Vote: Who is the Top Returning Linebacker in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season in full swing, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best receivers, the best offensive linemen and the best defensive linemen in the Ocean State.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best linebacker.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 PM PT
Brody Cavalieri, Mt. Hope, junior
Cavalieri recorded 102 tackles and a sack for the Huskies last season.
Chris Ciarniello, North Kingstown, senior
Ciarniello racked up 119 tackles for the Skippers last year. As a fullback, he had 997 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
Lawson Belford, North Kingstown, senior
Belford finished with 97 tackles, a sack, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery for the Skippers in 2024.
Trevor Bonner, Narragansett, junior
Bonner is a solid middle linebacker for the Mariners.
Gavin Boylan, Cranston East, sophomore
As a freshman for the Thunderbolts last season, Boylan had 99 tackles and four inceptions. On offense, Boylan finished with 224 all-purpose yards and three TDs.
Luke Brandariz, Portsmouth, senior
Brandariz had 56 tackles and caused a fumble for the Patriots in 2024.
Sam Brimlow, Westerly, senior
Brimlow racked up 74 tackles, two sacks, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs last season.
Drake Dumont, Scituate, senior
Last year for the Spartans, Dumont finished with 66 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four caused fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Johnny Germain, St. Raphael Academy, sophomore
Germain had 53 tackles, a sack, three pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble as a freshman for the Saints in 2024.
Noah Navarro, Tolman/Shea, senior
Navarro recorded 46 tackles and 10.5 sacks last year.
Spencer Padula, East Greenwich, junior
A captain for the Avengers, Padula had 128 tackles, an interception, three pass deflections and two caused fumbles last year.
Dante Peno, South Kingstown, senior
Peno capped his 2024 season for the Rebels with 71 tackles, two sacks, an interception, two fumble recoveries, a caused fumble and a blocked punt.
Gianni Sacco, West Warwick, senior
Sacco finished with 54 tackles, a sack, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery for the Wizards last season.
Nicholas Walkowski, Cumberland, senior
Walkowski had 58 tackles, a sack and a caused fumble for the Clippers last year.
Okah Wali, Bishop Hendricken, senior
Wali had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Hawks in 2024.
