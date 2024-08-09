Ohio high school football: Top senior defensive back recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers, senior edge rushers and senior wide receivers so far. Now we take a look at the top defensive back recruits in the Buckeye state for the class of 2025.
The top five defensive backs in Ohio all rank in the top 40 overall in the state's class and is led by No. 2 overall recruit Trey McNutt of Shaker Heights. The safety announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday, August 3.
Walnut Ridge cornerback Dawayne Galloway is headed to Purdue and Hamilton safety Noah King is off to Kansas State, while Archbishop Moeller safety Micah Rice will move a little further south to Louisville.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior defensive back recruits in Ohio:
1. Trey McNutt, Shaker Heights; 6-foot-0, 180 pounds (No. 2 overall in Ohio 2025 class)
Committed to Oregon.
McNutt played both ways for the Red Raiders as a junior. He had 611 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on the offensive side and then on defense, he made 61 tackles, broke up 12 passes and forced a pair of fumbles. He was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II on defense.
2. Dawayne Galloway, Walnut Ridge; 6-foot-1, 175 pounds (No. 9 overall)
Committed to Purdue
At Marion-Franklin last season, he came up with five interceptions and returned one for a score. The speedster also plced second in Division II at the state track and field championships as a sophomore in both the 100- and 200-meter events.
3. Noah King, Hamilton; 6-foot-3, 195 pounds (No. 27 overall)
Committed to Kansas State
The athlete from Hamilton rose up the recruiting boards this past spring and summer by having great showings at multiple camps, including running multiple 40-yard dashes in sub-4.5 seconds.
4. Jussiah Williams-West, Wayne; 6-foot-2, 175 pounds (No. 33 overall)
Uncommitted
Had 35 tackles and two tackles for loss last season, while intercepting two passes and takin ghtme both back for touchdowns. He also scored on two kickoff returns and had a touchdown reception.
5. Micah Rice, Archbishop Moeller; 6-foot-2, 185 pounds (No. 40 overall)
Committed to Louisville
As a junior in his first year at Moeller after transferring from Archbishop Hoban, Rice made 54 tackles and had 1.5 sacks while breaking up seven passes. He finished with three interceptions.
