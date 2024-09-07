Allen vs. Cedar Hill: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/6/2024)
Allen and Cedar Hill are set to clash in a Week 2 Texas high school football showdown on Friday night.
Scroll down and read up on the latest score and game updates as it happens from kickoff to the final horn.
Refresh this post for the latest developments.
ALLEN 7, CEDAR HILL 0 (2Q)
SECOND QUARTER
- The second quarter is under way.
FIRST QUARTER
- Cedar Hill reaches inside the Allen 40 but turns the ball over on downs.
- TOUCHDOWN ALLEN: Eagles take the opening kick and march 75 yards in 10 plays, ending it with a 16-yard TD pass from Brady Bricker to Donnell Gee. Allen then adds the PAT (Allen, 7-0 | 7:59, 1st)
About No. 23 Allen
Allen made its debut in the Texas Top 25 at No. 23 after Week 1, a 61-0 win over Legacy. Brady Bricker completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 272 yards and four TDs as the Eagles made quick work of their opener. Junior running back Jaden Hambric had 120 yards on seven carries.
About Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill thumped Midlothian in Week 1, 40-7, at home.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx