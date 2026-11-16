The 2026 North Carolina high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association postseason and championship contenders moving closer to a trip to the state finals.

The second round produced dramatic finishes, major upsets and several dominant performances by some of North Carolina's top programs.

Among the biggest results was Midway's remarkable 75-73 victory over Princeton in Class 3A. The 148 combined points made it one of the most extraordinary offensive performances of the postseason.

In Class 6A, Ashbrook stunned Mount Tabor 29-28, while Charlotte Catholic edged Freedom 18-14. Northern Guilford also advanced with a 62-38 victory over Alexander Central.

Class 7A featured another close finish as Davie County defeated Page 17-14, earning a third-round meeting with Grimsley.

Defending Class 8A champion Hough continued its title defense with a 50-14 victory over Palisades, while Weddington overwhelmed Porter Ridge 56-7 in Class 7A.

The playoffs feature eight public-school classifications under the NCHSAA's expanded alignment, with state championship games scheduled for Dec. 10-12.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 second-round scores, Nov. 20 matchups and links to all eight tournaments.

Class 8A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending state champion Hough continued its championship pursuit with a convincing 50-14 victory over Palisades.

The Huskies will face West Forsyth, which defeated Myers Park 49-22.

In the eastern half of the bracket, top-seeded Millbrook defeated Laney 42-6 and will face Rolesville, which rolled past Green Hope 55-6.

The other eastern semifinal features Hoggard against Apex Friendship.

Hoggard defeated Jordan 40-14, while Apex Friendship advanced with a 28-10 victory over Leesville Road.

Mallard Creek also advanced with a 37-0 shutout of Pinecrest.

Class 8A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 Millbrook vs. No. 4 Rolesville

No. 3 Hoggard vs. No. 2 Apex Friendship

West

No. 1 Hough vs. No. 4 West Forsyth

No. 3 Mallard Creek vs. the Chambers–West Charlotte winner

Class 8A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Millbrook 42, Laney 6

Rolesville 55, Green Hope 6

Hoggard 40, Jordan 14

Apex Friendship 28, Leesville Road 10

Hough 50, Palisades 14

West Forsyth 49, Myers Park 22

Mallard Creek 37, Pinecrest 0

Class 7A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 7A features several of North Carolina's strongest programs, including Weddington, Grimsley, Cleveland and Lake Norman.

Top-seeded Weddington continued its unbeaten season with a 56-7 victory over Porter Ridge.

The Warriors will face East Forsyth, which defeated Hickory Ridge 24-7.

Grimsley advanced with a 48-6 victory over Butler and will meet Davie County, which defeated Page 17-14.

Lake Norman delivered another impressive performance, defeating Richmond 50-13. The Wildcats will face Marvin Ridge, which edged Mooresville 21-17.

In the East, Cleveland defeated Topsail 38-24 and will face D.H. Conley, which eliminated Cape Fear 28-21.

Class 7A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 9 D.H. Conley

No. 4 Southern Durham vs. No. 5 New Bern

No. 3 Clayton vs. No. 6 Wake Forest

No. 2 Garner vs. No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons

West

No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 8 East Forsyth

No. 4 Reagan vs. No. 5 A.L. Brown

No. 3 Lake Norman vs. No. 6 Marvin Ridge

No. 2 Grimsley vs. No. 10 Davie County

Class 7A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Cleveland 38, Topsail 24

D.H. Conley 28, Cape Fear 21

New Bern 35, Ashley 0

Southern Durham 35, Holly Springs 0

Clayton 35, Sanderson 8

Wake Forest 49, South Garner 29

Cardinal Gibbons 37, Southeast Raleigh 6

Garner 49, North Brunswick 0

Weddington 56, Porter Ridge 7

East Forsyth 24, Hickory Ridge 7

A.L. Brown 22, West Cabarrus 18

Reagan 49, Jack Britt 8

Lake Norman 50, Richmond 13

Marvin Ridge 21, Mooresville 17

Davie County 17, Page 14

Grimsley 48, Butler 6

Class 6A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features undefeated J.H. Rose, along with several other leading championship contenders.

J.H. Rose continued its unbeaten season with a 48-0 victory over South Johnston.

The Rampants will face Middle Creek, which defeated Seventy-First 35-26.

Scotland advanced with a 49-7 victory over Swansboro and will meet Union Pines, which defeated Terry Sanford 48-19.

In the West, Asheville defeated A.C. Reynolds 43-6 and will face Dudley, which rolled past Sun Valley 50-28.

Ashbrook produced one of the biggest upsets of the second round, edging Mount Tabor 29-28.

Class 6A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 J.H. Rose vs. No. 8 Middle Creek

No. 4 Scotland vs. No. 5 Union Pines

No. 3 Northern Nash vs. No. 6 Southern Alamance

No. 2 Jacksonville vs. No. 7 Williams

West

No. 1 Asheville vs. No. 8 Dudley

No. 4 Kings Mountain vs. No. 12 Ashbrook

No. 3 Asheboro vs. No. 11 Northern Guilford

No. 2 T.C. Roberson vs. No. 10 Charlotte Catholic

Class 6A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

J.H. Rose 48, South Johnston 0

Middle Creek 35, Seventy-First 26

Union Pines 48, Terry Sanford 19

Scotland 49, Swansboro 7

Northern Nash 33, Westover 6

Southern Alamance 42, Harnett Central 33

Williams 35, Triton 14

Jacksonville 48, Gray's Creek 7

Asheville 43, A.C. Reynolds 6

Dudley 50, Sun Valley 28

Ashbrook 29, Mount Tabor 28

Kings Mountain 42, Watauga 0

Asheboro 17, Eastern Guilford 7

Northern Guilford 62, Alexander Central 38

Charlotte Catholic 18, Freedom 14

T.C. Roberson 31, Ragsdale 13

Class 5A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion Crest continued its title defense with a 42-14 victory over Parkwood.

The Chargers will face Oak Grove, which defeated Hickory 25-3.

In another western matchup, Monroe faces South Point after both teams delivered convincing second-round victories.

Monroe defeated North Lincoln 56-13, while South Point shut out Smoky Mountain 40-0.

Southeast Alamance also remained unbeaten, defeating West Carteret 49-21.

The Stallions will face Havelock, which defeated Rocky Mount 43-6.

Class 5A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 8 Havelock

No. 4 Croatan vs. No. 5 Seaforth

No. 3 Hunt vs. No. 6 Fike

No. 7 Eastern Alamance vs. the Northside-Pinetown–Southern Nash winner

West

No. 1 Crest vs. No. 8 Oak Grove

No. 4 South Point vs. No. 5 Monroe

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson vs. No. 6 West Rowan

No. 2 Franklin vs. No. 7 East Lincoln

Class 5A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Southeast Alamance 49, West Carteret 21

Havelock 43, Rocky Mount 6

Seaforth 35, South Granville 28

Croatan 42, Western Alamance 22

Hunt 39, Montgomery Central 34

Fike 28, St. Pauls 17

Eastern Alamance 42, Orange 21

Crest 42, Parkwood 14

Oak Grove 25, Hickory 3

Monroe 56, North Lincoln 13

South Point 40, Smoky Mountain 0

Jay M. Robinson 40, North Davidson 7

West Rowan 41, Enka 33

East Lincoln 49, Forest Hills 16

Franklin 42, West Henderson 21

Class 4A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features defending champion Reidsville, along with East Duplin, West Craven, Hibriten and several other contenders.

Reidsville advanced with a 55-30 victory over Randleman.

The Rams will face West Craven, which defeated Ledford 65-21.

East Duplin advanced with a 41-20 victory over Washington and will face Southwestern Randolph, which defeated Fairmont 43-14.

Clinton survived one of the closest games of the second round, edging Southwest Onslow 17-16.

In the West, Hibriten shut out East Burke 38-0, while Burns defeated Bunker Hill 49-14.

Class 4A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 East Duplin vs. No. 8 Southwestern Randolph

No. 4 West Craven vs. No. 5 Reidsville

No. 3 Clinton vs. No. 6 Southwest Edgecombe

No. 2 T.W. Andrews vs. No. 7 Morehead

West

No. 1 Hibriten vs. the Lake Norman–R-S Central winner

No. 4 Burns vs. No. 12 Wilkes Central

No. 3 West Iredell vs. No. 6 West Stokes

No. 2 Tuscola vs. No. 7 Stuart Cramer

Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

East Duplin 41, Washington 20

Southwestern Randolph 43, Fairmont 14

Reidsville 55, Randleman 30

West Craven 65, Ledford 21

Clinton 17, Southwest Onslow 16

Southwest Edgecombe 40, Central Davidson 21

Morehead 28, Lexington 7

T.W. Andrews 48, Anson 21

Hibriten 38, East Burke 0

Wilkes Central 31, Mount Pleasant 13

Burns 49, Bunker Hill 14

West Iredell 51, West Stanly 0

West Stokes 37, South Rowan 16

Stuart Cramer 52, Foard 13

Tuscola 28, Maiden 27

Class 3A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced one of the most remarkable games of the entire North Carolina postseason.

Midway defeated Princeton 75-73 in a game featuring 148 combined points.

Midway will face Eastern Randolph, which defeated Providence Grove 35-10.

Northeastern advanced with a 54-28 victory over Greene Central and will face Wallace-Rose Hill, which defeated Pasquotank County 28-14.

In the West, Shelby continued its championship pursuit with a 41-13 victory over West Lincoln.

The Golden Lions will face West Wilkes, which defeated Chase 41-34.

Class 3A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 Northeastern vs. No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill

No. 4 James Kenan vs. No. 5 Martin County

No. 3 Midway vs. No. 6 Eastern Randolph

No. 2 Whiteville vs. No. 7 Hertford County

West

No. 1 North Stanly vs. No. 8 Lincolnton

No. 4 Walkertown vs. No. 5 Thomasville

No. 3 Hendersonville vs. No. 6 Mount Airy

No. 2 Shelby vs. No. 10 West Wilkes

Class 3A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Northeastern 54, Greene Central 28

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Pasquotank County 14

Martin County 61, South Columbus 26

James Kenan 42, Louisburg 7

Midway 75, Princeton 73

Eastern Randolph 35, Providence Grove 10

Hertford County 56, Farmville Central 48

Whiteville 42, Northwood 18

North Stanly 56, North Wilkes 7

Lincolnton 35, Mountain Heritage 30

Thomasville 24, West Davidson 14

Walkertown 51, Polk County 8

Hendersonville 52, East Surry 23

Mount Airy 50, Union Academy 22

West Wilkes 41, Chase 34

Shelby 41, West Lincoln 13

Class 2A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several of North Carolina's most established small-school programs, including Tarboro, Murphy and Starmount.

Tarboro entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East, while Corvian Community School earned the top seed in the West.

Other leading contenders include John A. Holmes, Gates County, Community School of Davidson and Mountain Island Charter.

The opening round featured several impressive performances.

Rosewood defeated Pamlico County 36-16, while Camden County defeated American Leadership Academy-Johnston 40-14.

In the West, Cherryville shut out Elkin 63-0, while North Lincoln-area contender Langtree Charter Academy defeated Avery County 44-28.

South Stanly also delivered a 56-28 victory over South Stokes.

The Class 2A bracket advances to its third round Nov. 20, with the surviving teams moving closer to the regional championships.

Class 1A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features a smaller postseason field, with the regional championship round scheduled for Nov. 27.

Northside-Pinetown continued its championship pursuit with a 56-6 victory over Washington County.

The Panthers will face North Edgecombe, which defeated Southeast Halifax 20-8.

In another eastern matchup, Sallie B. Howard defeated KIPP Pride 29-0 and will face Hobgood Charter, which defeated Weldon 48-6.

In the West, Robbinsville defeated North Stokes 61-6 and will face Wilson Prep, which defeated Rosman 40-28.

East Columbus also advanced with a 20-14 victory over Winston-Salem Prep.

Class 1A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

East

No. 1 Northside-Pinetown vs. No. 4 North Edgecombe

No. 2 Hobgood Charter vs. No. 3 Sallie B. Howard

West

No. 3 Robbinsville vs. No. 2 Wilson Prep

East Columbus vs. the remaining West bracket winner

Class 1A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Northside-Pinetown 56, Washington County 6

North Edgecombe 20, Southeast Halifax 8

Sallie B. Howard 29, KIPP Pride 0

Hobgood Charter 48, Weldon 6

East Columbus 20, Winston-Salem Prep 14

Robbinsville 61, North Stokes 6

Wilson Prep 40, Rosman 28

When Are the 2026 North Carolina High School Football State Championships?

The NCHSAA will crown eight state football champions Dec. 10-12 at three college venues across North Carolina.

The championship sites are Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, and Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell University in Buies Creek.

The association will finalize classification assignments for each venue after the regional championship games, taking travel distances into consideration.

The remaining postseason dates are Nov. 20 for the third round, Nov. 27 for the fourth round in Classes 2A through 7A and the regional championships in Classes 1A and 8A, and Dec. 4 for the regional championships in Classes 2A through 7A.

The state championships conclude the postseason Dec. 10-12.

What's Next in the North Carolina High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 round features several significant matchups across the state.

In Class 8A, defending champion Hough faces West Forsyth, while Millbrook meets Rolesville.

Class 7A features undefeated Weddington against East Forsyth, Grimsley against Davie County and Lake Norman against Marvin Ridge.

In Class 6A, undefeated J.H. Rose faces Middle Creek, while Asheville meets Dudley and Charlotte Catholic takes on T.C. Roberson.

Class 5A includes defending champion Crest against Oak Grove and a matchup between South Point and Monroe.

Class 4A features Reidsville against West Craven and East Duplin against Southwestern Randolph.

Class 3A includes Northeastern against Wallace-Rose Hill, Midway against Eastern Randolph and Shelby against West Wilkes.

The winners will move another step closer to the eight NCHSAA state championships in December.

High School On SI will continue updating the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets with third-round scores, updated matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.