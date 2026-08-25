Vote: Who Was the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of Aug. 17-22

It took four days to complete because of inclement weather, but Week 1 of the 2026 South Carolina high school football season is officially in the books. That means it's time to select the first High School On SI South Carolina Football Player of the Week.

From huge rushing performances and five-touchdown passing games to game-changing efforts on defense and special teams, here are the 15 nominees. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting remains open through Sunday, Aug. 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The poll appears below the player capsules. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Xavier Jeter, Midland Valley

The Mustangs' quarterback got it done in the air and on the ground in a wild 49-42 win over Lexington. Jeter completed 15 of 22 passes for 191 yards while rushing 19 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Rico Crawford, Airport

Crawford threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the Eagles' 34-7 victory over Pelion.

Lacoris Lucas, Pinewood Prep

Lucas caught five passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Pinewood Prep rolled past Heathwood Hall 41-14.

Hugh Manning, Hammond

Manning led a stout defense with four sacks as the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) powerhouse Skyhawks scored an impressive 31-13 win over Brookland-Cayce.

R.J. Hughes, Cardinal Newman

Hughes caught four passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns and added a 28-yard touchdown run in the Cardinals' 34-0 win over ALA-Lexington. Defensively, he broke up three passes and made two tackles.

Jamerion Williams, Abbeville

The junior running back ran for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-33 win over Saluda.

Derrick Raniszewski, Hilton Head Island

Raniszewski completed 11 of 19 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns while rushing nine times for 58 yards and another score in a 38-21 win over South Florence.

Amare Patterson, Bluffton

The North Carolina commit caught seven passes for 109 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown, in the Bobcats' 29-7 win over Savannah Country Day.

Raphael Puiu, James Island

Puiu delivered several big plays in the Trojans' 41-21 win over Oceanside Collegiate Academy, catching three passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Jayven Williams, Summerville

The Green Wave tailback ran 23 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 win over Sumter. Williams added 3 receptions for 19 yards.

Trenton Lynch, Spartanburg

The Rutgers commit rushed 22 times for 290 yards and three touchdowns in Spartanburg's 24-21 loss to Gaffney.

Bear Woods, Westside

Woods was 11 of 19 for 156 yards and five touchdowns as the Rams raced to a 39-14 victory over Ashley Ridge.

Jay'Sean Culp, Rock Hill

Culp delivered a huge two-way performance in the Bearcats' 24-14 win over Irmo. Defensively, he recorded 10 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He also caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Liam Flynn, River Bluff

Flynn turned in an outstanding all-around kicking performance in a 41-14 win over Cane Bay. Seven of his eight kickoffs went for touchbacks, he averaged 47 yards on two punts and converted two field goals and three extra points.

Cassidy Lee, Greenwood

Lee rushed seven times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 win over Riverside, including an 80-yard scoring run.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.