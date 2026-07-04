DuBois High School girls soccer standout Anna Korney scored tw goals Friday night to help the Pittsburgh Riveters earn the first playoff victory in franchise history, defeating Racing Louisville FC 5-0 in the USL W League Central Conference semifinals.

The victory advances the Riveters to the Central Conference semifinals against the Minesota Aurora, with the winner gaining a spot in the league championship game.

Riveters Stay Unbeaten

Pittsburgh won the Great Forest Division for the second consecutive season. The Riveters (10-0-1) outscored their opponents 32-5 in regular-season matches and recorded eight shutouts. Pittsburgh has allowed just two goals since a 3-3 draw with Flower City in the second game of the season.

Korney has scored four times this season, including the postseason.

Korney Broke the Ice

Korney easily could have scored a hat trick. She hit two shots that struck the post and another two that were stopped by the keeper.

Korney's first goal came in the 21st minute when she received a pass from Sabrina Bryan, a 27-year-old Canon-McMillan and Hofstra graduate, on the left side of the box.

Korney's shot found its way into the right corner and was the first postseason goal in the team's history. Pittsburgh lost its first-ever playoff match, 2-0, last season to Minnesota.

Korney Led Dubois to Title Last Fall

Korney helped DuBois produce one of the best seasons in school history last fall. The Beavers (19-3-1) captured the District 9 crown and became just the fifth District 9 team to reach the PIAA semifinals.

In the state playoffs, DuBois beat Moon and Fox Chapel. The Beavers were then tripped up by eventual state champion South Fayette, 6-1.

Korney also plays club soccer for Pittsburgh Riverhounds Development Academy where she was named Pittsburgh Riverhounds Development Academy in 2025, after helping PRDA earn a spot in the ECNL Champions League, the league’s season-ending national championship.

The Riveters and the USL W League have also proven to be pathway to professional soccer. Three former Pittsburgh players – Tessa Dellarose (Chicago Stars - NWSL), Abi Hugh (Fort Lauderdale United - USL Super League) and Olivia Damico (Shelbourne FC - League of Ireland Women’s Prem.) have made that leap, which could be an option for Korney in the future.

Riveters Seek to Reach League Finals

Korney and her Pittsburgh teammates will have a tough challenge in the next round of the playoffs when they fac Minnesota. The Aurora traveled to Pittsburgh last year and comfortably defeated the Riveters' in the opening round of the postseason. This time the teams will battle for a spot in the league championship game opposite the winner of the Western Conference.

Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo