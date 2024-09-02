Top defensive backs in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the last couple of weeks, we have been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers. Now it is time to take a look at the top defensive backs.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLivePA to discuss the other defensive backs worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Da’Ron Barksdale, jr., Steel Valley
Barksdale is on the mend from a knee injury, but the elite cover corner is expected to be fully healthy by the time conference play begins. The junior’s early offers include Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Temple.
Antwan Black Jr., sr., Laurel Highlands
Black Jr. picked off three passes a season ago, returning two for touchdowns. His numerous list of college suitors includes Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
Ziyyon Bredell, sr., Abraham Lincoln
Bredell was a Class 6A all-state selection following a brilliant junior season for Lincoln. He is committed to Syracuse.
Brock Cornell, sr., West Allegheny
A Bucknell commit, Cornell gets it done on both sides of the ball for West Allegheny. He amassed 109 total tackles and two interceptions from the free safety position last fall while running for 1,043 yards and 16 touchdowns.
William Felder Jr., sr., Roman Catholic
Felder Jr. is a rangy senior who can play anywhere in the secondary for Roman Catholic. A Duke commit, Felder Jr. is also a standout point guard on the hardwood.
Chris Fileppo, sr., La Salle College
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Fileppo is big enough to play linebacker and fast enough to roam the secondary. A West Virginia commit, Fileppo had 62 total tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception last year.
Gabe Jenkins, so., Imani Christian
Starting at safety as a freshman, Jenkins tallied 53 total tackles and four interceptions for Imani Christian. The star prospect’s early offers include Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
Kyle Keefe, jr., West Chester East
A three-sport star in football, basketball and lacrosse, Keefe shined at safety last fall with 93 total tackles and three interceptions. He made the Class 5A all-state team as a defensive athlete and will be a bigger factor on offense as a junior.
Saimire Locks, sr., Imhotep Charter
Locks is a versatile secondary player who recorded four interceptions last season. He holds double-digit Division I offers.
Nate Malarkey, sr., Dallas
Malarkey impacts the game in all three phases and finished his junior season with 79 total tackles and six interceptions. He was a Class 4A all-state selection at defensive back.
Nick McCullough, sr., Peters Township
A speed demon, McCullough did not allow a touchdown while playing cornerback last season and finished with 52 total tackles, 24 pass breakups and five interceptions. On offense, he caught six touchdowns from star quarterback Nolan DiLucia.
Ryan McDonald, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep
A Class 6A all-state safety last fall, McDonald starred in the back end of St. Joseph’s Prep’s secondary with 75 total tackles, 16 pass breakups and four interceptions. His offers include Maine and Stonehill.
Larry Moon III, so., Aliquippa
Starting at corner for Pittsburgh Central Catholic as a freshman, Moon III showcased his coverage skills while piling up 32 total tackles. The coveted Class of 2027 recruiting prospect now plays for his hometown Aliquippa Quips.
Jadon Phillips, so., Hickory
Another sophomore standout, Phillips intercepted 10 passes during his freshman campaign to earn Class 3A all-state honors. The ball hawk picked up an offer from Kentucky during the offseason.
Jayden Price, sr., Seneca Valley
The 6-foot-4 Price is a rangy cornerback who will play college football for Toledo. He was a first-team all-6A Big56 selection a season ago who recorded 44 total tackles while locking down opposing receivers.
Saxton Suchanic, sr., Central York
One of Pennsylvania’s top cover corners, Suchanic made the Class 6A all-state team as a junior. The UConn commit didn’t allow a touchdown last season. He also helped Central York capture the 2024 state basketball title.
Rafael Terrero, sr., Emmaus
Terrero, a Kent State commit, can play a variety of positions on both sides of the ball for Emmaus. He tallied 47 total tackles and five interceptions a season ago while catching 28 passes for 372 yards and a pair of touchdowns on offense.
Xxavier Thomas, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Thomas returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in last year’s WPIAL title game and finished the season with four interceptions. His brother, Rodney Thomas II, plays for the Indianapolis Colts. The younger Thomas is committed to Penn State.
Amil Way, sr., Trinity
Way made the Class 2A all-state team as a sophomore and is a Division I prospect at cornerback. The talented athlete also plays basketball for Trinity.
Kymir Williams, sr., Harrisburg
Williams played both ways as a junior, finishing with 66 total tackles and four interceptions while catching 32 passes for 397 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He holds a Division I offer from Saint Francis.