Ohio high school softball: Vote for the most deserving all-star for 2025

Which players in Ohio high school softball deserve to be a fan-voted all-star this season?

Field's Maddie Burge pitches during a high school softball game against the Coventry Comets Monday, April 29, 2024 in Coventry Township.
As the Ohio high school softball regular season comes close to wrapping up, we're taking one last look at the season, focusing on some all-stars we might have missed.

Last week we posted the High School on SI Ohio All-Star team, as voted by the fans.

We highlighted some of the top pitchers, catchers, infielders and outfielders earlier in the season and the fans chose their favorites.

But as we noted on those original lists, they weren’t meant to be comprehensive, as there are hundreds of talented softball players in Ohio.

We also asked readers to weigh in on others they thought were deserving to be on those lists, so now we’ll circle back to some of those we overlooked and let the fans weigh in. 

Vote in the poll below to decide which softball player was most deserving of being a High School On SI all-star.

Voting will end on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Reece Albers, Minster, junior, INF

Addy Antonetz, West Muskingum, senior, UTIL

Lailah Bohanan, Aurora, junior, OF

Maddie Burge, Field, senior, P

Jenna Dee, Fairbanks, senior, C

Abbie Deeds, Dawson-Bryant, senior, P

Zoey Glenn, Indian Hill, junior, INF

Ella Godfrey, Mississinawa Valley, sophomore, P

Addie Farmer, Riverdale, senior, INF

Alisha Fox, Mason, senior, P

Mylee Jones, Milton-Union, senior, INF

Aubrey Kolton, Chaminade Julienne, junior, INF

Addison Lahmers, Ridgewood, senior, P

Allie Lewis, Southeastern, senior, OF

Claire Mayhon, Middletown Christian, junior, OF  

Peyton Nicholson, Sandy Valley, senior, INF

Emma Raver, Millersport, senior, INF

Cambriana Rittinger, Chillicothe, sophomore, P

Morgan Roby, Austintown-Fitch, junior, INF

Ali Shrieve, Edison, senior, P

Kyndall Spicer, Heath, senior, INF

Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro, senior, P

Kendal Tellings, Watkins Memorial

Laken Vinskovich, Union Local, junior, INF

Alaya White, Princeton, sophomore, UTIL

