Aaliyah Chavez, (5) Monterey vs. (11) Liberty Hill: Texas UIL 5A-II state championship; preview, live updates
It all comes down to this for the (5) Lubbock Monterey Lady Plainsmen and the (11) Liberty Hill Lady Panthers, as they are set to battle in the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 5A Division II girls state championship.
The game tips Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Liberty Hill (36-4) got here with a 43-33 victory over Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill in their state semifinal on Feb. 24. Perhaps the Lady Panthers got a bit of a wakeup call in the first round of the tournament, as they escaped Kerrville Tivy 41-36 in the Bi-District showdown.
Since then, they’ve rolled. They beat San Antonio Southside 70-43 for the Area championship, Corpus Christi Moody 66-32 in the regional semifinals and Cedar Park 58-40 in the regional finals. They had previously suffered one of their four losses this season to Cedar Park, 55-44 on Feb. 4.
Potent on offense, the Lady Panthers also have a strong defense. They’ve scored 2,245 points this season and surrendered only 1,376.
They’ll certainly have their hands full in this one, as they’ll be up against the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Aaliyah Chavez. One of the most prolific scorers in girls high school basketball history, Chavez is coming off a 20-point performance against Frisco Memorial on Feb. 25.
Fighting a defense that was solely focused on slowing her, Chavez scored the go-ahead basket with 41 seconds to go and quietly moved into 15th-place all-time on MaxPreps' career scoring list in the game - surpassing Jacksonville, Florida's Antoinette Bannister (Potter's House Christian, 2008-2012), who had 4,758 points during her career.
Chavez now has 4,777 career points, just 13 behind Lindsay Roy (Delta Academy, Marks, Mississippi) for 14th. Her career-high 1,432 points this season is currently good for 11th all-time, just 17 points outside of 10th place, 34 shy of ninth and 38 away from eighth.
She already knocked herself from 15th all-time in that category to 16th this season after surpassing her own high mark of 1,324 points a year ago.
Slowing Chavez certainly helps, but doing so poses other problems. Junior combo guard Ambrosia “Bro Bro” Cole is an outstanding player in her own right. The 5-8 standout enters the game averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Fellow junior Ari Johnson, a 6-3 post, averages 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Lady Plainsmen.
On the season, the Lady Plainsmen have scored 3,087 points and surrendered 1,907.
The top uncommitted recruit, Chavez announced plans to announce her commitment on March 25, when she’ll decide between Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma or South Carolina.
Check back often for constant live updates once the game starts. You can also follow along on NFHS Network.
(5) Monterey vs. (11) Liberty Hill: Texas UIL 5A-II state championship; live scoring, updates
Live updates will go here once the game starts.
Aaliyah Chavez news: The latest updates on the nation's No. 1 recruit
Aaliyah Chavez scores 20, No. 5 Monterey beats No. 6 Memorial in Texas UIL state semifinal; live updates, recap
Texas UIL boys state basketball 1A-6A regional semifinal playoff scoreboard, updates (02/24/2025 - 02/27/2025)
UPDATED: Texas UIL high school boys basketball Class 1A-6A Area playoff scoreboard, updates 02/20/2025 - 02/22/2025
UPDATED: Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinals scoreboard (02/17/2025 - 02/21/2025)