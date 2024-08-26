Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior athlete recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. Now we finish the juniors with a look at the top athlete recruits in Pennsylvania for the 2024 season.
Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, three were listed as athlete - Joey O'Brien of La Salle College, David Davis of Imani Christian Academy and Wydeek Collier of Neumann-Goretti.
All three are ranked in the top nine recruits in the junior class for Pennsylvania, with O'Brien listed as the top-ranked recruit.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 3 junior defensive back recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Joey O'Brien, La Salle College; 6-foot-3, 180 pounds (No. 1 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Uncommitted
The wide receiver/defensive back had 24 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 38 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups on defense as a sophomore. The top-ranked player in Pennsylvania's junior class has nearly 20 offers, including Penn State, Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.
2. David Davis, Imani Christian Academy; 5-foot-10, 180 pounds (No. 8 overall)
Uncommitted
The runningback/defensive back holds 10 Division I offers, including Penn State, Michigan State and West Virginia.
3. Wydeek Collier, Neumann-Goretti; 6-foot-5, 200 pounds (No. 9 overall)
Uncommitted
The wide receiver/edge rusher has risen on recruiting boards and now holds nearly 10 Division I offers, including Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Miami (Florida).
