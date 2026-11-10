North Carolina High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The North Carolina high school football playoffs are moving into the second round, with some of the state's biggest championship contenders preparing to take the field for the first time this postseason.

Following the opening round of the 2026 North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, the tournament continues Friday, Nov. 13, with games across Classes 1A through 8A.

Many of the highest-seeded teams received first-round byes, making the upcoming round their postseason debut. Among them are defending Class 8A champion Hough, defending Class 5A champion Crest, Weddington, Grimsley, Tarboro, Reidsville and J.H. Rose.

The opening round produced several notable results.

In Class 8A, Laney defeated Panther Creek 47-27, Green Hope rolled past Willow Spring 49-17 and Jordan eliminated Wakefield 62-21.

Class 7A featured a significant upset when No. 17 Topsail defeated No. 16 Fuquay-Varina 34-7. North Brunswick also advanced with a 28-15 victory over Heritage.

In Class 3A, Wallace-Rose Hill overwhelmed Trinity 68-0, while West Lincoln defeated East Rutherford 61-40.

The second round will bring together those opening-round winners and the higher-seeded teams that received byes.

The postseason continues through November and early December before eight state champions are crowned Dec. 10-12 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, Moretz Stadium in Hickory and Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, including second-round matchups, first-round scores and direct links to all eight tournaments.

Class 8A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 8A features defending state champion Hough, which enters the second round undefeated and holds the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Huskies will open their postseason against Palisades, which advanced with a convincing 55-17 victory over Ardrey Kell.

Millbrook, last year's state runner-up, earned the No. 1 seed in the East and will face Laney, which defeated Panther Creek 47-27.

Another compelling matchup features undefeated Apex Friendship against Leesville Road.

Hoggard begins its postseason against Jordan, which scored 62 points in its first-round victory over Wakefield.

Class 8A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 9 Laney at No. 1 Millbrook

No. 5 Green Hope at No. 4 Rolesville

No. 6 Jordan at No. 3 Hoggard

No. 7 Leesville Road at No. 2 Apex Friendship

West

No. 8 Palisades at No. 1 Hough

No. 5 Myers Park at No. 4 West Forsyth

No. 6 Pinecrest at No. 3 Mallard Creek

No. 7 West Charlotte at No. 2 Chambers

Notable Class 8A First-Round Scores

Laney 47, Panther Creek 27

Green Hope 49, Willow Spring 17

Jordan 62, Wakefield 21

Leesville Road 37, Broughton 0

Palisades 55, Ardrey Kell 17

Myers Park 55, South Mecklenburg 22

Pinecrest 49, Providence 29

West Charlotte 20, Hoke County 7

Class 7A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 7A features several of the state's strongest programs, including Weddington, Grimsley, Cleveland, Lake Norman and Garner.

Weddington earned the No. 1 seed in the West and will face Porter Ridge, which defeated Hopewell 23-14.

Grimsley begins its postseason against Butler, which advanced with a 30-14 victory over Independence.

In the East, top-seeded Cleveland faces Topsail after the Pirates defeated Fuquay-Varina 34-7.

Another interesting matchup features Garner against North Brunswick, which eliminated Heritage 28-15.

Class 7A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 17 Topsail at No. 1 Cleveland

No. 9 D.H. Conley at No. 8 Cape Fear

No. 12 Ashley at No. 5 New Bern

No. 13 Holly Springs at No. 4 Southern Durham

No. 19 Sanderson at No. 3 Clayton

No. 22 South Garner at No. 6 Wake Forest

No. 10 Southeast Raleigh at No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 18 North Brunswick at No. 2 Garner

West

No. 17 Porter Ridge at No. 1 Weddington

No. 9 Hickory Ridge at No. 8 East Forsyth

No. 12 West Cabarrus at No. 5 A.L. Brown

No. 13 Jack Britt at No. 4 Reagan

No. 14 Richmond at No. 3 Lake Norman

No. 11 Mooresville at No. 6 Marvin Ridge

No. 10 Davie County at No. 7 Page

No. 15 Butler at No. 2 Grimsley

Notable Class 7A First-Round Scores

Topsail 34, Fuquay-Varina 7

D.H. Conley 63, East Wake 38

Ashley 38, Pine Forest 7

Holly Springs 42, Overhills 10

North Brunswick 28, Heritage 15

Porter Ridge 23, Hopewell 14

Hickory Ridge 59, Chapel Hill 0

Davie County 50, Lumberton 23

Class 6A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features undefeated J.H. Rose, which earned the No. 1 seed in the East after completing a perfect regular season.

The Rampants begin postseason play against South Johnston, which defeated Felton Grove 55-22.

Asheville holds the No. 1 seed in the West and will face A.C. Reynolds, which survived Statesville 10-7.

Other leading contenders include Jacksonville, Northern Nash, Kings Mountain and T.C. Roberson.

Seventy-First advanced with a 48-7 victory over Lee County and will face Middle Creek.

Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 16 South Johnston at No. 1 J.H. Rose

No. 9 Seventy-First at No. 8 Middle Creek

No. 21 Terry Sanford at No. 5 Union Pines

No. 13 Swansboro at No. 4 Scotland

No. 14 Westover at No. 3 Northern Nash

No. 11 Harnett Central at No. 6 Southern Alamance

No. 10 Triton at No. 7 Williams

No. 15 Gray's Creek at No. 2 Jacksonville

West

No. 16 A.C. Reynolds at No. 1 Asheville

No. 9 Sun Valley at No. 8 Dudley

No. 12 Ashbrook at No. 5 Mount Tabor

No. 13 Watauga at No. 4 Kings Mountain

No. 19 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Asheboro

No. 11 Northern Guilford at No. 6 Alexander Central

No. 10 Charlotte Catholic at No. 7 Freedom

No. 15 Ragsdale at No. 2 T.C. Roberson

Notable Class 6A First-Round Scores

South Johnston 55, Felton Grove 22

Seventy-First 48, Lee County 7

Terry Sanford 54, Franklinton 43

Northern Guilford 63, South Caldwell 0

Ashbrook 47, Central Cabarrus 21

Charlotte Catholic 48, Piedmont 6

Class 5A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features defending state champion Crest, which earned the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Chargers received a first-round bye and will begin their championship defense in the second round.

Southeast Alamance earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Northside-Pinetown holds the No. 2 seed.

Among the first-round winners, West Carteret advanced with a 21-14 victory over Currituck County, while Rocky Mount defeated C.B. Aycock 38-20.

Orange survived Richlands 35-21, and Southern Nash advanced with a 41-25 victory over Rockingham County.

The second round will determine which 16 teams advance to the third round Nov. 20.

Selected Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 16 West Carteret at No. 1 Southeast Alamance

No. 9 Rocky Mount at No. 8 Havelock

No. 10 Orange at No. 7 Eastern Alamance

No. 15 Southern Nash at No. 2 Northside-Pinetown

West

No. 1 Crest begins its postseason against the Parkwood-Erwin winner

No. 4 South Point faces the Northwest Cabarrus-North Lincoln winner

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson faces the Smoky Mountain-North Buncombe winner

No. 2 Franklin faces the West Henderson-Carson winner

Notable Class 5A First-Round Scores

West Carteret 21, Currituck County 14

Rocky Mount 38, C.B. Aycock 20

Orange 35, Richlands 21

Southern Nash 41, Rockingham County 25

Class 4A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features East Duplin and Hibriten as the top regional seeds.

East Duplin earned the No. 1 seed in the East and will face Washington, which defeated Eastern Wayne 34-28 in the opening round.

Hibriten holds the top seed in the West.

Reidsville, another traditional North Carolina championship contender, begins its postseason in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The opening round produced several interesting results, including Central Davidson's 28-21 victory over Nash Central and Lexington's 28-7 win over Roanoke Rapids.

Selected Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 16 Washington at No. 1 East Duplin

No. 22 Central Davidson at No. 6 Southwest Edgecombe

No. 23 Lexington at No. 7 Morehead

No. 5 Reidsville faces the Fairmont-Carver winner

West

No. 1 Hibriten begins its postseason against the East Burke-North Surry winner

No. 8 Lake Norman faces the R-S Central-Lincoln Charter winner

No. 4 Burns faces the Wilkes Central-Bandys winner

No. 2 Tuscola faces the Bunn-Anson winner

Notable Class 4A First-Round Scores

Washington 34, Eastern Wayne 28

Central Davidson 28, Nash Central 21

Lexington 28, Roanoke Rapids 7

Class 3A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several established championship contenders, including Northeastern, Whiteville, North Stanly, Shelby and Mount Airy.

Northeastern earned the No. 1 seed in the East and will face Greene Central, which advanced with a 42-6 victory over Wake Prep.

Whiteville, the No. 2 seed, will meet Northwood, which defeated Kinston 34-30.

In the West, North Stanly earned the top seed and will face North Wilkes, which advanced with a 60-22 victory over Pine Lake Prep.

Shelby begins its postseason against West Lincoln, which defeated East Rutherford 61-40.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 17 Greene Central at No. 1 Northeastern

No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 8 Pasquotank County

No. 12 South Columbus at No. 5 Martin County

No. 13 Louisburg at No. 4 James Kenan

No. 14 Princeton at No. 3 Midway

No. 11 Providence Grove at No. 6 Eastern Randolph

No. 10 Farmville Central at No. 7 Hertford County

No. 15 Northwood at No. 2 Whiteville

West

No. 16 North Wilkes at No. 1 North Stanly

No. 9 Mountain Heritage at No. 8 Lincolnton

No. 12 West Davidson at No. 5 Thomasville

No. 20 Polk County at No. 4 Walkertown

No. 14 East Surry at No. 3 Hendersonville

No. 11 Union Academy at No. 6 Mount Airy

No. 10 West Wilkes at No. 7 Chase

No. 18 West Lincoln at No. 2 Shelby

Notable Class 3A First-Round Scores

Greene Central 42, Wake Prep 6

Wallace-Rose Hill 68, Trinity 0

South Columbus 58, McMichael 6

Northwood 34, Kinston 30

North Wilkes 60, Pine Lake Prep 22

West Lincoln 61, East Rutherford 40

Class 2A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features Tarboro, Corvian Community, Murphy and Starmount among the leading championship contenders.

Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Corvian Community holds the top seed in the West.

Both teams received first-round byes.

Tarboro begins its postseason against Rosewood, which defeated Pamlico County 36-16.

Corvian Community faces Langtree Charter, which advanced with a 44-28 victory over Avery County.

Murphy will face South Stanly, which defeated South Stokes 56-28.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 16 Rosewood at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 9 North Duplin at No. 8 Gates County

No. 12 Camden County at No. 5 Manteo

No. 13 Northwest Halifax at No. 4 Lakewood

No. 14 East Carteret at No. 3 Warren County

No. 11 Bertie at No. 6 East Bladen

No. 10 West Columbus at No. 7 Southside

No. 15 Hobbton at No. 2 John A. Holmes

West

No. 16 Langtree Charter at No. 1 Corvian Community

No. 9 Christ the King at No. 8 East Wilkes

No. 12 Cherryville at No. 5 Alleghany

No. 13 Albemarle at No. 4 Community School of Davidson

No. 19 South Stanly at No. 3 Murphy

No. 11 Cherokee at No. 6 North Rowan

No. 10 Mitchell at No. 7 Mountain Island Charter

No. 15 Swain County at No. 2 Starmount

Notable Class 2A First-Round Scores

Rosewood 36, Pamlico County 16

Camden County 40, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 14

East Carteret 36, Union 6

Hobbton 56, Northampton County 12

Langtree Charter 44, Avery County 28

Cherryville 63, Elkin 0

Class 1A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features a smaller postseason field than the other classifications, with several teams receiving first-round byes.

Northside-Pinetown earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Chatham Central holds the top seed in the West.

Other leading contenders include North Edgecombe, Southeast Halifax, Robbinsville and Wilson Prep.

KIPP Pride advanced with a 15-12 victory over Jones Senior, while Weldon defeated Rocky Mount Prep 16-8.

In the West, North Stokes defeated South Davidson 21-12, while Rosman rolled past Andrews 50-0.

Selected Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

East

No. 1 Northside-Pinetown faces the Columbia-Washington County winner

No. 5 Southeast Halifax at No. 4 North Edgecombe

No. 6 KIPP Pride at No. 3 Sallie B. Howard

No. 10 Weldon at No. 2 Hobgood Charter

West

No. 1 Chatham Central faces the College Prep and Leadership Academy-Bonnie Cone winner

No. 5 East Columbus at No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep

No. 11 North Stokes at No. 3 Robbinsville

No. 7 Rosman at No. 2 Wilson Prep

Notable Class 1A First-Round Scores

KIPP Pride 15, Jones Senior 12

Weldon 16, Rocky Mount Prep 8

North Stokes 21, South Davidson 12

Rosman 50, Andrews 0

When Are the 2026 North Carolina High School Football State Championships?

The NCHSAA will crown eight state champions Dec. 10-12 at three college venues across North Carolina.

The championship sites are Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, and Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell University in Buies Creek.

The NCHSAA will finalize which classifications play at each venue after the regional championship matchups are determined, taking travel distances into consideration.

What's Next in the North Carolina High School Football Playoffs?

The second round of the NCHSAA football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

The third round follows Nov. 20, with the fourth round scheduled for Nov. 27 in Classes 2A through 7A.

Classes 1A and 8A will play their regional championships Nov. 27 because those brackets have fewer rounds.

The regional championships for Classes 2A through 7A are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

The postseason concludes Dec. 10-12, when eight state champions will be crowned at the three championship venues.

High School On SI will continue updating the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets with final scores, third-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.