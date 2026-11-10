North Carolina High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14
The North Carolina high school football playoffs are moving into the second round, with some of the state's biggest championship contenders preparing to take the field for the first time this postseason.
Following the opening round of the 2026 North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, the tournament continues Friday, Nov. 13, with games across Classes 1A through 8A.
Many of the highest-seeded teams received first-round byes, making the upcoming round their postseason debut. Among them are defending Class 8A champion Hough, defending Class 5A champion Crest, Weddington, Grimsley, Tarboro, Reidsville and J.H. Rose.
The opening round produced several notable results.
In Class 8A, Laney defeated Panther Creek 47-27, Green Hope rolled past Willow Spring 49-17 and Jordan eliminated Wakefield 62-21.
Class 7A featured a significant upset when No. 17 Topsail defeated No. 16 Fuquay-Varina 34-7. North Brunswick also advanced with a 28-15 victory over Heritage.
In Class 3A, Wallace-Rose Hill overwhelmed Trinity 68-0, while West Lincoln defeated East Rutherford 61-40.
The second round will bring together those opening-round winners and the higher-seeded teams that received byes.
The postseason continues through November and early December before eight state champions are crowned Dec. 10-12 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, Moretz Stadium in Hickory and Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, including second-round matchups, first-round scores and direct links to all eight tournaments.
Class 8A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 8A features defending state champion Hough, which enters the second round undefeated and holds the No. 1 seed in the West.
The Huskies will open their postseason against Palisades, which advanced with a convincing 55-17 victory over Ardrey Kell.
Millbrook, last year's state runner-up, earned the No. 1 seed in the East and will face Laney, which defeated Panther Creek 47-27.
Another compelling matchup features undefeated Apex Friendship against Leesville Road.
Hoggard begins its postseason against Jordan, which scored 62 points in its first-round victory over Wakefield.
Class 8A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 9 Laney at No. 1 Millbrook
- No. 5 Green Hope at No. 4 Rolesville
- No. 6 Jordan at No. 3 Hoggard
- No. 7 Leesville Road at No. 2 Apex Friendship
West
- No. 8 Palisades at No. 1 Hough
- No. 5 Myers Park at No. 4 West Forsyth
- No. 6 Pinecrest at No. 3 Mallard Creek
- No. 7 West Charlotte at No. 2 Chambers
Notable Class 8A First-Round Scores
- Laney 47, Panther Creek 27
- Green Hope 49, Willow Spring 17
- Jordan 62, Wakefield 21
- Leesville Road 37, Broughton 0
- Palisades 55, Ardrey Kell 17
- Myers Park 55, South Mecklenburg 22
- Pinecrest 49, Providence 29
- West Charlotte 20, Hoke County 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 8A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 7A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 7A features several of the state's strongest programs, including Weddington, Grimsley, Cleveland, Lake Norman and Garner.
Weddington earned the No. 1 seed in the West and will face Porter Ridge, which defeated Hopewell 23-14.
Grimsley begins its postseason against Butler, which advanced with a 30-14 victory over Independence.
In the East, top-seeded Cleveland faces Topsail after the Pirates defeated Fuquay-Varina 34-7.
Another interesting matchup features Garner against North Brunswick, which eliminated Heritage 28-15.
Class 7A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 17 Topsail at No. 1 Cleveland
- No. 9 D.H. Conley at No. 8 Cape Fear
- No. 12 Ashley at No. 5 New Bern
- No. 13 Holly Springs at No. 4 Southern Durham
- No. 19 Sanderson at No. 3 Clayton
- No. 22 South Garner at No. 6 Wake Forest
- No. 10 Southeast Raleigh at No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons
- No. 18 North Brunswick at No. 2 Garner
West
- No. 17 Porter Ridge at No. 1 Weddington
- No. 9 Hickory Ridge at No. 8 East Forsyth
- No. 12 West Cabarrus at No. 5 A.L. Brown
- No. 13 Jack Britt at No. 4 Reagan
- No. 14 Richmond at No. 3 Lake Norman
- No. 11 Mooresville at No. 6 Marvin Ridge
- No. 10 Davie County at No. 7 Page
- No. 15 Butler at No. 2 Grimsley
Notable Class 7A First-Round Scores
- Topsail 34, Fuquay-Varina 7
- D.H. Conley 63, East Wake 38
- Ashley 38, Pine Forest 7
- Holly Springs 42, Overhills 10
- North Brunswick 28, Heritage 15
- Porter Ridge 23, Hopewell 14
- Hickory Ridge 59, Chapel Hill 0
- Davie County 50, Lumberton 23
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 6A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features undefeated J.H. Rose, which earned the No. 1 seed in the East after completing a perfect regular season.
The Rampants begin postseason play against South Johnston, which defeated Felton Grove 55-22.
Asheville holds the No. 1 seed in the West and will face A.C. Reynolds, which survived Statesville 10-7.
Other leading contenders include Jacksonville, Northern Nash, Kings Mountain and T.C. Roberson.
Seventy-First advanced with a 48-7 victory over Lee County and will face Middle Creek.
Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 16 South Johnston at No. 1 J.H. Rose
- No. 9 Seventy-First at No. 8 Middle Creek
- No. 21 Terry Sanford at No. 5 Union Pines
- No. 13 Swansboro at No. 4 Scotland
- No. 14 Westover at No. 3 Northern Nash
- No. 11 Harnett Central at No. 6 Southern Alamance
- No. 10 Triton at No. 7 Williams
- No. 15 Gray's Creek at No. 2 Jacksonville
West
- No. 16 A.C. Reynolds at No. 1 Asheville
- No. 9 Sun Valley at No. 8 Dudley
- No. 12 Ashbrook at No. 5 Mount Tabor
- No. 13 Watauga at No. 4 Kings Mountain
- No. 19 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Asheboro
- No. 11 Northern Guilford at No. 6 Alexander Central
- No. 10 Charlotte Catholic at No. 7 Freedom
- No. 15 Ragsdale at No. 2 T.C. Roberson
Notable Class 6A First-Round Scores
- South Johnston 55, Felton Grove 22
- Seventy-First 48, Lee County 7
- Terry Sanford 54, Franklinton 43
- Northern Guilford 63, South Caldwell 0
- Ashbrook 47, Central Cabarrus 21
- Charlotte Catholic 48, Piedmont 6
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features defending state champion Crest, which earned the No. 1 seed in the West.
The Chargers received a first-round bye and will begin their championship defense in the second round.
Southeast Alamance earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Northside-Pinetown holds the No. 2 seed.
Among the first-round winners, West Carteret advanced with a 21-14 victory over Currituck County, while Rocky Mount defeated C.B. Aycock 38-20.
Orange survived Richlands 35-21, and Southern Nash advanced with a 41-25 victory over Rockingham County.
The second round will determine which 16 teams advance to the third round Nov. 20.
Selected Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 16 West Carteret at No. 1 Southeast Alamance
- No. 9 Rocky Mount at No. 8 Havelock
- No. 10 Orange at No. 7 Eastern Alamance
- No. 15 Southern Nash at No. 2 Northside-Pinetown
West
- No. 1 Crest begins its postseason against the Parkwood-Erwin winner
- No. 4 South Point faces the Northwest Cabarrus-North Lincoln winner
- No. 3 Jay M. Robinson faces the Smoky Mountain-North Buncombe winner
- No. 2 Franklin faces the West Henderson-Carson winner
Notable Class 5A First-Round Scores
- West Carteret 21, Currituck County 14
- Rocky Mount 38, C.B. Aycock 20
- Orange 35, Richlands 21
- Southern Nash 41, Rockingham County 25
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features East Duplin and Hibriten as the top regional seeds.
East Duplin earned the No. 1 seed in the East and will face Washington, which defeated Eastern Wayne 34-28 in the opening round.
Hibriten holds the top seed in the West.
Reidsville, another traditional North Carolina championship contender, begins its postseason in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.
The opening round produced several interesting results, including Central Davidson's 28-21 victory over Nash Central and Lexington's 28-7 win over Roanoke Rapids.
Selected Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 16 Washington at No. 1 East Duplin
- No. 22 Central Davidson at No. 6 Southwest Edgecombe
- No. 23 Lexington at No. 7 Morehead
- No. 5 Reidsville faces the Fairmont-Carver winner
West
- No. 1 Hibriten begins its postseason against the East Burke-North Surry winner
- No. 8 Lake Norman faces the R-S Central-Lincoln Charter winner
- No. 4 Burns faces the Wilkes Central-Bandys winner
- No. 2 Tuscola faces the Bunn-Anson winner
Notable Class 4A First-Round Scores
- Washington 34, Eastern Wayne 28
- Central Davidson 28, Nash Central 21
- Lexington 28, Roanoke Rapids 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features several established championship contenders, including Northeastern, Whiteville, North Stanly, Shelby and Mount Airy.
Northeastern earned the No. 1 seed in the East and will face Greene Central, which advanced with a 42-6 victory over Wake Prep.
Whiteville, the No. 2 seed, will meet Northwood, which defeated Kinston 34-30.
In the West, North Stanly earned the top seed and will face North Wilkes, which advanced with a 60-22 victory over Pine Lake Prep.
Shelby begins its postseason against West Lincoln, which defeated East Rutherford 61-40.
Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 17 Greene Central at No. 1 Northeastern
- No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 8 Pasquotank County
- No. 12 South Columbus at No. 5 Martin County
- No. 13 Louisburg at No. 4 James Kenan
- No. 14 Princeton at No. 3 Midway
- No. 11 Providence Grove at No. 6 Eastern Randolph
- No. 10 Farmville Central at No. 7 Hertford County
- No. 15 Northwood at No. 2 Whiteville
West
- No. 16 North Wilkes at No. 1 North Stanly
- No. 9 Mountain Heritage at No. 8 Lincolnton
- No. 12 West Davidson at No. 5 Thomasville
- No. 20 Polk County at No. 4 Walkertown
- No. 14 East Surry at No. 3 Hendersonville
- No. 11 Union Academy at No. 6 Mount Airy
- No. 10 West Wilkes at No. 7 Chase
- No. 18 West Lincoln at No. 2 Shelby
Notable Class 3A First-Round Scores
- Greene Central 42, Wake Prep 6
- Wallace-Rose Hill 68, Trinity 0
- South Columbus 58, McMichael 6
- Northwood 34, Kinston 30
- North Wilkes 60, Pine Lake Prep 22
- West Lincoln 61, East Rutherford 40
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features Tarboro, Corvian Community, Murphy and Starmount among the leading championship contenders.
Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Corvian Community holds the top seed in the West.
Both teams received first-round byes.
Tarboro begins its postseason against Rosewood, which defeated Pamlico County 36-16.
Corvian Community faces Langtree Charter, which advanced with a 44-28 victory over Avery County.
Murphy will face South Stanly, which defeated South Stokes 56-28.
Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 16 Rosewood at No. 1 Tarboro
- No. 9 North Duplin at No. 8 Gates County
- No. 12 Camden County at No. 5 Manteo
- No. 13 Northwest Halifax at No. 4 Lakewood
- No. 14 East Carteret at No. 3 Warren County
- No. 11 Bertie at No. 6 East Bladen
- No. 10 West Columbus at No. 7 Southside
- No. 15 Hobbton at No. 2 John A. Holmes
West
- No. 16 Langtree Charter at No. 1 Corvian Community
- No. 9 Christ the King at No. 8 East Wilkes
- No. 12 Cherryville at No. 5 Alleghany
- No. 13 Albemarle at No. 4 Community School of Davidson
- No. 19 South Stanly at No. 3 Murphy
- No. 11 Cherokee at No. 6 North Rowan
- No. 10 Mitchell at No. 7 Mountain Island Charter
- No. 15 Swain County at No. 2 Starmount
Notable Class 2A First-Round Scores
- Rosewood 36, Pamlico County 16
- Camden County 40, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 14
- East Carteret 36, Union 6
- Hobbton 56, Northampton County 12
- Langtree Charter 44, Avery County 28
- Cherryville 63, Elkin 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A North Carolina High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features a smaller postseason field than the other classifications, with several teams receiving first-round byes.
Northside-Pinetown earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while Chatham Central holds the top seed in the West.
Other leading contenders include North Edgecombe, Southeast Halifax, Robbinsville and Wilson Prep.
KIPP Pride advanced with a 15-12 victory over Jones Senior, while Weldon defeated Rocky Mount Prep 16-8.
In the West, North Stokes defeated South Davidson 21-12, while Rosman rolled past Andrews 50-0.
Selected Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
East
- No. 1 Northside-Pinetown faces the Columbia-Washington County winner
- No. 5 Southeast Halifax at No. 4 North Edgecombe
- No. 6 KIPP Pride at No. 3 Sallie B. Howard
- No. 10 Weldon at No. 2 Hobgood Charter
West
- No. 1 Chatham Central faces the College Prep and Leadership Academy-Bonnie Cone winner
- No. 5 East Columbus at No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep
- No. 11 North Stokes at No. 3 Robbinsville
- No. 7 Rosman at No. 2 Wilson Prep
Notable Class 1A First-Round Scores
- KIPP Pride 15, Jones Senior 12
- Weldon 16, Rocky Mount Prep 8
- North Stokes 21, South Davidson 12
- Rosman 50, Andrews 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 North Carolina High School Football State Championships?
The NCHSAA will crown eight state champions Dec. 10-12 at three college venues across North Carolina.
The championship sites are Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, and Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell University in Buies Creek.
The NCHSAA will finalize which classifications play at each venue after the regional championship matchups are determined, taking travel distances into consideration.
What's Next in the North Carolina High School Football Playoffs?
The second round of the NCHSAA football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.
The third round follows Nov. 20, with the fourth round scheduled for Nov. 27 in Classes 2A through 7A.
Classes 1A and 8A will play their regional championships Nov. 27 because those brackets have fewer rounds.
The regional championships for Classes 2A through 7A are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.
The postseason concludes Dec. 10-12, when eight state champions will be crowned at the three championship venues.
High School On SI will continue updating the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets with final scores, third-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.