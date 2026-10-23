North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — October 23

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continues on October 23 with more than 200 matchups across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 23

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 206 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Several of this week's games feature matchups between ranked teams, highlighted by No. 1 Hough taking on No. 12 Myers Park.

Pinecrest vs. Hoke County — 7:30 a.m.



Community Christian vs. Sandhills Classical Christian — 4 p.m.



A.C. Reynolds vs. Enka — 7 p.m.



A.L. Brown vs. Cox Mill — 7 p.m.



American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs. Roanoke Rapids — 7 p.m.



Anson vs. Forest Hills — 7 p.m.



Apex vs. Panther Creek — 7 p.m.



Apex Friendship vs. Willow Spring — 7 p.m.



Ardrey Kell vs. East Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.



Arendell Parrott Academy vs. John Paul II — 7 p.m.



Ashbrook vs. Crest — 7 p.m.



Asheville vs. North Buncombe — 7 p.m.



Asheville School (Independent) vs. SouthLake Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Athens Drive vs. Broughton — 7 p.m.



Atkins vs. Mount Tabor — 7 p.m.



Ayden - Grifton vs. Tarboro — 7 p.m.



Bandys vs. West Iredell — 7 p.m.



Bear Grass Charter vs. Hobgood Academy — 7 p.m.



Ben L. Smith vs. Page — 7 p.m.



Bertie vs. Gates County — 7 p.m.



Bethel Assembly Christian Academy vs. Northeast Academy — 7 p.m.



Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs. North Stanly — 7 p.m.



Bunn vs. Louisburg — 7 p.m.



Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord Academy) vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee — 7 p.m.



Camden County vs. Manteo — 7 p.m.



Cannon vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee — 7 p.m.



Cape Fear vs. Terry Sanford — 7 p.m.



Cardinal Gibbons vs. Sanderson — 7 p.m.



Carrboro vs. Cedar Ridge — 7 p.m.



Carver vs. Walkertown — 7 p.m.



Cary vs. Middle Creek — 7 p.m.



Cary Christian vs. Rocky Mount Academy — 7 p.m.



Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus — 7 p.m.



Chapel Hill vs. Northern — 7 p.m.



Charlotte Christian vs. Providence Day — 7 p.m.



Charlotte Country Day School vs. Charlotte Latin — 7 p.m.



Christ School vs. Metrolina Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Cleveland vs. Smithfield-Selma — 7 p.m.



Clinton vs. Heide Trask — 7 p.m.



College Prep & Leadership Academy vs. Bishop McGuinness — 7 p.m.



Columbia vs. Mattamuskeet — 7 p.m.



Community School of Davidson vs. Langtree Charter Academy — 7 p.m.



Concord vs. Salisbury — 7 p.m.



Corvian Community School vs. Christ the King — 7 p.m.



Croatan vs. West Carteret — 7 p.m.



Cummings vs. Southern Alamance — 7 p.m.



Currituck County vs. Pasquotank County — 7 p.m.



Cuthbertson vs. Charlotte Catholic — 7 p.m.



Dixon vs. Richlands — 7 p.m.



Douglas Byrd vs. E.E. Smith — 7 p.m.



E.A. Laney vs. New Hanover — 7 p.m.



East Carteret vs. Jones Senior — 7 p.m.



East Rowan vs. South Rowan — 7 p.m.



East Surry vs. Forbush — 7 p.m.



East Wake vs. Vance County — 7 p.m.



Eastern Alamance vs. Graham — 7 p.m.



Eastern Randolph vs. North Moore — 7 p.m.



Enloe vs. Corinth Holders — 7 p.m.



Erwin vs. T.C. Roberson — 7 p.m.



Faith Christian vs. South Wake HomeSchool — 7 p.m.



Farmville Central vs. Greene Central — 7 p.m.



Felton Grove vs. Holly Springs — 7 p.m.



Fike vs. C.B. Aycock — 7 p.m.



First Flight vs. Hertford County — 7 p.m.



Franklinton vs. Wake Forest — 7 p.m.



Garinger vs. South Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.



Grimsley vs. Dudley — 7 p.m.



Harding University vs. Hickory Ridge — 7 p.m.



Harnett Central vs. Southern Lee — 7 p.m.



Harrells Christian Academy vs. Ravenscroft — 7 p.m.



Heritage vs. Knightdale — 7 p.m.



Hickory Grove Christian vs. High Point Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Hoggard vs. North Brunswick — 7 p.m.



Howard vs. Wilson Prep — 7 p.m.



Hunt vs. Rocky Mount — 7 p.m.



J.F. Webb vs. Seaforth — 7 p.m.



Jacksonville vs. D.H. Conley — 7 p.m.



Jesse Carson vs. Jay M. Robinson — 7 p.m.



John A. Holmes vs. Perquimans — 7 p.m.



Jordan vs. Green Level — 7 p.m.



Kings Mountain vs. Huss — 7 p.m.



Kinston vs. Beddingfield — 7 p.m.



KIPP Pride vs. Warren County — 7 p.m.



Lake Norman vs. Davie County — 7 p.m.



Lake Norman Charter vs. Bradford Preparatory School — 7 p.m.



Lakewood vs. Hobbton — 7 p.m.



Lee County vs. Union Pines — 7 p.m.



Leesville Road vs. Rolesville — 7 p.m.



Lexington Senior vs. Southwest Guilford — 7 p.m.



Mallard Creek vs. David W. Butler — 7 p.m.



Martin County vs. Northeastern — 7 p.m.



McMichael vs. Bartlett Yancey — 7 p.m.



Millbrook vs. Wakefield — 7 p.m.



Mooresville vs. Statesville — 7 p.m.



Morehead vs. Rockingham County — 7 p.m.



Mount Airy vs. Surry Central — 7 p.m.



Mount Pleasant vs. Monroe — 7 p.m.



Myers Park vs. Hough — 7 p.m.



New Bern vs. J.H. Rose — 7 p.m.



North Davidson vs. North Forsyth — 7 p.m.



North Duplin vs. East Columbus — 7 p.m.



North Iredell vs. South Iredell — 7 p.m.



North Johnston vs. North Lenoir — 7 p.m.



North Mecklenburg vs. Independence — 7 p.m.



North Rowan vs. Albemarle — 7 p.m.



North Surry vs. West Stokes — 7 p.m.



North Wake vs. Grace Christian — 7 p.m.



Northampton County vs. Southeast Halifax — 7 p.m.



Northside - Jacksonville vs. Swansboro — 7 p.m.



Northwest Guilford vs. Parkland — 7 p.m.



Oak Grove vs. Glenn — 7 p.m.



Orange vs. South Granville — 7 p.m.



Pamlico County vs. Lejeune — 7 p.m.



Parkwood vs. West Stanly — 7 p.m.



Pender vs. East Duplin — 7 p.m.



Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs. Olympic — 7 p.m.



Pine Lake Preparatory vs. Lincoln Charter — 7 p.m.



Princeton vs. James Kenan — 7 p.m.



Providence vs. Ballantyne Ridge — 7 p.m.



Pungo Christian Academy vs. Lawrence Academy — 7 p.m.



Purnell Swett vs. Gray's Creek — 7 p.m.



R.J. Reynolds vs. East Forsyth — 7 p.m.



Randleman vs. Ledford Senior — 7 p.m.



Riverside-Durham vs. East Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.



Rocky River vs. Palisades — 7 p.m.



Ronald Reagan vs. West Forsyth — 7 p.m.



Scotland vs. Lumberton — 7 p.m.



South Brunswick vs. Fairmont — 7 p.m.



South Caldwell vs. St. Stephens — 7 p.m.



South Davidson vs. North Stokes — 7 p.m.



South Johnston vs. Triton — 7 p.m.



South Lenoir vs. Southwest Onslow — 7 p.m.



South Point vs. Forestview — 7 p.m.



South Stanly vs. Mountain Island Charter — 7 p.m.



South Stokes vs. Chatham Central — 7 p.m.



South View vs. St. Pauls — 7 p.m.



Southeast Alamance vs. Person — 7 p.m.



Southern Durham vs. Hillside — 7 p.m.



Southern Nash vs. Northern Nash — 7 p.m.



Southside vs. Northside - Pinetown — 7 p.m.



Southwestern Randolph vs. Northwood — 7 p.m.



Spring Creek vs. Goldsboro — 7 p.m.



Sun Valley vs. Marvin Ridge — 7 p.m.



T. Wingate Andrews vs. Montgomery Central — 7 p.m.



The First Academy vs. Ambassador Christian — 7 p.m.



Thomasville vs. East Davidson — 7 p.m.



Union vs. East Bladen — 7 p.m.



Union Academy vs. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 7 p.m.



Wake Christian Academy vs. St. David's — 7 p.m.



Wake Christian Academy vs. Nash Central — 7 p.m.



Wake Preparatory Academy vs. Nash Central — 7 p.m.



Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Rosewood — 7 p.m.



Washington vs. Eastern Wayne — 7 p.m.



Washington County vs. Rocky Mount Preparatory — 7 p.m.



Wayne Christian vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Wayne Prep vs. Liberty Christian Academy — 7 p.m.



Weddington vs. Piedmont — 7 p.m.



West Bladen vs. South Columbus — 7 p.m.



West Brunswick vs. Ashley — 7 p.m.



West Craven vs. SouthWest Edgecombe — 7 p.m.



West Davidson vs. Trinity — 7 p.m.



West Johnston vs. Western Harnett — 7 p.m.



West Mecklenburg vs. Hopewell — 7 p.m.



West Rowan vs. Northwest Cabarrus — 7 p.m.



Western Alamance vs. Walter M. Williams — 7 p.m.



Western Guilford vs. Ragsdale — 7 p.m.



Westover vs. Seventy-First — 7 p.m.



Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove — 7 p.m.



White Oak vs. South Central — 7 p.m.



Whiteville vs. Red Springs — 7 p.m.



Zebulon B. Vance vs. West Charlotte — 7 p.m.



Andrews vs. Cherokee — 7:30 p.m.



Ashe County vs. West Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.



Asheboro vs. Northeast Guilford — 7:30 p.m.



Asheville Christian Academy vs. Greenville HomeSchool — 7:30 p.m.



Bunker Hill vs. North Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.



Cherryville vs. Stuart Cramer — 7:30 p.m.



Draughn vs. Chase — 7:30 p.m.



East Burke vs. East Rutherford — 7:30 p.m.



East Gaston vs. West Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.



Eastern Guilford vs. Northern Guilford — 7:30 p.m.



Elkin vs. East Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.



Foard vs. Newton-Conover — 7:30 p.m.



Franklin vs. Smoky Mountain — 7:30 p.m.



Freedom vs. Alexander Central — 7:30 p.m.



Garner Magnet vs. Clayton — 7:30 p.m.



Hendersonville vs. Mountain Heritage — 7:30 p.m.



Highland Tech vs. Burns — 7:30 p.m.



Maiden vs. East Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.



Mitchell vs. Madison — 7:30 p.m.



Murphy vs. Hayesville — 7:30 p.m.



North Henderson vs. West Henderson — 7:30 p.m.



North Wilkes vs. Alleghany — 7:30 p.m.



Overhills vs. Richmond — 7:30 p.m.



Patton vs. Hibriten — 7:30 p.m.



Pine Forest vs. Jack Britt — 7:30 p.m.



Pisgah vs. East Henderson — 7:30 p.m.



Polk County vs. Avery County — 7:30 p.m.



R-S Central vs. West Caldwell — 7:30 p.m.



Rosman vs. Swain County — 7:30 p.m.



Shelby vs. Bessemer City — 7:30 p.m.



South Garner vs. Fuquay - Varina — 7:30 p.m.



Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford — 7:30 p.m.



Tuscola vs. Brevard — 7:30 p.m.



Watauga vs. McDowell — 7:30 p.m.



Wilkes Central vs. Starmount — 7:30 p.m.