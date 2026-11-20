Oklahoma's high school wrestling mats will be filled with proven champions, rising stars and determined challengers when the 2026-27 season gets underway.

Anadarko's Lyndi Cisco leads an impressive group of girls wrestlers after winning three state championships, while Jay's Iliana Salazar returns following her 2026 state title at 170 pounds.

On the boys side, Berryhill's Braden Strain and Roman Tyler, Bixby's Seth Hernandez and Fort Gibson's Brendan Bell are among the returning state champions looking to add to their accomplishments.

There are plenty of compelling stories beyond the established titleholders, too.

Cushing's Talyn Minney is looking to build on a historic freshman season in which she became her school's first girls wrestling state placer, while Norman heavyweight Oakley Caruthers returns after a 33-3 campaign and a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament.

From experienced seniors chasing one final championship to freshmen hoping to make an immediate impact, Oklahoma's wrestling talent runs deep.

Here are the boys and girls wrestlers to watch across the state in 2026-27.

Oklahoma Girls Wrestlers to Watch

Kiya Lonelodge (Anadarko)

After qualifying for state last season in just her second year of wrestling, Kiya Lonelodge is looking to take the next step.

She enters the season with her sights set on a spot on the podium.

Lyndi Cisco (Anadarko)

A three-time state champion, Lyndi Cisco brings a proven record of success to the mat.

She also serves as a leader for Anadarko's girls wrestling program.

Trinity Geikaunmah (Anadarko)

Steady progress has defined Trinity Geikaunmah's career, from qualifying for state as a freshman to earning a state placement as a sophomore.

Her coachability and strong work ethic give her a solid foundation to build on those accomplishments.

Anna Costa (Bartlesville)

Since taking up wrestling this offseason, Anna Costa has embraced the sport with enthusiasm and a willingness to work.

Her dedication has the coaching staff excited to see how she develops during her first season.

Madison Hathaway (Bartlesville)

A fourth-place finisher at Junior High State as a freshman, Madison Hathaway looks to build on a successful first year of wrestling.

She also competes in track and has participated in triathlons, bringing a well-rounded athletic background to the mat.

The toughness developed across those sports gives her a strong foundation for continued growth.

Trinity McCloud (Bartlesville)

Following a strong season, Trinity McCloud carried her momentum into the offseason with a fourth-place finish at Freestyle State and sixth place at Southern Plains Regionals.

Those results earned her a berth at the 16U national championships, commonly known as Fargo.

After a summer of hard work, she enters her sophomore season ready to build on that experience.

Abigail Jones (Bixby)

Entering her freshman season, Abigail "Abi" Jones has already shown determination and steady growth on the mat.

Abigail Jones - Bixby High School Wrestling | ..

She frequently puts in extra practice time, challenges herself to outwork upperclassmen and quickly applies what she learns.

Her ambitious goals are backed by a work ethic that gives her a strong chance to achieve them.

Aubrey Martin-Hall (Bixby)

A senior captain and one of the hardest workers in the wrestling room, Aubrey Martin-Hall leads by example.

Aubrey Martin-Hall - Bixby High School Wrestling | Vype Oklahoma

She is a multiple-time state and national placer with her sights set on a state championship.

Her long-term goals include becoming an elite college wrestler.

Brynlyn Sullivan (Bixby)

With experience dating back to age 6, Brynlyn Sullivan brings athleticism and leadership to Bixby's wrestling room.

Brynlyn Sullivan - Bixby High School Wrestling | Vype Oklahoma

She finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and is determined to pursue state and national championships this season.

Her long-term goal is to wrestle for Oklahoma State and excel at the collegiate level.

Katie Pruett (Catoosa)

A strong work ethic and passion for wrestling make Katie Pruett a promising talent for Catoosa.

She continues to sharpen her skills and gain experience, approaching competition with determination.

Her dedication gives her the potential to develop into a standout wrestler.

Lydia Ellis (Catoosa)

A two-time state qualifier, Lydia Ellis returns after compiling an 18-7 record last season.

Her consistency and commitment make her a valuable contributor to Catoosa's lineup.

She also helps set the tone for her teammates through her effort and leadership.

Olivia Calvin (Catoosa)

Determination and a competitive mindset have helped Olivia Calvin show promise early in her wrestling career.

Olivia Calvin - Catoosa High School Wrestling | Vype Oklahoma

As she develops her technique and gains experience, she is an underclassman to watch for Catoosa.

Ashtyn Gilkey (Collinsville)

After placing at state as a freshman, Ashtyn Gilkey enters her sophomore season with the potential to contend for the top of the podium.

A gifted athlete with a competitive drive, she brings a strong work ethic and positive attitude to everything she does.

She competes in wrestling, softball and track while also excelling in the classroom.

Parker Barbee (Collinsville)

With a state tournament appearance behind her, Parker Barbee enters her junior season determined to reach the podium.

She fell a couple of matches short of that goal last year but returns with a strong work ethic.

Her leadership and commitment to her teammates add to her value in Collinsville's wrestling room.

Zoey Vaughn (Collinsville)

Entering high school with two successful years of wrestling experience, Zoey Vaughn has shown steady improvement each season.

The freshman looks to continue that progress as she develops her skills against high school competition.

Talyn Minney (Cushing)

A historic freshman season saw Talyn Minney become Cushing's first girls wrestling state placer.

The standout athlete returns for her sophomore year as a potential state title contender.

Lilly Wilson (Daniel Webster)

Although she is new to wrestling, Lilly Wilson has already distinguished herself through her drive and determination.

Lilly Wilson - Daniel Webster High School Wrestling | Vype Oklahoma

She pushes herself daily and embraces the work required to improve.

As a captain, she leads by example and supports younger teammates while helping establish a strong foundation for the girls wrestling program.

Bilianna Rowell (Edmond Memorial)

A background in jiu-jitsu and judo helped Bilianna Rowell quickly adapt to wrestling over the past two years.

In her first season, she placed fourth at the Wrestle Like A Girl tournament in Cache despite an injury-shortened finish, then won the Junior High State title at 128 pounds.

As an eighth grader, she won every match leading into Junior High State before finishing as the runner-up at 155 pounds.

She added national experience this past summer as a member of Team Oklahoma's Schoolgirl National Dual team.

Aleah Underwood (Edmond North)

Coming off a third-place state finish and regional runner-up performance as a sophomore, Aleah Underwood enters her junior season looking to climb higher.

She works hard to build on those accomplishments while holding herself to high standards on and off the mat.

Brooklyn Jones (Edmond North)

A Junior High State champion as a freshman, Brooklyn Jones enters her sophomore season with an impressive competitive résumé.

Last season, she earned wins over three high school state placers.

She also gained national experience over the summer, competing on a national team and qualifying for Fargo.

Seely Chronister (El Reno)

After qualifying for state as a junior in just her second year of wrestling, Seely Chronister returns for her senior season with valuable postseason experience.

A summer of hard work has positioned her to build on that breakthrough.

Harper Mathis (Grove)

A 24-11 record and state tournament appearance highlighted Harper Mathis' junior season, her first full year in wrestling.

She returns for her senior year determined to make another trip to state and earn a place on the podium.

Staying healthy will be important as she looks to build on a promising foundation.

Jadyn Majors (Grove)

Grove's only returning state placer, Jadyn Majors enters her junior season after finishing fourth at state with a 31-7 record.

She has made steady strides since her freshman year, pairing toughness with a daily commitment to improvement.

Her goal is another podium finish, and her continued development has the coaching staff optimistic about the season ahead.

Kadence Rutherford (Grove)

Following a successful eighth-grade season, Kadence Rutherford enters high school with an opportunity to make an impact.

The freshman is expected to receive plenty of varsity opportunities as she continues developing her skills.

Her work ethic gives her a strong foundation to carry that success into high school competition.

Iliana Salazar (Jay)

A two-time state finalist, Iliana Salazar captured the 2026 state championship at 170 pounds.

She returns with championship experience and an established record of postseason success.

Iliana Salazar - Jay High School Wrestling | Vype Oklahoma

Khloe Murray (Jay)

A two-time state qualifier, Khloe Murray enters the season determined to take the next step.

Khloe Murray - Jay High School Wrestling | Vype Oklahoma

She is working toward a spot on the state podium in 2027.

Kyleagh Lackey (Jay)

After narrowly missing a state tournament berth as a freshman, Kyleagh Lackey returns with clear goals.

She hopes to qualify for state and bring home a medal.

Layla Kinkade (Jenks)

An introduction to wrestling at Jenks' "Give It a Try Night" in May sparked Layla Kinkade's interest in the sport.

The freshman followed that experience with summer open-room sessions and has worked hard throughout the fall to learn the fundamentals.

She now looks to earn a place in the varsity lineup.

Lily Rhoden (Jenks)

A returning varsity starter and team leader, Lily Rhoden demonstrated her commitment by attending every open-room session this summer.

She hopes to build on last season's experience and earn a trip to the state tournament.

Tobi Ayodele (Jenks)

Coming off a winning season and an appearance at regionals, Tobi Ayodele brings experience and leadership to Jenks' lineup.

Her hard work and attention to detail have her focused on qualifying for state and reaching the podium.

A medal would make her the first girls wrestling state placer in program history.

Katie Garcia (Mannford)

An impressive eighth-grade season saw Katie Garcia finish 23-6 and capture two tournament championships.

She enters her freshman year with a proven ability to compete and an opportunity to make an immediate varsity impact.

Continued development will be key as she takes the next step against high school competition.

Priscilla Mansell (Mannford)

Following a 21-6 eighth-grade season, Priscilla Mansell enters high school with four tournament finals appearances and a runner-up finish at the Will Rogers Conference Tournament to her credit.

The freshman is expected to see significant varsity action as she adjusts to high school competition.

Also a standout sprinter, she brings a strong athletic foundation to the wrestling mat.

Zoey Henley (Mannford)

A historic debut season saw Zoey Henley become the first freshman in Mannford girls wrestling history to qualify for state.

Now a sophomore, she has devoted her summer and offseason to pursuing her next goal: a state medal.

Her commitment and leadership by example have made her someone teammates look up to on and off the mat.

Jalina Lang (Moore)

After qualifying for state last season, Jalina Lang finished just one match short of placing.

She added valuable experience with a strong summer showing in Fargo, North Dakota, and looks to build on that progress.

Willow Welch (Moore)

A returning state qualifier, Willow Welch brings postseason experience to Moore's lineup.

She enters the season looking to build on last year's accomplishment.

Ximena Hernandez (Moore)

With a state tournament appearance already to her credit, Ximena Hernandez returns with valuable postseason experience.

She is expected to compete at either 190 pounds or heavyweight this season.

Kylei White (Mustang)

A senior leader with plans to wrestle collegiately, Kylei White sets an example through her preparation and commitment to improvement.

Often among the first to arrive and last to leave, she puts in extra work and uses journaling and reflection to get more out of practice.

She pairs that dedication with strong classroom performance and a supportive approach to her teammates.

Her leadership gives younger wrestlers a dependable role model on and off the mat.

Trista Letua (Mustang)

A promising freshman, Trista Letua has shown a strong commitment to improving every day.

Her work ethic, coachability and positive attitude give her a solid foundation for success.

She is a young wrestler to watch as she continues developing throughout her high school career.

Whitney Bryant (Mustang)

Already a two-time state placer entering her third year of wrestling, Whitney Bryant has her sights set on the top of the podium.

She combines determination and a strong work ethic with a willingness to learn and improve.

Her positive attitude and daily commitment make her a contender to take another step forward this season.

Chesney Pendergraft (Norman)

One of Norman's hardest-working and most dependable wrestlers, Chesney Pendergraft consistently demonstrates the qualities the program expects from its student-athletes.

She has an opportunity to make significant progress on the mat this season while stepping into a larger leadership role.

Emersyn Rylant (Norman)

With multiple Junior High State championships and placements to her credit, Emersyn Rylant enters her freshman season with an accomplished wrestling résumé.

She brings toughness and fierce competitiveness to the transition into high school competition.

She is also a member of Norman's varsity cheer squad.

Rylie Hillis (Norman)

A two-time state qualifier, Rylie Hillis returns after finishing third at last season's Class 6A state tournament.

She continues to develop as both a wrestler and an athlete while also competing successfully for Norman's softball team.

A strong student, she has an opportunity to provide leadership for a young wrestling lineup.

Ava Withrow (Pauls Valley)

A relentless work ethic makes Ava Withrow an underclassman to watch for Pauls Valley.

She consistently pushes herself and has shown an ability to improve throughout the season and peak at important moments.

That approach gives her a strong foundation for continued progress this year.

Avan Butler (Pauls Valley)

A dependable presence in the wrestling room, Avan Butler enters her senior season ready to build on the success she has already earned.

She leads by example, embraces challenges and approaches each task with a strong work ethic.

Her consistency and determination have the coaching staff optimistic about her chances of qualifying for state.

Aviree Williams (Pauls Valley)

Coming off a strong season that included a placement at Junior High State, Aviree Williams brings considerable promise to Pauls Valley's lineup.

She has the potential to make an immediate impact as she takes the next step in her wrestling career.

Her development will be an exciting part of the team's season.

Marli Arbona (Ponca City)

As a team captain, Marli Arbona sets a demanding standard in the wrestling room.

She expects her teammates to work hard at every practice and provides leadership in maintaining that commitment.

Ambrielle Chambers (Sand Springs)

One of two seniors and an original member of the Lady Sandites program, Ambrielle Chambers brings toughness, leadership and a 57-21 career record into her final season.

Her accomplishments include a 2022 Junior High State placement, a 2023 Junior High State championship, Class 6A state qualifications in 2023 and 2024, and a regional placement in 2025.

She qualified for Fargo in 2026 and earned the first match victory at that event in school history.

Her work ethic and commitment have made her an important part of the program's foundation.

Audrey Pride (Sand Springs)

After missing state qualification by one place as a freshman, Audrey Pride broke through to earn a state tournament berth last season.

The junior carries a 33-26 career record, with a 2024 Class 6A regional placement and a 2025 state qualification among her accomplishments.

She continued developing during the freestyle season and now has her sights set on a state medal.

Baylin Maynard (Sand Springs)

A school-record 30-win freshman season established Baylin Maynard as a promising young wrestler for the Lady Sandites.

She finished 30-9 and earned a Class 6A regional placement in 2026, narrowly missing a state tournament berth.

With that foundation, she has the potential to pursue a place in program history as its first 100-win wrestler.

Marley Lewis (Southmoore)

Entering her fourth year of wrestling, Marley Lewis looks to make her senior season a memorable one.

She brings strong leadership, knowledge of the sport and a dedicated work ethic to Southmoore's wrestling room.

Spencer Rodriguez (Southmoore)

A tough, physical competitor, Spencer Rodriguez is a wrestler to watch for Southmoore.

Her aggressive approach could make her a challenging opponent when postseason competition arrives in late February.

Cadence Carter (Vinita)

A two-time state qualifier, Cadence "CC" Carter enters her junior season after finishing one match short of a state medal last year.

She approaches training with purpose and brings fierce competitiveness to the mat while also taking care of her responsibilities in the classroom.

She has an opportunity to become the first girls wrestling state medalist in Vinita history.

Charlee Jones (Vinita)

After an injury sidelined her last season, Charlee Jones enters her freshman year determined to make an impact.

One of the more technically polished young wrestlers in Vinita's program, she has worked to rebuild her strength, conditioning and confidence.

Her skill and competitive drive give her the potential to surprise opponents as she returns to competition.

Continued progress could put her in position for a strong postseason.

Adyson Sackett (Woodward)

Consistent attendance at camps and open mats has shown Adyson "Ady" Sackett's commitment to improving.

She also stays after practice for extra work, building a strong foundation for her senior season.

Laina Dorman (Woodward)

A longtime member of Woodward's program, Laina Dorman returns after finishing one match short of a state tournament berth last season.

She is at her best when she wrestles with assertiveness and aggression, qualities that could help her take the next step.

Reyna Baeza (Woodward)

A natural feel for wrestling and years in Woodward's program give Reyna Baeza a strong foundation.

She has the tools to develop into a highly competitive wrestler as she continues refining her skills.

Oklahoma Boys Wrestlers to Watch

Elijah Peterson (Anadarko)

A longtime member of Anadarko's program, Elijah Peterson qualified for state as a sophomore last season.

He combines athleticism with sound technique and enters his junior year looking to earn a spot on the state podium.

Manny Botone (Anadarko)

After qualifying for state as a freshman, Manny Botone returns with valuable postseason experience.

His toughness and natural leadership make him an important presence in Anadarko's wrestling room.

Tommy White (Anadarko)

Years in Anadarko's program helped Tommy White build toward a state tournament appearance as a freshman last season.

He returns looking to build on that accomplishment.

Cade Richardson (Bartlesville)

A productive offseason has Cade Richardson positioned to take another step forward as a sophomore.

At the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Camp Team Duals this past spring, he earned tough wins over Colorado state placers.

His continued commitment to improvement has the coaching staff optimistic about his potential.

Jeremiah Russell (Bartlesville)

Coming off a strong season, Jeremiah Russell brings impressive strength and an instinctive ability to work his way out of difficult positions.

He devoted extra time to training during the offseason and enters the 2026-27 season with ambitious goals.

Tag-Hee Crowels (Bartlesville)

A fourth-place finish at Oklahoma Freestyle State highlighted a productive offseason for Tag-Hee Crowels.

He also attended multiple camps and workouts after finishing one round short of state qualification last season.

This year, he has his sights set on a podium finish at regionals and a trip to state.

Braden Strain (Berryhill)

A returning state champion, Braden Strain added Folkstyle Nationals All-American honors to his résumé.

He also finished just one match short of All-American status at Fargo this summer.

Cael Dolan (Berryhill)

After finishing as the state runner-up as a freshman, Cael Dolan returns with championship-match experience.

He looks to build on that impressive debut as he enters his sophomore season.

Roman Tyler (Berryhill)

A state championship as a freshman established Roman Tyler as an immediate contributor for Berryhill.

He enters his sophomore season looking to build on that title-winning start.

Colton Treat (Bixby)

A third-place state finish as a freshman gives Colton Treat a strong foundation heading into his sophomore season.

He also contributes to Bixby's nationally ranked football team.

With high goals on the mat, he has been putting in the work to contend for the top of the podium.

Griffin Goins (Bixby)

Entering his senior season as a returning state placer, Griffin Goins has his sights set on a championship.

He embraces the daily commitment wrestling demands and brings a strong work ethic to his preparation.

His leadership adds to his value in Bixby's wrestling room.

Seth Hernandez (Bixby)

A returning state champion and two-time state qualifier, Seth Hernandez finished last season with a 32-7 record, including 26 pins and three technical falls.

He has also represented Oklahoma on national teams for the past three years.

That combination of postseason success and national experience gives him a strong foundation for continued growth.

Andrew Young (Blackwell)

A returning state champion, Andrew Young enters his senior season with experience at the top of the podium.

He also provides strong leadership for Blackwell.

Ryder Short (Blackwell)

After finishing as the state runner-up, Ryder Short enters his junior season looking to take the next step.

He brings valuable championship-match experience to Blackwell's lineup.

Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell)

A state championship highlighted Rylan Sandoval's freshman season.

He returns as a sophomore looking to build on that early success.

Braylon Freeman (Bristow)

A commitment to improvement defines Braylon Freeman's approach to wrestling.

He consistently works to sharpen his skills and become a better competitor.

Javon Freeman (Bristow)

Javon Freeman earns praise for both his wrestling ability and his character.

He brings those qualities to Bristow's program on and off the mat.

Mack Powell (Bristow)

Daily effort and a willingness to push himself define Mack Powell's approach in the wrestling room.

His dedication gives him a strong foundation for continued improvement throughout the season.

Bradley Davies (Carl Albert)

An impressive freshman season saw Bradley Davies place at every high school tournament he entered and earn a top-four ranking at 138 pounds.

He defeated several state qualifiers and placers before an injury ended his season just before the postseason.

Those results demonstrated his ability to compete against experienced opponents.

Cash Wiley (Carl Albert)

A three-time state placer and returning state champion, Cash Wiley brings a proven record of postseason success to Carl Albert's lineup.

The team captain has also surpassed 100 career wins.

Korbin Pendley (Carl Albert)

Starting at heavyweight as a freshman, Korbin Pendley earned more than 25 wins and placed at every tournament on Carl Albert's schedule.

He narrowly missed qualifying for state and returns with a strong first season to build on.

Quinn Livingston (Cascia Hall)

Entering his junior season, Quinn Livingston returns after finishing fourth at state at 165 pounds with a 35-5 record.

His 68-11 career mark includes two conference championships, two district championships, a regional title, a regional runner-up finish and two state qualifications.

He maintains a 3.2 GPA and leads by example on and off the mat.

Ray Farrell (Cascia Hall)

A willingness to put in extra time makes Ray Farrell's work ethic stand out.

He listens closely to instruction and consistently looks for ways to improve his wrestling.

Cale Browning (Cashion)

A two-time state qualifier, Cale Browning returns after finishing third at state last season.

He enters the year with podium experience and an opportunity to build on that result.

Carlos Martinez (Cashion)

Three state tournament appearances have given Carlos Martinez considerable postseason experience.

The returning state runner-up looks to take the final step to a championship.

Jaxon Grigsby (Charles Page)

A four-time state qualifier, Jaxon Grigsby placed third at the 2026 state tournament.

He finished the 2025-26 season with a 28-4 record.

Ryder Richardson (Charles Page)

Three Junior High State placements give Ryder Richardson a strong foundation of postseason experience.

He has also earned runner-up finishes at tournaments in Sand Springs and Edmond.

Jacob Stith (Checotah)

Following a promising freshman season, Jacob Stith is projected to compete at 195 pounds as a sophomore.

The coaching staff expects him to contend for a state tournament berth this year.

Owen Oleson (Checotah)

A coach's son and multiple-time Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association state placer, Owen Oleson brings an accomplished youth wrestling background into his freshman season.

He is expected to compete at 132 pounds.

Payden Miller (Checotah)

After qualifying for state at heavyweight as a freshman, Payden Miller enters his sophomore season looking to climb higher.

His next goal is to turn that postseason experience into a state placement.

Chase Burrows (Chickasha)

An accomplished youth and junior high wrestling background gives Chase Burrows a strong foundation entering his sophomore season.

He looks to build on those achievements as he continues his high school career.

Jaxon Randle (Chickasha)

An All-State finalist, Jaxon Randle understands that progress depends on the work done outside the spotlight.

He has embraced that approach and continues to develop through consistent effort.

Cash Bratt (Chickasha)

Wrestling's physical and mental demands bring out Cash Bratt's toughness and determination.

The All-State finalist embraces those challenges and maintains belief in himself through difficult matches.

Marley Scott (Chickasha)

An All-State finalist, Marley Scott leads through his effort, attitude and commitment to the team.

His teammates can count on him to give his best every time he steps on the mat.

Zander Bowen (Chickasha)

A strong work ethic drives Zander Bowen's preparation for the season.

He has his sights set on earning a spot on the podium this year.

Carlos Sparks (Cleveland)

A state tournament berth in 2025 gave Carlos Sparks valuable postseason experience.

He looks to build on that accomplishment as he continues developing on the mat.

Hunter Caughlin (Cleveland)

A runner-up finish at Junior High State highlights Hunter Caughlin's wrestling résumé.

That success gives him a strong competitive foundation to build on.

Parker Ingram (Cleveland)

A regional championship and state runner-up finish demonstrate Parker Ingram's ability to compete deep into the postseason.

He brings experience in high-stakes matches to Cleveland's lineup.

Ben Armstrong (Collinsville)

A lifelong wrestler, Ben Armstrong enters his freshman season with numerous placements at prominent youth and junior high tournaments.

His family's connection to Collinsville wrestling includes his father's 1989 state championship.

He supplements practice with extra workouts and summer camps, showing a strong commitment to improvement.

His work ethic and ambitious goals also push those around him to get better.

Rowden Benavidez (Collinsville)

Relentless effort and a high-energy style make Rowden Benavidez an underclassman to watch.

He was one of the top athletes on his junior high team and brings a positive presence to the wrestling room.

His nonstop approach and competitive toughness have the coaching staff confident in his transition to high school wrestling.

Trip Darland (Collinsville)

A four-year varsity starter and state qualifier, Trip Darland enters his senior season at heavyweight.

He brings a strong work ethic, a positive attitude and dependable leadership to a lineup with younger wrestlers.

His postseason experience gives him a clear understanding of what it takes to return to state and contend for a podium finish.

Landon Dietz (Cushing)

More than 20 falls highlighted Landon Dietz's freshman season, and he has continued sharpening his skills through quality summer training.

His positive attitude and strong work ethic give him a solid foundation for continued improvement.

He looks to carry that preparation into his sophomore year.

Revin Fipps (Cushing)

A state runner-up finish capped an outstanding sophomore season for Revin Fipps.

After a productive summer, he enters his junior year focused on taking the next step to a state championship.

Ryker Vier (Cushing)

An explosive scorer, Ryker Vier has the ability to put points on the board quickly.

He returns after placing fourth at state last season and is working to climb higher on the podium.

Ayden Travis (Daniel Webster)

Entering his third year as a team captain, Ayden Travis provides steady leadership for Webster's program.

His quiet, focused approach allows him to lead through actions rather than words.

Consistency and a strong work ethic make him a dependable presence in the wrestling room.

Darrell Refilong (Daniel Webster)

A junior entering his second year of wrestling, Darrell Refilong approaches each practice ready to learn.

His willingness to work and improve has helped him steadily develop his skills.

The coaching staff looks forward to seeing that progress continue this season.

Cole Storozyszyn (Deer Creek)

After spending the past several seasons outside the spotlight, Cole Storozyszyn is positioned for a breakout year.

He brings relentless pressure and a determined approach that keeps opponents working throughout the match.

His persistence and will to win could help him make a name for himself this season.

Dylan Hamilton (Deer Creek)

Stepping into a larger leadership role, Dylan Hamilton enters his senior season as Deer Creek's team captain.

He has traditionally led through his actions but is becoming a more vocal presence for a young lineup.

A state qualifier as a sophomore, he continues refining his skills while helping guide younger teammates.

His goals now extend beyond qualification to earning a state medal.

Grady Kaiser (Deer Creek)

Ready to establish his own identity, Grady Kaiser follows a family example that includes his older brother's Class 6A state championship at 165 pounds last season.

He brings a physical, heavy-handed style and relentless pressure to his matches.

That toughness makes him a challenging opponent every time he steps on the mat.

Brodie Harmon (Duncan)

A Junior High State placer and Fargo qualifier, Brodie Harmon enters his freshman season with valuable competitive experience.

He has also been a member of the Schoolboy team.

Bryson Burton (Duncan)

A two-time state placer and two-time team captain, Bryson Burton brings proven results and leadership to Duncan's lineup.

His accomplishments also include Fargo All-American honors, a regional championship and two regional finals appearances.

Hayden Vandagriff (Duncan)

A state qualifier and Junior High State placer, Hayden Vandagriff has also gained experience as a Fargo qualifier and Cadet Dual Team member.

He competes in football and baseball in addition to wrestling.

His strong work ethic carries across those athletic commitments.

Brock Argo (Edmond North)

An exceptional youth wrestling career has prepared Brock Argo for his freshman season.

He enters high school poised to make the transition to a new level of competition.

Jacob Kinzer (Edmond North)

A returning state qualifier, Jacob Kinzer brings postseason experience to Edmond North's lineup.

He also stands out as an excellent student and team leader.

Maddox Moore (Edmond North)

After serving as a part-time starter as a freshman, Maddox Moore enters his sophomore year ready for a larger role.

He earned a place on Oklahoma's national team this summer and is expected to make a significant impact for Edmond North.

He also competes as a varsity starter on the football team.

Coleman Iker (El Reno)

A two-time state qualifier, Coleman Iker enters his senior season with his sights set on a championship.

His previous postseason experience provides a foundation for that pursuit.

Rhett Hardy (El Reno)

A state tournament appearance as a freshman gave Rhett Hardy an early taste of postseason competition.

He returns looking to build on that accomplishment.

Wyatt Ledford (El Reno)

An opportunity to make an early impact awaits Wyatt Ledford.

The freshman enters his first high school season looking to make some noise on the mat.

Brendan Bell (Fort Gibson)

After finishing as the state runner-up as a freshman, Brendan Bell went undefeated at 33-0 and captured a state championship as a sophomore.

Those back-to-back state finals appearances give him an impressive foundation heading into the season.

Caden Ryals (Fort Gibson)

A promising freshman with a high ceiling, Caden Ryals brings toughness and strong character to the program.

His first high school season will provide an opportunity to show how that potential translates to the mat.

Callan Caldwell (Fort Gibson)

A returning state champion, Callan Caldwell has already established himself at the state level.

His championship followed a state-qualifying season as a freshman.

Devon Mannon (Gore)

Coming off a 23-8 season, Devon Mannon enters his senior year looking to earn a spot on the state podium.

He placed fourth at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 3A East Regional and finished among the top eight at state last season.

Kaydin McCartney (Gore)

An impressive 30-5 campaign included a 2026 Maverick Conference championship for Kaydin McCartney.

He also finished second at the Class 3A East Regional and third at the OSSAA state tournament.

Eli Phillips (Grove)

A 21-16 record and a state tournament appearance highlighted Eli Phillips' freshman season.

One of the team's toughest wrestlers, he combines a strong work ethic with excellent conditioning.

His coachability gives him a solid foundation as he looks to build on that early success.

Ethan Pick (Grove)

A heartbreaking consolation semifinal loss on a controversial call ended Ethan Pick's freshman season just short of a state placing.

After finishing 31-13, he used that disappointment as motivation throughout the summer and offseason.

Consistently among the team's hardest workers, he pairs that dedication with a willingness to learn.

Kiowyn Deaton-Vancuren (Grove)

A three-sport athlete with considerable potential, Kiowyn Deaton-Vancuren went 27-17 and qualified for state as a freshman.

His length and athleticism allow him to create opportunities that many wrestlers cannot.

Mental toughness keeps him competitive, even when a match is not going his way.

Elijah Goode (Hominy)

As the program's only returning wrestler, Elijah Goode brings valuable experience into his junior season.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wrestler has competed for four years and has already found success.

Quick, strong and competitive, he embraces the challenges the sport presents.

Levi Kirk (Hulbert)

A two-year starter, Levi Kirk finished just one match short of qualifying for state last season.

He enters this season looking to close that gap and earn a state tournament berth.

Kolby Wickham (Jay)

Two state tournament appearances give Kolby Wickham valuable experience to bring back to the wrestling room.

He is also a team leader who sets an example through his actions.

Blaze Summers (Locust Grove)

Known for both his wrestling ability and his character, Blaze Summers leads by example.

The senior sets a demanding standard with his work ethic in the wrestling room.

His dedication has created high expectations for what he can accomplish on and off the mat.

Fisher Hutchins (Locust Grove)

A hardworking freshman with a strong desire to excel, Fisher Hutchins is beginning his high school career with a promising outlook.

His commitment to improving makes him a wrestler to watch over the next four years.

Johnny Ashcroft (Locust Grove)

After recording 20 wins last season, Johnny Ashcroft enters his sophomore year looking to take another step forward.

He has competed hard in the weight room and on the football field leading into wrestling season.

That preparation gives him an opportunity to continue developing his potential.

Lane Burnam (Mangum)

After falling short of state the past two seasons, Lane Burnam has dedicated his summer and offseason to earning a breakthrough.

His regional competition in the 132- to 138-pound classes has included brackets featuring six of the top 10 wrestlers.

A well-mannered student with a 4.0 GPA and National Honor Society membership, he brings high expectations to both academics and athletics.

His commitment to the sport has him focused on securing a state tournament berth.

Mason Mitchell (Mangum)

A contributor since his freshman year, Mason Mitchell appears poised for a breakout season.

His dedication shows in his willingness to work out independently, seek individual coaching and study the finer details of his technique.

That determination continues to drive his development.

Ryan Mitchell (Mangum)

An energetic presence in the wrestling room, Ryan Mitchell brings enthusiasm to practice every day.

He finished one match short of qualifying for state as a freshman.

Now a sophomore, he is focused on turning that near miss into a state tournament appearance.

Clete Gilbert (Marlow)

A state runner-up, Clete Gilbert also holds a national ranking.

The three-sport athlete brings a well-rounded athletic background to the mat.

Colton Clayborn (Marlow)

Putting the team first is a defining quality for Colton Clayborn.

Whether competing, helping a practice partner or supporting teammates, he brings a positive attitude to the program.

Zane Entz (Marlow)

Positive energy makes Zane Entz a valuable presence in the wrestling room.

His attitude and willingness to help others strengthen the team.

Cade Stafford (McLoud)

A tireless presence in the gym, Cade Stafford approaches training with enthusiasm and dedication.

His transition from jiu-jitsu has required him to adjust some habits to fit wrestling.

That commitment to learning gives him a bright future in the sport.

Jentry Hudlow (McLoud)

The right mindset and a strong work ethic give Jentry Hudlow a promising foundation.

Continued dedication could help him become a wrestler who draws plenty of attention.

Tripp Bishop (McLoud)

Leadership follows Tripp Bishop into every activity he chooses to pursue.

After returning to football following a lengthy absence, he made an impact on both sides of the ball.

His competitiveness and leadership point toward a bright future.

Atticus Taylor (Moore)

A freshman with considerable upside, Atticus Taylor is eager to compete.

His first high school season offers an opportunity to begin developing that potential.

Liam Taylor (Moore)

A hard-nosed competitor, Liam Taylor pairs toughness with a strong work ethic.

After coming close to qualifying for state last season, he will compete at either 190 or 215 pounds this year.

Slaydon Willams (Moore)

Just one match separated Slaydon Willams from a state tournament berth last season.

He will compete at either 138 or 145 pounds as he looks to take that next step.

Matthew English (Norman)

Injuries and the adjustment to varsity competition made Matthew English's freshman season challenging.

Since then, he has shown a clear commitment to improving every day.

His growing understanding of the sport is beginning to complement the athleticism he brings to the mat.

Oakley Caruthers (Norman)

A three-time state qualifier, Oakley Caruthers enters his senior season after finishing 33-3 and placing third at 285 pounds in Class 6A.

His only losses came against the eventual state champion and state runner-up.

Known for his work ethic and coachability, he is pursuing a state title before continuing his football career at the Air Force Academy.

Reece Kelley (Norman)

After gaining varsity starting experience as a freshman, Reece Kelley enters his sophomore season showing signs of significant improvement.

He grew in both performance and maturity as last season progressed.

Also a football player, he brings a well-rounded athletic background to the mat.

Jackson Smith (Norman North)

An 18-2 start highlighted Jackson Smith's freshman season before an injury prevented him from competing in the postseason.

An impressive athlete with strong technical skills, he enters his sophomore year with high expectations.

He is expected to contend for a state championship.

Jeremiah Harrison (Norman North)

Two state-qualifying seasons give Jeremiah Harrison a strong foundation entering his senior year.

He is looking to turn that experience into a place on the state podium.

His commitment extends beyond athletics, as he also takes care of business in the classroom.

Kaylor Jones (Norman North)

A state qualifier as a freshman, Kaylor Jones developed greater confidence as the season progressed.

That growth showed in the way he competed, particularly during his strongest performances at regionals and state.

He enters the new season looking to build on that momentum.

Buddy Fitzgerald (Pauls Valley)

Exceptional technique and a relentless work ethic make Buddy Fitzgerald a valuable leader for the program.

He pushes himself in practice while helping teammates improve and work through challenges.

His commitment extends beyond individual success to the growth of the entire wrestling program.

That team-first approach makes him an important presence in the wrestling room.

Cooper McCone (Pauls Valley)

A sixth-place regional finish left Cooper McCone one spot short of qualifying for state last season.

That breakout campaign marked an important step in his development.

He enters this season looking to build on that progress and earn a state tournament berth.

Xavier Hurtado (Pauls Valley)

Valuable mat time and several podium finishes gave Xavier Hurtado a promising foundation last season.

Tough and gritty, he combines a team-first attitude with a strong work ethic.

Those qualities have positioned him for a potential breakout year.

Max Castillo (Pauls Valley)

A productive summer helped Max Castillo gain strength while continuing to build on his work ethic.

He consistently puts the team's needs first and embraces the work required to improve.

That preparation makes him a wrestler to watch this season.

Antonio Ramirez (Pauls Valley)

Flashes of potential in practice and competition highlighted Antonio Ramirez's freshman season.

Since then, he has focused on refining his technique and learning from mistakes.

That commitment could help him become a more polished wrestler this year.

Hudson Glover (Skiatook)

A Class 4A East Regional championship at 106 pounds highlighted Hudson Glover's impressive freshman season.

His work ethic and dependable effort make him someone the team can count on in every match.

This season, he is looking to take the next step and reach the state podium.

Waylan Lopez (Skiatook)

An impressive freshman season made Waylan Lopez the lone freshman in a 215-pound state tournament bracket otherwise filled with seniors.

He continued competing throughout the summer and qualified for Fargo in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

His offseason work also brought noticeable physical development.

Those gains have raised expectations for what he can accomplish next.

Wyatt Wilkinson (Skiatook)

Victories over multiple state qualifiers highlighted Wyatt Wilkinson's promising freshman season.

A difficult regional bracket kept him from reaching state, but he remained committed to improving throughout the summer.

His work in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling has him looking for a significant step forward.

Domingo Solis (Southeast)

A state qualifier at 215 pounds in Class 5A last season, Domingo Solis enters his senior year with valuable postseason experience.

He has been part of the program for three years and serves as team captain.

This season gives him another opportunity to build on that success.

Kaegan Taylor (Southmoore)

A hardworking team leader, Kaegan Taylor shares the dedication shown by his older brother, Micco.

His value as a teammate matches his competitive potential.

He is expected to make an impact in high school competition this season.

Micro Taylor (Southmoore)

Leadership and a strong work ethic make Micro Taylor a valuable part of the program.

After qualifying for state during the 2025-26 season, he is aiming for a place on the medal stand in February.

Azariah Rainwater (Union)

Daily improvement and a dependable work ethic make Azariah Rainwater an important part of the program.

After placing at every tournament at 190 pounds, he moved to 215 for regionals and finished third before placing fourth at state.

His postseason run included a narrow 1-0 semifinal loss to the eventual state champion.

He then won a thrilling consolation semifinal to secure his place on the podium.

Bryson McQueen (Union)

A transfer from Broken Arrow, Bryson McQueen brings an impressive junior high all-state résumé that includes finishes of third, first, second and second.

He transferred early in the second semester but could not compete until this season.

His athleticism and wrestling ability make him an exciting addition to the lineup.

Colton Perry (Union)

Multiple junior high all-state placings in Oklahoma City give Colton Perry a promising foundation as he enters varsity competition as a freshman.

His potential makes him a wrestler to watch.

Continued focus, consistent effort and a commitment to daily improvement will be important to his development.

Jacob Nicholls (Verdigris)

A 31-7 record and a state tournament berth highlighted Jacob Nicholls' outstanding season.

His consistency, toughness and work ethic have made him a dependable leader in the wrestling room.

Entering his senior year, he continues to raise expectations for himself and his teammates.

Wyatt Haire (Verdigris)

Year-round dedication continues to drive Wyatt Haire's development.

He represented Team Oklahoma at the 16U level this year and regularly seeks opportunities to compete and challenge himself.

His willingness to put in extra work makes him a promising young wrestler to watch.

Diego Andres (Victory Christian)

A strong work ethic distinguishes Diego Andres among the program's underclassmen.

Coachable and eager to embrace challenges, he is the first to arrive and the last to leave practice.

Elijah Tolander (Victory Christian)

A state qualifier last season, Elijah Tolander saw his tournament run end with an injury forfeit.

He combines strong technical skills with a willingness to put in extra work.

His leadership also makes him an important part of the team.

Gabriel Wilson (Victory Christian)

A standout in three sports, Gabriel Wilson brings athletic versatility and a strong work ethic to wrestling.

He reached state in his first year wrestling for Victory Christian.

His leadership adds to the value he brings to the program.

Kolbe Bargas (Vinita)

A returning state champion, Kolbe Bargas brings a positive attitude to practice each day.

He consistently looks for ways to improve while remaining committed to his teammates.

That combination makes him a valuable part of the program.

Kolten Terwilliger (Vinita)

A returning state champion, Kolten Terwilliger understands the importance of work done outside the spotlight.

He has embraced that approach and continues to develop his skills.

His commitment provides a strong foundation as he builds on his championship success.

Brandt Steinheil (Wagoner)

Two trips to the state tournament have given Brandt Steinheil valuable postseason experience.

His strong work ethic has positioned him to pursue a breakthrough finish on the state podium this season.

Collin Moore (Wagoner)

A two-time state qualifier and three-sport athlete, Collin Moore brings experience and versatility to the program.

He also participates in student council.

His leadership and dependability make him someone the team can count on.

Kaiden Burt (Wagoner)

A strong junior high season has created excitement around Kaiden Burt's arrival as a freshman.

He worked hard throughout the summer and preseason.

That preparation gives him a promising start as he moves into high school competition.

Kail Moore (Warner)

Entering his senior season with 83 career wins, Kail Moore is currently around 190 pounds.

Last season, he finished as the East Regional runner-up and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament at 165 pounds.

As team captain, he has done an excellent job leading the group.

He is expected to have a strong season while continuing to set the standard for his teammates.

Cayden Gipson (Woodward)

Two years of quality varsity experience give Cayden Gipson a strong foundation entering his junior season.

A longtime wrestler and one of the program's most committed athletes, he qualified for state last year.

His next goal is to earn a place on the state podium.

Elijah Nelson (Woodward)

Years of wrestling experience give Elijah Nelson a strong base for his senior season.

His knowledge, speed and quickness provide the tools to contend for a state placing.

Maintaining his focus will be important as he pursues that goal.

Trusten Ross (Woodward)

A fourth-place regional finish helped Trusten Ross qualify for state as a freshman.

He will move down a weight class this season after competing at 215 pounds.

Athletic and physical, he enters the year with high expectations.