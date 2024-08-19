Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior quarterback recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Now we move to the top junior recruits, where we will start with the quarterbacks.
Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, there is a trio of quarterbacks - Peyton Falzone of Nazareth, Gavin Sidwar of La Salle College and Semaj Beals of Roman Catholic. Two of the three have made college commitments, with Falzone headed to Virginia Tech and Sidwar going to Rutgers.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 3 junior quarterback recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Peyton Falzone, Nazareth; 6-foot-5, 200 pounds (No. 6 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Committed to Virginia Tech
Completed 61.2% of his passes as a sophomore, throwing for 2,527 yards and 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. On the ground. he added 447 yards and 10 scores. Committed to Virginia Tech, he also held offers from Penn State and Syracuse, among others.
2. Gavin Sidwar, La Salle College; 6-foot-2.5, 175 pounds (No. 15 overall)
Committed to Rutgers
After breaking his collarbone as a freshman, he bounced back in his sophomore campaign to complete 65.2% of his pass attempts for 2,439 yards and 29 touchdowns. Committed to Rutgers, he also held offers from schools such as Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Indiana, among others.
3. Semaj Beals, Roman Catholic; 6-foot-1, 175 pounds (No. 20 overall)
Uncommitted
After a freshman year that saw him throw for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games, he threw for 2,881 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore and also scored two touchdowns on the ground. Uncommitted, he holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, USC, Penn Satte and West Virginia.
