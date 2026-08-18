15 Must-See Tennessee High School Football Games to Watch in 2026

Tennessee high school football returns this week, beginning a 2026 season loaded with championship rematches, traditional rivalries and intriguing matchups between some of the state's most successful programs.

Defending Division II-AAA champion Brentwood Academy gets an immediate test at top-ranked Baylor, while Alcoa and Maryville renew the “Brawl in the Backyard.” Later in the season, McCallie and Baylor add another chapter to one of Tennessee's premier rivalries.

From opening weekend through Halloween, here are 15 Tennessee high school football games to circle on the 2026 calendar.

With the high school football season set to drop later this week, High School on SI’s Jay Pace takes a look at the biggest games around the state of Tennessee in 2026.

Brentwood Academy at Baylor, Thurs, Aug. 20

A rematch of last years epic Division II-AAA championship game, Brentwood Academy travels to Heywood Stadium to take on top-ranked Baylor in one of the biggest regular-season games of 2026.

Alcoa at Maryville, Fri., Aug. 21

One of Tennessee's premier rivalries returns as 11-time defending state champion Alcoa faces bitter rival Maryville in the “Brawl in the Backyard.”

Battle Ground Academy vs St. Michael’s Catholic (AL), Sat., Aug. 22

Defending Tennessee Division II-AA champion Battle Ground Academy travels to Alabama for an intriguing interstate matchup against St. Michael Catholic and standout quarterback Gunner Rivers.

Oakland at Christ Presbyterian, Fri., Aug. 21

A Class 6A public-school power meets a Division II private-school heavyweight when Oakland faces Christ Presbyterian Academy. The two programs have combined for 17 TSSAA state championships.

South Pittsburg at Marion County, Fri., Aug. 28

Defending Class 1A champion South Pittsburg, led by Tennessee commit Dayon Cooper, faces Class 2A runner-up Marion County in the “Battle of the Valley.”

Page at Beech, Fri., Aug. 28

A rematch of last season's Class 5A quarterfinal brings an early postseason feel as Beech looks to avenge the 31-21 loss that ended its 2025 season.

Oakland at Pearl-Cohn, Fri., Sept. 11

Tony Brunetti's Firebirds face one of their biggest tests of the season when perennial Class 6A power Oakland visits Pearl-Cohn in Week 4.

Lipscomb Academy at McCallie, Fri., Sept. 11

The second chapter of the Trent Dilfer era at Lipscomb Academy gets an intriguing road test when the Mustangs visit McCallie at Spears Stadium.

Battle Ground Academy at Franklin Road, Fri., Sept. 18

BGA avenged its only loss of 2025 in emphatic fashion, defeating Franklin Road Academy 61-27 in the Division II-AA championship game. FRA gets an opportunity to return the favor in this Week 5 rematch.

Nashville Christian at Battle Ground Academy, Fri., Sept. 25

Two-time defending Division II-A champion Nashville Christian steps up in classification to visit defending Division II-AA champion BGA in a midseason matchup between reigning state champions.

Whitehaven at Southwind, Fri., Sept. 25

Two of the Memphis area's top programs square off as Southwind looks to avenge last season's 42-21 loss to Whitehaven.

McCallie at Baylor, Fri., Oct. 2

It doesn't get much bigger in Tennessee high school football. McCallie and Baylor renew their storied Chattanooga rivalry in a game that could provide a preview of another postseason showdown.

McCallie at Ensworth, Fri., Oct. 9

One week after facing archrival Baylor, McCallie hits the road to face an Ensworth team looking to make it back-to-back victories over the Blue Tornado.

Brentwood Academy at Ensworth, Fri., Oct. 16

Potential playoff implications add to the stakes as Kenneth Simon II leads Brentwood Academy into a late-season matchup with Ensworth.

Baylor at Knoxville Christian, Fri., Oct. 31

Baylor has won all six meetings since Erik Kimrey took over the program in 2022. Keegan Croucher and DGG will look to make it seven straight on Halloween night.