Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior offensive lineman recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers and senior edge rushers, senior wide receivers, senior defensive backs and senior tight ends so far. Now we take a look at the top offensive line recruits in Pennsylvania for the class of 2025.
Thomas Jefferson's Shep Turk leads the senior offensive linemen in Pennsylvania this season and is committed to play at Pittsburgh.
The Haverford School has two of the top five senior offensive lineman recruits in Stanford commit Josh Williams and West Virginia commit Thomas Barr, while St. Joseph's Prep returns Syracuse commit Kahlil Stewart and Cardinal O'Hara has Duke commit Nathan Kutufaris.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior offensive line recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Shep Turk, Thomas Jefferson; 6-foot-5, 275 pounds (No. 14 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 Class)
Committed to Pittsburgh
The 3-star offensive tackle is headed to Pitt and held offers from school such as Army, Navy, Massachusetts and Temple, among others.
2. Josh Williams, The Haverford School; 6-foot-4, 300 pounds (No. 19 overall)
Committed to Stanford
A 3-star offensive lineman, Williams committed to Stanford over schools such as Duke, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Penn State, among others.
3. Kahlil Stewart, St. Joseph's Prep; 6-foot-4, 325 pounds (No. 21 overall)
Committed to Syracuse
A Syracuse commit, the 3-star lineman held offers to schools such as Duke, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as others.
4. Nathan Kutufaris, Cardinal O'Hara; 6-foot-6, 270 (No. 32 overall)
Committed to Duke
The Duke commit also held offers from Army, Navy, Rutgers and Boston College, as well as numerous Ivy League schools.
5. Thomas Barr, The Haverford School; 6-foot-3, 290 pounds (No. 33 overall)
Committed to West Virginia
A 3-star recruit, he committed to West Virginia and also held an offer from Massachusetts.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa