Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior defensive lineman recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers and senior edge rushers, senior wide receivers, senior defensive backs, senior tight ends and senior offensive linemen so far. This time, we stay in the trenches and move to the other side of the ball with a look at the top senior defensive line recruits in Pennsylvania for the class of 2025.
Of the ranked players on 247Sports.com in the class of 2025 in Pennsylvania, only two defensive linemen are listed - Maxwell Roy of St. Joseph's Prep and Braheem Battles of Allentown Central Catholic. Both are scheduled to play their college football in the Big Ten, with Roy, the No. 4 overall recruit in the state in the senior class, headed to Ohio State and Battles going to Maryland.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 senior defensive line recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Maxwell Roy, St. Joseph's Prep; 6-foot-3, 285 pounds (No. 4 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 class)
Committed to Ohio State
The 4-star defensive lineman helped lead the Hawks to a state title on the gridiron as a junior, totaling 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three sacks. On the mat, he is one of only eight wrestlers in St. Joseph's Prep history to amass 100 victories and he finished sixth this past year in the state at 285 pounds.
2. Braheem Battles, Allentown Central Catholic; 6-foot-3, 325 pounds (No. 29 overall)
Committed to Maryland
Played both ways for Allentown Central Catholic, as he played defensive line and offensive line. As a juniuor, he finished the season with 32.5 tackles and a sack.
