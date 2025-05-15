Cosby defensive coordinator Dearco Nolan previews 2025 high school football season
The Cosby Eagles are on the rise, having turned in a very successful season in 2024.
While thanks can be handed out to many, plenty of it has to go to defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Dearco Nolan.
Nolan is a former Middle Tennessee State and NFL defensive linemen who has been a coach for a long stretch. He did a great job on the camp scene and has recent evolved into a defensive coordinator with a plan.
Nolan caught up with High School On SI to discuss the upcoming season as he has big plans and expectations out of his athletes who thrive off of his coaching.
"This year, our goal is to win a playoff game," he said. "We have been to the playoffs 10 times in school history and lost all 10. This past season was the first time we were regional champs. We went from 0-5 my first year there to 5-0 this year. We were the No. 1 seed, and we lost a tough game. This offseason, we are trying to get more mature and just focus on bringing our wonderful fans up in Cosby your first ever playoff win, so that's what we are really trying to do. We've never been in this territory of being the hunted, so now we have to be confident, trust our work, and win each day."
Nolan dug deep into the depth and roster of his defense that will be losing some key pieces:
"On the defensive side of the ball, we just had three guys who were all-state who will not be returning. We have to find some guys who can step up into those roles, and I think I have some guys who can fill some of those shoes. I don't need them to be exactly those guys, but I need them to take that leadership role, be a playmaker, and play mature. We play really, really well, we tackle really well, and those are some things I can coach them up and they have to understand the standard has been set defensively for us. Just follow the blueprint, trust in themselves, and football is an 11-man game. Get 11 guys to the ball. Let's be really physical, realign the line of scrimmage, and re-establish the line of scrimmage. Just play football and don't stress about anything. Handle the standard that the guys before you set."
Nolan explains how he is thankful for the Cosby head coach who gave him the opportunity to do what he loves:
"Man, I am just so grateful for my head coach, Levi Cooper. I was one of his first hires. He brought me in with the strength and conditioning job, which quickly led to me getting the defensive coordinator job, which is a dream come true. It's really an exciting time for Cosby football and really the whole Newport area. Coach Cooper has a saying, 'Empty the tank,' and if we do that in the spring, everybody is sweaty up, wet shirts every day, then Cosby will be at an all-time high. I will make sure to hold my part and pull my weight just like these athletes will."
Nolan is also a strength and conditioning coach for the Eagles. He said he would give his athletes an A+ in the weight room:
"The boys are doing their thing in the weight room. We are in there five days a week, and then we are doing three days for those who don't have the eighth block conditioning. I give them an A+ in the weight room. I'm very, very pleased with them in the weight room, attendance and effort. Availability is the best ability for a coach, and the guys are getting coached up with great attitudes. They work well with each other and do what you ask of them."
The Middle Tennessee State standout has a message for his players as he urges them to quiet the noise.
"At Middle Tennessee, my coach, Rick Stockstill, had a saying which was, 'Ignore the noise'. The noise can be people cheering for you, people booing you, and all of the noise that is involved. We have to be able to handle success. That is something that caught us last year, and we can learn from last year. As long as we stay locked in, we just have to stay locked in and trust each other. No weak links in the chain. You're only as strong as your weakest link. Be great teammates, and keep seeing guys be successful. Be proud of your teammates' success."
Nolan left a message for the recruiting coaches and college coaches who are interested in his athletes:
"Just come put eyes on them. Put eyes on them. They work for it. We've got some great players, including three guys from the six guys who were all-state players. We've got a lot of guys who can play and some new guys who can play. We've got some talent, and if you ever need some, come check us out."
Nolan also told High School On SI that his defense has stated it will be playing for his nephew, Jeremiah Kelly, who passed away this year. Nolan also wanted to shout-out to his sister in the process.
