Skip to main content
High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores — November 6

See results from around the state after Friday night's playoff action
Jack Butler|
Pennridge's Aiden Tetkowski, 3, passes the ball to Trevor Picciotti, 33, against North Penn during a PIAA District One Class 6A first-round playoff game in Perkasie on Nov. 6, 2026.
Pennridge's Aiden Tetkowski, 3, passes the ball to Trevor Picciotti, 33, against North Penn during a PIAA District One Class 6A first-round playoff game in Perkasie on Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

High School On SI has final scores for Pennsylvania high school playoff football from Friday, November 6.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores — November 6

Martin Luther King 48, Samuel Fels 8

MCNP 24, South Philadelphia 8

Berks Catholic 49, Hamburg 20

Beaver Falls 28, McGuffey 7

Whitehall 45, Stroudsburg 28

Brockway 62, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14

South Williamsport 49, Warrior Run 7

Northern Lehigh 42, Shenandoah Valley 23

Meyersdale 21, Windber 14

General McLane 55, Harbor Creek 14

Abington Heights 40, Pittston Area 7

(#18) Central Bucks West 56, Perkiomen Valley 42

Lakeland 36, Riverside 6

North Catholic 21, Beaver 0

Aliquippa 52, Waynesburg Central 14

Northern Bedford County 34, Conemaugh Township 21

Richland 44, Southern Huntingdon County 8

Shikellamy 20, Selinsgrove 17

Mechanicsburg 19, Dallastown 3

Springfield 35, Kennett 0

West Allegheny 28, Gateway 21

McKeesport 48, Blackhawk 16

South Fayette 42, Kiski Area 7

Washington 58, Frazier 8

Cathedral Prep 37, Oil City 0

Belle Vernon 35, Shady Side Academy 8

Avonworth 44, Deer Lakes 7

Fort LeBoeuf 35, Corry 27

Monessen 6, Jeannette 0

Conestoga Valley 38, Northeastern 17

Hollidaysburg 42, DuBois 22

Thomas Jefferson 42, Moon Area 0

Schuylkill Haven 42, Catasauqua 14

Mahanoy Area 37, Old Forge 7

Williamsport 38, West Scranton 13

North Pocono 42, Carbondale Area 7

Southern Columbia Area 62, Towanda 28

(#3) Roman Catholic 63, Father Judge 0

Conrad Weiser 20, Eastern Lebanon County 6

Henderson 34, Upper Moreland 14

Plymouth Whitemarsh 59, Owen J. Roberts 31

Jersey Shore 26, Shamokin Area 6

(#24) Nazareth Area 45, Emmaus 20

Allentown Central Catholic 24, Saucon Valley 0

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Burrell 19

Exeter Township 40, Hershey 19

Bishop McCort 35, Glendale 6

Ephrata 16, Lower Dauphin 14

Bristol 33, Renaissance Academy 0

(#13) State College 55, Erie 0

Mount Union 42, Penns Valley Area 20

Mifflinburg 43, Danville 14

Williams Valley 49, Lackawanna Trail 24

Unionville 21, Wissahickon 14

Fort Cherry 50, Avella 6

Upper Dauphin Area 49, Columbia 6

Wyoming Area 55, Mid Valley 11

Troy 35, Hughesville 13

Marion Center 25, River Valley 24

New Castle 51, Chartiers Valley 34

Karns City 28, CC (CO-OP) 7

Port Allegany 63, Smethport 13

Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Northern Cambria 16

Central Bucks East 28, Ridley 7

Steel Valley 47, Freedom Area 8

Athens 49, Loyalsock Township 30

Episcopal Academy 22, Germantown Academy 14

Dallas 48, Hanover Area 14

(#23) Dunmore 69, Holy Redeemer 14

Bellwood-Antis 34, Bald Eagle Area 10

Moshannon Valley 29, Juniata Valley 28

Upper Perkiomen 45, Academy Park 30

Spring-Ford 42, Quakertown 28

Elizabeth Forward 54, Highlands 38

Western Beaver 44, Chartiers-Houston 22

Ligonier Valley 35, Riverside 21

(#12) Downingtown East 42, Harry S. Truman 12

Maryland School for the Deaf 20, MSSD 14

Armstrong 42, Woodland Hills 28

West Mifflin 34, Freeport 31

Valley View 42, Honesdale 21

Hopewell 62, Mt. Pleasant 7

Shenango 55, Serra Catholic 6

Mount Carmel 49, Wellsboro 0

Neshannock 28, South Allegheny 12

Grove City 42, North East 6

Coatesville 35, Central Bucks South 26

Homer-Center 49, West Branch 15

Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 14

Bethlehem Center 34, Burgettstown 8

Clairton 34, Union Area 0

California 16, Northgate 7

Laurel 33, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Pottsgrove 48, Bishop Shanahan 21

North Penn 38, Pennridge 21

Central 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 18

Interboro 20, Strath Haven 6

Wallenpaupack Area 31, Berwick 14

North Star 52, Everett 7

Scranton Prep 51, Lake-Lehman 12

Montour 49, Shaler Area 17

York Catholic 38, Newport 14

Trinity 21, Greater Latrobe 0

Parkland 48, Northampton 27

Freedom 19, (#22) Easton Area 17

Tri-Valley 37, Marian Catholic 7

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Pennsylvania