Oregon High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23
Follow Friday night's action with our statewide Oregon scoreboards for Week 8
The 2026 Oregon high school football season continues with Week 8, and you can follow the action with our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
Oregon High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23
Statewide Oregon High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917