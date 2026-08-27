Ohio High School Finally Gets to Play a Home Football Game After 6 Years

For six years, John F. Kennedy High School in Cleveland has had a football team but no home field at its current campus.

That changes Saturday.

The school, which moved into its current building in 2020, is preparing to play its first home football game at a new athletic complex after the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and city completed the nearly $6 million facility.

Nearly $6 Million Athletic Complex Opens

“This represents the opportunity we’re trying to provide to every scholar and it’s amazing that our scholars on the southeast side have access to this amazing facility,” Dr. Warren Morgan, Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s CEO told Cleveland 19.

Named after Roye Kidd, the school district and the city of Cleveland split the entire cost to have the athletic complex completed. The project cost just under $6 million.

Kidd was a coach and educator for over three decades.

“This investment shows we believe in them,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said. “The city cares about them and they deserve the same level of access and facilities that you see in our suburban school district.

“This is a big deal as we kick off the start of the school year this year. The first year of our Building Better Futures plan, we’re excited for more momentum across the entire district.”

A Long-Awaited Home Opener

The Fighting Eagles opened their 2026 season with a 52-0 loss to Rittman last week. Last year, they went 1-9 overall, earning their lone win over Collinwood, 12-6.

John F. Kennedy's first home game at its new campus will take place Saturday against Warrensville Heights. The Fighting Eagles are set to play three more home games in a row, taking on John Marshall High School and John Adams High School in conference play before hosting Bedford.

They will play two road games before returning home for dates with East Tech High School and John Hay High School.

School Moved To New Building In 2020, Has Played Strictly Road Games Since

First established in 1965, John F. Kennedy High School features an enrollment of just over 600. The high school offers football, basketball, baseball, track and field and wrestling as activities.

The original building was vacated in 2020. The school district plans to leave the football field and track at that site open for use by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Former NFL wide receiver Walt Love is a graduate of the high school.