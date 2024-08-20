Ohio high school football: Top junior running back recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks and now we will take a look at the top junior running back recruits.
Of the 43 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports.com in Ohio, there are two running backs listed - Harvey's Shahn Alston and Bishop Hartley's Robert Lathon. Neither player has committed as of yet.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 junior running back recruits in Ohio:
1. Shahn Alston, Harvey; 5-foot-9, 205 pounds (No. 5 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Has seen the field for the Red Raiders since his freshman year, when he ran for 675 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 12 catches for 79 yards and a score. As a sophomore, he ran for 1,042 yards and 15 touchdowns, had 82 yards receiving and a score and also had a kick return touchdown.
On defense as a sophomore, he made 33 tackles after a freshman campaign that saw him have 39 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Uncommitted, he holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Auburn, USC, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
2. Robert Lathon, Bishop Hartley; 5-foot-11, 180 pounds (No. 34 overall)
Uncommitted
Was named second-team All-Ohio in Division IV last season after he ran for 1,723 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Uncommitted, he holds more than 10 offers, including Kentucky, Purdue and Toledo.
