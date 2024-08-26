Top offensive linemen in Ohio high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the last few weeks, we have been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen, running backs, edge rushers, wide receivers, linebackers, tight ends and cornerbacks. Now we move to the offensive linemen.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
Jermiel Atkins, Trotwood-Madison, senior
Listed at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds, Atkins is considered a three-star prospect and is a Kentucky commit who holds a list of 12 scholarship offers that also includes Arizona State, Minnesota, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He projects as a tackle at the next level.
Landry Brede, Mentor, junior
Brede was an honorable mention all-state honoree in Division I last season when the Cardinals went 7-4. A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder has a list of 10 scholarship offers that includes Florida, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Purdue.
Jayden Clark, Clayton Northmont, senior
Clark, who stands 6-foot-4.5, 305 pounds, is a three-star prospect who holds a list of 20 scholarship offers, including from Cincinnati, Kentucky and West Virginia. He started 11 games at right tackle as a sophomore when the Thunderbolts went 7-5.
Will Conroy, St. Ignatius, junior
A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound interior lineman has a list of 22 offers that includes Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma. He was second-team all-state in Division I a season ago.
Jake Cook, Westerville North, senior
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Cook is a three-star prospect who is a member of Ohio State’s 2025 offensive line class. Cook holds more than 20 offers and was a third-team all-state honoree last season when he helped the Warriors finish 9-3.
Nolan Davenport, Massillon, senior
Committed to Wisconsin, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Washington holds 29 scholarship offers including from Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina State and Penn State and is a three-star tackle prospect. He was second-team all-state in Division II last season while helping the Tigers win the state title.
Raphael Green, Winton Woods, senior
A three-star tackle who holds more than a dozen offers, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Green is committed to Toledo.
Sam Greer, Archbishop Hoban, junior
A four-star recruit and one of the top tackles in the 2026 class, the 6-foot-6.5, 310-pound Greer holds a list of 16 offers including from Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.
Adam Guthrie, Miami Trace, junior
Listed at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Guthrie is a three-star recruit with 32 scholarship offers including from Florida, Kentucky, Oregon, Texas and Virginia Tech.
Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier, senior
Kattus, who stands 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, was first-team all-state in Division I last season when the Bombers finished 7-5. A three-star tackle prospect, Kattus holds a list 22 offers and is committed to Kentucky.
Eli Kaufman, Wadsworth, senior
An honorable mention all-state honoree in Division I last season when the Grizzlies went 9-3, Kaufman is a three-star interior lineman who has 10 scholarship offers and is committed to Marshall.
Kuol Kuol, Centerville, senior
A three-star tackle prospect, Kuol has 17 offers including from Boston College, Iowa State and Michigan State and is committed to Purdue.
Carter Lowe, Whitmer, senior
While helping the Panthers go 7-4 last season, Lowe earned first-team all-state honors in Division I. Lowe is a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder who has more than 20 offers and is committed to Ohio State.
Kaden Mayle, Fremont Ross, senior
Mayle was a first-team all-state honoree last fall for the Little Giants. Listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Mayle is a three-star prospect who has six scholarship offers and is committed to Kent State.
Kage Payne, Kings, senior
A three-star interior lineman prospect, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Payne has collected 19 scholarship offers, including from Marshall and Syracuse, and is committed to North Carolina State. He was second-team all-state in Division II last fall.
Maxwell Riley, Avon Lake, junior
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Riley was first-team all-state in Division II last season as the Showmen went 7-5. Considered a four-star tackle prospect, Riley has 26 scholarship offers including from Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.
Robert Smith, Villa Angela-St. Joseph, senior
Considered a three-star recruit, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Smith holds 17 scholarship offers and is committed to Bowling Green after helping the Vikings go 9-4 last fall.
Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic, senior
A 6-foot-8, 310-pounder who is committed to Miami University, Stangl is a two-year starter with a dozen scholarship offers also including from Marshall, Toledo and West Virginia.
Lucas Tielsch, Copley, junior
Tielsch is a 6-foot-6, 270-pounder and three-star prospect who has a list of 12 offers that includes Kentucky, Louisville and Pittsburgh.
Baylor Wilkin, Findlay, senior
A three-star interior lineman who helped the Trojans go 8-3 a season ago, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Wilkin holds 19 scholarship offers and is committed to Indiana.
