Even high school football pep rallies are bigger in Texas
That's at least the case at Allen High School in the Dallas area, which put on a head-turning pep rally ahead of its game against Plano on Friday.
While high schools across the nation build traditions around one special home football game a year, especially Allen, which has well over 5,000 students enrolled.
From the stands to the court, school personnel and students packed Allen Public Schools Gymnasium on Friday for a rally that included pyrotechnics, a light show and a raucous band.
Even the players' lockers were decorated for the occasion.
Allen's football is off to a 4-0 start and is ranked No. 20 in Texas across all classifications.
Junior Jaden Hambric turned 11 carries into 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns and sophomore Lyndon Springs had two more TD runs, which helped the Eagles pull away for a 38-21 win.
Allen faces McKinney next on Friday at 7 p.m.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx