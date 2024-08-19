Ohio high school football: Top junior quarterback recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Now we move to the top junior recruits, where we will start with the quarterbacks.
Of the 43 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports.com in Ohio, there are four quarterbacks listed - Ashland's Nathan Bernhard, Olentangy Orange's Levi Davis, Pickerington North's Jarin Mock and Pickerington Central's Rocco Williams. Three of the four are uncommitted, while Mock is committed to Wisconsin.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 4 junior quarterback recruits in Ohio:
1. Nathan Bernhard, Ashland; 6-foot-5, 227 pounds (No. 16 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Completed 62.9% of his passes as a junior for 1,718 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while running for 266 yards and eight scores. Holds offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Louisville and several others.
2. Levi Davis, Olentangy Orange; 5-foot-11, 183 pounds (No. 24 overall)
Uncommitted
Threw for more than 1,750 yards and ran for more than 700 yards while accounting for 20 touchdowns as a junior. His offers include Massachusetts, Kent State, Toledo and Florida Atlantic.
3. Jarin Mock, Pickerington North; 6-foot-3, 190 pounds (No. 33 overall)
Committed to Wisconsin
Spent his first two seasons at Reynoldsburg before transferring to Pickerington North for this season. Committed to Wisconsin late in July and held offers from other schools such as Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Massachusetts and Marshall.
4. Rocco Williams, Pickerington Central; 6-foot-1, 195 pounds (No. 41 overall)
Uncommitted
The 3-star recruit has offers from Miami (Ohio), Marshall, Jackson State, Florida A&M and Central Michigan, among others.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh