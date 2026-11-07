Pennsylvania High School Football Scores — November 6
High School On SI has final scores for Pennsylvania high school playoff football from Friday, November 6.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores — November 6
Martin Luther King 48, Samuel Fels 8
MCNP 24, South Philadelphia 8
Berks Catholic 49, Hamburg 20
Beaver Falls 28, McGuffey 7
Whitehall 45, Stroudsburg 28
Brockway 62, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14
South Williamsport 49, Warrior Run 7
Northern Lehigh 42, Shenandoah Valley 23
Meyersdale 21, Windber 14
General McLane 55, Harbor Creek 14
Abington Heights 40, Pittston Area 7
(#18) Central Bucks West 56, Perkiomen Valley 42
Lakeland 36, Riverside 6
North Catholic 21, Beaver 0
Aliquippa 52, Waynesburg Central 14
Northern Bedford County 34, Conemaugh Township 21
Richland 44, Southern Huntingdon County 8
Shikellamy 20, Selinsgrove 17
Mechanicsburg 19, Dallastown 3
Springfield 35, Kennett 0
West Allegheny 28, Gateway 21
McKeesport 48, Blackhawk 16
South Fayette 42, Kiski Area 7
Washington 58, Frazier 8
Cathedral Prep 37, Oil City 0
Belle Vernon 35, Shady Side Academy 8
Avonworth 44, Deer Lakes 7
Fort LeBoeuf 35, Corry 27
Monessen 6, Jeannette 0
Conestoga Valley 38, Northeastern 17
Hollidaysburg 42, DuBois 22
Thomas Jefferson 42, Moon Area 0
Schuylkill Haven 42, Catasauqua 14
Mahanoy Area 37, Old Forge 7
Williamsport 38, West Scranton 13
North Pocono 42, Carbondale Area 7
Southern Columbia Area 62, Towanda 28
(#3) Roman Catholic 63, Father Judge 0
Conrad Weiser 20, Eastern Lebanon County 6
Henderson 34, Upper Moreland 14
Plymouth Whitemarsh 59, Owen J. Roberts 31
Jersey Shore 26, Shamokin Area 6
(#24) Nazareth Area 45, Emmaus 20
Allentown Central Catholic 24, Saucon Valley 0
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Burrell 19
Exeter Township 40, Hershey 19
Bishop McCort 35, Glendale 6
Ephrata 16, Lower Dauphin 14
Bristol 33, Renaissance Academy 0
(#13) State College 55, Erie 0
Mount Union 42, Penns Valley Area 20
Mifflinburg 43, Danville 14
Williams Valley 49, Lackawanna Trail 24
Unionville 21, Wissahickon 14
Fort Cherry 50, Avella 6
Upper Dauphin Area 49, Columbia 6
Wyoming Area 55, Mid Valley 11
Troy 35, Hughesville 13
Marion Center 25, River Valley 24
New Castle 51, Chartiers Valley 34
Karns City 28, CC (CO-OP) 7
Port Allegany 63, Smethport 13
Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Northern Cambria 16
Central Bucks East 28, Ridley 7
Steel Valley 47, Freedom Area 8
Athens 49, Loyalsock Township 30
Episcopal Academy 22, Germantown Academy 14
Dallas 48, Hanover Area 14
(#23) Dunmore 69, Holy Redeemer 14
Bellwood-Antis 34, Bald Eagle Area 10
Moshannon Valley 29, Juniata Valley 28
Upper Perkiomen 45, Academy Park 30
Spring-Ford 42, Quakertown 28
Elizabeth Forward 54, Highlands 38
Western Beaver 44, Chartiers-Houston 22
Ligonier Valley 35, Riverside 21
(#12) Downingtown East 42, Harry S. Truman 12
Maryland School for the Deaf 20, MSSD 14
Armstrong 42, Woodland Hills 28
West Mifflin 34, Freeport 31
Valley View 42, Honesdale 21
Hopewell 62, Mt. Pleasant 7
Shenango 55, Serra Catholic 6
Mount Carmel 49, Wellsboro 0
Neshannock 28, South Allegheny 12
Grove City 42, North East 6
Coatesville 35, Central Bucks South 26
Homer-Center 49, West Branch 15
Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 14
Bethlehem Center 34, Burgettstown 8
Clairton 34, Union Area 0
California 16, Northgate 7
Laurel 33, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Pottsgrove 48, Bishop Shanahan 21
North Penn 38, Pennridge 21
Central 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 18
Interboro 20, Strath Haven 6
Wallenpaupack Area 31, Berwick 14
North Star 52, Everett 7
Scranton Prep 51, Lake-Lehman 12
Montour 49, Shaler Area 17
York Catholic 38, Newport 14
Trinity 21, Greater Latrobe 0
Parkland 48, Northampton 27
Freedom 19, (#22) Easton Area 17
Tri-Valley 37, Marian Catholic 7
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917