Oregon Ducks could add nation's top 2 prospects; Jazzy Davidson shines in Nike Hoop Summit: Recruiting roundup
It's nearing the heart of the spring official visit season, which means we could see a lot of commitment activity around the country in the coming weeks.
In fact, with those visits set, we're already experiencing a whirlwind of recruiting activity.
Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the past few days:
- Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 prospect, nearing decision, schedules key Oregon Ducks visit
"They are a good program that has a great culture and a coaching staff that I like a lot," he said.
- Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 overall prospect, sets new national lead in shot put
Cantwell, the 6-foot-8, 330-pound son of 2008 U.S. Olympic silver medalist shot thrower Christian Cantwell, set a new national season best when he heaved a massive throw a staggering 73 feet, 6¼ inches (22.41 meters). The throw nearly cleared the entire pit.
To be fair, officials probably didn't expect anyone to ever throw the shot that far. The throw, once certified, is good for the No. 2 junior mark of all time. It was more than five feet further than the previous season best of 68-0½ by Katy (Texas) senior Adam Carter.
- Jared Curtis, nation's No. 1 quarterback, shares mock-up figurine in Oregon gear
Curtis is set to choose between Georgia and Oregon in early May, but has largely remained quiet on a possible leader.
But did he hint at an edge on Instagram?
- A look at the nation's top 10 fastest high school football players
There’s probably no more important — or recruitable — trait on the football field than speed. College scouts will likely turn a blind eye to a sloppy receiving route or even shaky hands if you can essentially break the sound barrier.
These 10 lads are among the fastest, if not the, quickest in the nation on the track who double as football players. Or in some cases these are football players doubling as track stars.
- USC-bound Jazzy Davidson shines in Nike Hoop Summit
In a game full of stars throughout the country and far beyond, it's the hometown kid who steals the spotlight. During the Nike Hoop Summit this weekend in Portland, Clackamas senior Jazzy Davidson, a McDonald's All-American headed to USC, scored a game-high 17 points leading Team USA to a 90-78 win over the World all-stars.
- Team USA beats World in overtime at Nike Hoop Summit
BYU-bound A.J. Dybantsa led the way with 24 points, while Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. poured in 22.
Six of the top eight ranked players in the 2025 class (ESPN.com), including the top-ranked Dybantsa (BYU signee), of Utah Prep, and third-ranked Boozer (Duke signee), of Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, played in the game.
- Molly Allen, 4-time wrestling state champ, commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys
Riverside’s Molly Allen will be taking her wrestling talents to Stillwater, Oklahoma. The senior announced plans to attend Oklahoma State University and train with the Cowgirl Wrestling Club on Friday.
Allen, the second Iowa girl to capture four state wrestling championships, will work under the guidance of Izzak Olejnik and Gary Traub. Olejnik, who wrestled for Oklahoma State, is the head coach of the CWC while Traub, a former Ohio State and Oregon State wrestler, is an assistant.
- Top prospect Trevin Jirak reverses course, commits to Iowa, Ben McCollum
Trevin Jirak has decided against joining Ben Jacobson and the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team in the fall. Instead, he will make the journey to Iowa City and become an Iowa Hawkeye for new head coach Ben McCollum.
Jirak announced on social media that he has committed to Iowa on Friday. He initially committed to the Panthers this past July and signed in November.