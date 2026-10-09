North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — October 9

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continues on October 9 with more than 190 matchups across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 9

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 192 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The first game, Wayne Prep vs Pungo Christian Academy, starts at 4 p.m.

There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Cuthbertson vs Weddington at 7 p.m.

Wayne Prep vs. Pungo Christian Academy — 4:00 PM

Rocky Mount Academy vs. Wake Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Northampton County vs. Warren County — 7:00 PM

Panther Creek vs. Green Hope — 7:00 PM

Trinity Christian vs. Ravenscroft — 7:00 PM

Lejeune vs. Southside — 7:00 PM

Havelock vs. Dixon — 7:00 PM

West Bladen vs. Fairmont — 7:00 PM

Goldsboro vs. James Kenan — 7:00 PM

Central Cabarrus vs. A.L. Brown — 7:00 PM

North Pitt vs. SouthWest Edgecombe — 7:00 PM

Hertford County vs. Currituck County — 7:00 PM

West Stokes vs. Mount Airy — 7:00 PM

Montgomery Central vs. Ledford Senior — 7:00 PM

South Johnston vs. Lee County — 7:00 PM

Rockingham County vs. Bartlett Yancey — 7:00 PM

Southeast Halifax vs. Northwest Halifax — 7:00 PM

T. Wingate Andrews vs. Lexington Senior — 7:00 PM

Broughton vs. Millbrook — 7:00 PM

North Rowan vs. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 7:00 PM

West Cabarrus vs. Olympic — 7:00 PM

Bradford Preparatory School vs. Pine Lake Preparatory — 7:00 PM

Covenant Day vs. SouthLake Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

West Craven vs. North Johnston — 7:00 PM

Western Guilford vs. Dudley — 7:00 PM

Eastern Randolph vs. Southwestern Randolph — 7:00 PM

Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day School — 7:00 PM

Northeastern vs. First Flight — 7:00 PM

Purnell Swett vs. Cape Fear — 7:00 PM

Hillside vs. Riverside-Durham — 7:00 PM

Pasquotank County vs. Martin County — 7:00 PM

Roanoke Rapids vs. Nash Central — 7:00 PM

Myers Park vs. Hopewell — 7:00 PM

Camden County vs. Bertie — 7:00 PM

White Oak vs. New Bern — 7:00 PM

Triton vs. Western Harnett — 7:00 PM

High Point Christian Academy vs. Asheville School (Independent) — 7:00 PM

Charlotte Christian vs. Christ School — 7:00 PM

Clinton vs. South Lenoir — 7:00 PM

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs. Mountain Island Charter — 7:00 PM

Lumberton vs. Gray's Creek — 7:00 PM

Pamlico County vs. Northside - Pinetown — 7:00 PM

South Rowan vs. Jay M. Robinson — 7:00 PM

College Prep & Leadership Academy vs. Chatham Central — 7:00 PM

North Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor — 7:00 PM

Lakewood vs. Union — 7:00 PM

Hobgood Academy vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM

Concord vs. Jesse Carson — 7:00 PM

East Duplin vs. Heide Trask — 7:00 PM

Greene Central vs. Kinston — 7:00 PM

Scotland vs. Terry Sanford — 7:00 PM

East Davidson vs. Wheatmore — 7:00 PM

West Carteret vs. Northside - Jacksonville — 7:00 PM

Leesville Road vs. Enloe — 7:00 PM

Athens Drive vs. Corinth Holders — 7:00 PM

North Surry vs. East Surry — 7:00 PM

Richlands vs. Croatan — 7:00 PM

Whiteville vs. South Brunswick — 7:00 PM

Topsail vs. Hoggard — 7:00 PM

North Wake vs. South Wake HomeSchool — 7:00 PM

Midway vs. Wallace-Rose Hill — 7:00 PM

Northwest Guilford vs. West Forsyth — 7:00 PM

Knightdale vs. Vance County — 7:00 PM

Cuthbertson vs. Weddington — 7:00 PM

East Forsyth vs. Parkland — 7:00 PM

Community School of Davidson vs. Lincoln Charter — 7:00 PM

Smithfield-Selma vs. Southeast Raleigh — 7:00 PM

Southern Lee vs. Union Pines — 7:00 PM

T.C. Roberson vs. North Buncombe — 7:00 PM

West Brunswick vs. New Hanover — 7:00 PM

North Edgecombe vs. Washington County — 7:00 PM

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Washington vs. North Lenoir — 7:00 PM

South Iredell vs. Lake Norman — 7:00 PM

North Davidson vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM

Bunn vs. Wake Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Providence Grove vs. Trinity — 7:00 PM

Jones Senior vs. Southside — 7:00 PM

Erwin vs. Enka — 7:00 PM

Ashley vs. North Brunswick — 7:00 PM

Red Springs vs. South Columbus — 7:00 PM

Southwest Onslow vs. Pender — 7:00 PM

Reidsville vs. Morehead — 7:00 PM

North Stokes vs. Bishop McGuinness — 7:00 PM

Ayden - Grifton vs. Beddingfield — 7:00 PM

Southeast Alamance vs. Walter M. Williams — 7:00 PM

Asheville Christian Academy vs. Harrells Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Northern vs. Southern Durham — 7:00 PM

Harnett Central vs. West Johnston — 7:00 PM

Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County — 7:00 PM

Mount Pleasant vs. Anson — 7:00 PM

Grimsley vs. Ragsdale — 7:00 PM

Sanderson vs. Cary — 7:00 PM

Mooresville vs. North Iredell — 7:00 PM

Orange vs. J.F. Webb — 7:00 PM

Lejeune vs. East Carteret — 7:00 PM

North Gaston vs. South Point — 7:00 PM

Lake Norman Charter vs. Christ the King — 7:00 PM

David W. Butler vs. North Mecklenburg — 7:00 PM

East Columbus vs. East Bladen — 7:00 PM

Father Capodanno vs. Community Christian — 7:00 PM

North East Carolina Prep vs. Wilson Prep — 7:00 PM

Southern Wayne vs. Northern Nash — 7:00 PM

Central Davidson vs. Randleman — 7:00 PM

Ardrey Kell vs. Rocky River — 7:00 PM

Apex vs. Willow Spring — 7:00 PM

Clayton vs. South Garner — 7:00 PM

North Duplin vs. West Columbus — 7:00 PM

Corvian Community School vs. Langtree Charter Academy — 7:00 PM

Thomasville vs. West Davidson — 7:00 PM

Seventy-First vs. St. Pauls — 7:00 PM

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Gates County vs. John A. Holmes — 7:00 PM

Louisburg vs. American Leadership Academy-Johnston — 7:00 PM

Parkwood vs. Forest Hills — 7:00 PM

Manteo vs. Perquimans — 7:00 PM

Cummings vs. Person — 7:00 PM

Southern Alamance vs. Graham — 7:00 PM

Northeast Academy vs. Lawrence Academy — 7:00 PM

Garinger vs. Hough — 7:00 PM

Charlotte Latin vs. Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord Academy) — 7:00 PM

South Central vs. D.H. Conley — 7:00 PM

Eastern Alamance vs. Western Alamance — 7:00 PM

Oak Grove vs. Atkins — 7:00 PM

South Granville vs. Carrboro — 7:00 PM

Harding University vs. Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 7:00 PM

Marvin Ridge vs. Porter Ridge — 7:00 PM

Palisades vs. Ballantyne Ridge — 7:00 PM

Union Academy vs. Albemarle — 7:00 PM

Salisbury vs. Northwest Cabarrus — 7:00 PM

C.B. Aycock vs. Rocky Mount — 7:00 PM

Apex Friendship vs. Green Level — 7:00 PM

Tarboro vs. Farmville Central — 7:00 PM

A.C. Reynolds vs. Asheville — 7:00 PM

Cleveland vs. Garner Magnet — 7:00 PM

Spring Creek vs. Princeton — 7:00 PM

South Stanly vs. North Stanly — 7:00 PM

Northwood vs. Jordan-Matthews — 7:00 PM

Jacksonville vs. J.H. Rose — 7:00 PM

West Stanly vs. Monroe — 7:00 PM

Heritage vs. Franklinton — 7:00 PM

East Rowan vs. West Rowan — 7:00 PM

Wakefield vs. Rolesville — 7:00 PM

Surry Central vs. Forbush — 7:00 PM

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Holly Springs — 7:00 PM

Douglas Byrd vs. Westover — 7:00 PM

Hunt vs. Southern Nash — 7:00 PM

McMichael vs. Carver — 7:00 PM

Cedar Ridge vs. Seaforth — 7:00 PM

East Wake vs. Wake Forest — 7:00 PM

East Chapel Hill vs. Chapel Hill — 7:00 PM

R.J. Reynolds vs. Ronald Reagan — 7:00 PM

Davie County vs. Statesville — 7:00 PM

Southwest Guilford vs. Page — 7:00 PM

Charlotte Catholic vs. Sun Valley — 7:00 PM

Huss vs. Crest — 7:00 PM

Cox Mill vs. Hickory Ridge — 7:00 PM

Hoke County vs. Pine Forest — 7:30 PM

Andrews vs. Rosman — 7:30 PM

Eastern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford — 7:30 PM

North Wilkes vs. Elkin — 7:30 PM

McDowell vs. Alexander Central — 7:30 PM

Patton vs. West Caldwell — 7:30 PM

Murphy vs. Robbinsville — 7:30 PM

North Lincoln vs. Bandys — 7:30 PM

Southeast Guilford vs. Asheboro — 7:30 PM

Foard vs. East Lincoln — 7:30 PM

Watauga vs. South Caldwell — 7:30 PM

Richmond vs. Jack Britt — 7:30 PM

Tuscola vs. Pisgah — 7:30 PM

West Wilkes vs. Starmount — 7:30 PM

Northern Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford — 7:30 PM

East Burke vs. R-S Central — 7:30 PM

Hayesville vs. Swain County — 7:30 PM

Pinecrest vs. Overhills — 7:30 PM

North Henderson vs. Franklin — 7:30 PM

Avery County vs. Mountain Heritage — 7:30 PM

Lincolnton vs. Shelby — 7:30 PM

East Henderson vs. Brevard — 7:30 PM

Newton-Conover vs. Bunker Hill — 7:30 PM

West Lincoln vs. Stuart Cramer — 7:30 PM

St. Stephens vs. Freedom — 7:30 PM

Madison vs. Polk County — 7:30 PM

West Iredell vs. Hickory — 7:30 PM

East Wilkes vs. Alleghany — 7:30 PM

Bessemer City vs. Highland Tech — 7:30 PM

Ashbrook vs. Kings Mountain — 7:30 PM

Smoky Mountain vs. West Henderson — 7:30 PM

Draughn vs. Hibriten — 7:30 PM

Charles D. Owen vs. Hendersonville — 7:30 PM

Cherryville vs. East Gaston — 7:30 PM

East Rutherford vs. Chase — 7:30 PM

