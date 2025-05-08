Ohio high school softball: Vote for the most deserving all-star for 2025
As the Ohio high school softball regular season comes close to wrapping up, we're taking one last look at the season, focusing on some all-stars we might have missed.
Last week we posted the High School on SI Ohio All-Star team, as voted by the fans.
We highlighted some of the top pitchers, catchers, infielders and outfielders earlier in the season and the fans chose their favorites.
But as we noted on those original lists, they weren’t meant to be comprehensive, as there are hundreds of talented softball players in Ohio.
We also asked readers to weigh in on others they thought were deserving to be on those lists, so now we’ll circle back to some of those we overlooked and let the fans weigh in.
Vote in the poll below to decide which softball player was most deserving of being a High School On SI all-star.
Voting will end on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Reece Albers, Minster, junior, INF
Addy Antonetz, West Muskingum, senior, UTIL
Lailah Bohanan, Aurora, junior, OF
Maddie Burge, Field, senior, P
Jenna Dee, Fairbanks, senior, C
Abbie Deeds, Dawson-Bryant, senior, P
Zoey Glenn, Indian Hill, junior, INF
Ella Godfrey, Mississinawa Valley, sophomore, P
Addie Farmer, Riverdale, senior, INF
Alisha Fox, Mason, senior, P
Mylee Jones, Milton-Union, senior, INF
Aubrey Kolton, Chaminade Julienne, junior, INF
Addison Lahmers, Ridgewood, senior, P
Allie Lewis, Southeastern, senior, OF
Claire Mayhon, Middletown Christian, junior, OF
Peyton Nicholson, Sandy Valley, senior, INF
Emma Raver, Millersport, senior, INF
Cambriana Rittinger, Chillicothe, sophomore, P
Morgan Roby, Austintown-Fitch, junior, INF
Ali Shrieve, Edison, senior, P
Kyndall Spicer, Heath, senior, INF
Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro, senior, P
Kendal Tellings, Watkins Memorial
Laken Vinskovich, Union Local, junior, INF
Alaya White, Princeton, sophomore, UTIL
