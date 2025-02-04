The Oregon Ducks are the early football recruiting kings with the Class of 2026
The Oregon Ducks are the front runners in recruiting the 2026 class of high school football prospects entering the month of February.
They are currently ranked 1st according to 247Sports as they already have 10 commits in the class before spring practice and official visits have begun.
Oregon’s class is led by five-star Kodi Greene from Mater Dei High School. He committed to the Ducks early on in August last year. Greene is the 5th ranked offensive tackle and the 20th player nationally.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins has already started his evaluation on Greene.
“Greene is a massive tackle prospect who’s pushing 6-6, 290 pounds with an 80” wingspan. He made the move to Mater Dei in the off-season it will be fun to watch him compete against that tough national schedule. There’s no doubt Greene is one of the top lineman in the national ’26 class with a very high ceiling. He has a rare combination of physicality in the run game and can maul an opposing edge or linebacker plus the athleticism and finesse to take on speed rushers in pass protection. He has very good feet and balance and has no problems getting to the second level as a run blocker. He does a great job picking up stunts and twists in pass-pro because of his mobility and is a very heady football player and understands how to play the position. At the next level, we think he can stay as a right tackle if he can continue to improve his athleticism or could easily slide inside and play guard and be a dominant interior lineman. He projects as a player who should be a multi-year starter at the college level and has a definite NFL upside to him as well.”
He isn’t the only player inside the top 50 to be committed to the Ducks. The next player to standout would be Kendre Harrison who isn’t just a standout football player but a top-100 basketball recruit as well.
Harrison plays tight end at Reidsville in the state of North Carolina and ranks as the 35th prospect nationally. He has been a big-time prospect for the Ducks throughout his recruitment. Many fans were excited for his commitment as one could argue he was the top target at the time of his commitment for this Ducks offense.
Andrew Ivins from 247Sports evaluated the talented tight end.
“A two-sport star with an intimidating frame that looks to be north of 6-foot-6. Could be molded into a variety of different things, but ceiling might ultimately be highest as an in-line tight end given large catch radius and potential as a blocker. Rare size makes him a straight up mismatch for high school defenders, especially in the red zone as he fights for positioning. Not the sharpest route runner at this stage in his development, but can adjust to off-target throws and is a handful to bring down in the open field once he secures the prize. Will move people out of the way and open up run lanes, but improved technique will only allow him to make more of an impact at the point of attack. Must keep progressing and buy into the process at the program of his choice, but has the tools to be a true difference-maker on Saturdays. Might also get a look on defense as he has flashed the ability to redirect and chase down quarterbacks.”
They’ve had tons of success on the offensive side however, this hasn’t dimmed the success from the defensive side. Their top addition so far on the defensive side of things is Bott Mulitalo.
Mulitalo is a Utah standout for Lone Peak High School. He is the No. 41 prospect and the No. 2 ranked defensive lineman in the country. He committed to the Ducks back on December 1st and has stayed true to his commitment. This was another big addition for the Ducks to help their ranking.
Biggins also evaluated Mulitalo.
“Productive edge rusher who will likely slide inside and play tackle/3-tech in college. Big framed 6-4, 260 pounder with big hands, 77” wing and a quick first step. Should easily play at 290-300 in college and be a load to deal for opposing guards and centers. Strong and physical and gets a consistent push up the field. Can take on blockers and still make the play out in space and shows good athleticism for a big man. Has a variety of pass rush moves including a bull rush, long arm, can bend and dip or cut back inside on a tackle. Has quick feet and a really nice combination of length and power. Can stand up a blocker, disengage and make plays outside his area. High motor athlete with a really nice all around game and has the talent to play for anyone in the country.”
Here is how the remainder of Oregon’s class looks as of now.
- 4-Star Tradarian Ball (RB), Texas High, TX
- 4-Star Tomuhini Topui (DL), Mater Dei, CA
- 4-Star Tony Cumberland (DL), Willamete, OR
- 4-Star Jonas Williams (QB), Lincoln-Way East, IL
- 4-Star Tristan Phillips (LB), Ventura, CA
- 3-Star Viliami Moala (DL), Bingham, UT
- 3-Star Dutch Horisk (Edge), St. John Bosco, CA
