Top 25 Texas high school football rankings, Week 4 updates (9/21/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is still underway, but every Top 25 ranked team scheduled to play in the Lone Star State has done so.
Four of the six nationally ranked teams in Texas were in action on either Thursday or Friday. How did everything shake out?
Scroll down for updates and recaps of how the Texas Top 25 fared in Week 4. The rankings are set to update on Monday.
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Duncanville (3-0) def. Waxahachie (3-1), 41-17
Prev. ranking: No. 1 | National: 4
Thumped Waxahachie to open district play. Dakorien Moore dazzled, catching three of 5-star Alabama commit Keelon Russell's six TD passes. Russell left the game with a nondescript injury, but not before throwing for more than 350 yards.
2. North Crowley (3-0) def. Rockwall (2-2), 70-17
Prev. ranking: No. 2 | National: No. 7
Who's having more fun in Texas this season than Quinten Gibson? The receiver had nearly 120 yards receiving and four TDs at half of a 70-17 win at Rockwall. He had 15 TD catches on the season wh
3. North Shore (3-0) on BYE
Up next: Against Humble, Sept. 26 | Prev. ranking: No. 3 | National: 8
Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 corner, Colorado-bound 4-star Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Co. had a bye week.
4. Atascocita (3-0) on BYE
Up next: Against King, Sept. 26 | Prev. ranking: No. 6 | National: 17
Is there a more exciting team in Texas right now? After handing nationally ranked Westlake a historic home loss, Cardae Mack, Tory Blaylock and the now-nationally ranked Eagles get to enjoy a bye.
5. DeSoto (3-1) def Mesquite (3-1), 71-0
Prev. ranking: No. 5 | National: No. 11
The Eagles have put their upset loss to North Crowley behind them, now with back-to-back wins. On Friday, DeSoto shut out district foe Mesquite 71-0.
6. Austin Westlake (2-1) def. No. 11 Steele (3-1), 41-16
Prev. ranking: No. 4 | National: No. 21
What a way to rebound. After a long TD put Steele up a score early, the Chaps rattled off 38 unanswered points to beat No. 11 Steele, 41-16, shaking its Week 3 home loss to Atascocita. Grady Bartlett turned 20 carries into 124 yards and two TDs and Rees Wise went 15 of 19 passing with a TD throw and two more on his feet.
7. Southlake Carroll (4-0) def. Trinity (3-1), 56-48
Prev. ranking: No. 7
In one of the state's best rivalries, the Dragons won a high-scoring shootout with Trinity, 56-48, to hand the Trojans their first loss and stay undefeated.
8. Summer Creek (3-0) on BYE
Up next: Sept. 27 at Channelview | Prev. ranking: No. 8
The Bulldogs' bye ensured another week without allowing a touchdown. The Houston power and defending 6A Division II state runners-up have outscored opponents 156-0.
9. Lake Travis (4-0) beat San Marcos (0-4), 62-13
Prev. ranking: No. 9
The Cavaliers continue to roll, making quick work of San Marcos to the tune of 62-13 on Thursday.
10. Port Neches-Groves (3-0) on BYE
Up next: Against Lake Creek, Sept. 27 | Prev. ranking: No. 10
A Week 4 bye was coming either way, but PNG can rest easier on a 3-0 start.
11. Cibolo-Steele (3-1) lost to No. 6 Westlake (3-1), 41-16
Prev. ranking: No. 11
After Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton's early 75-yard TD put them up 10-3, it appeared the Knights might do what Atascocita did to Westlake a week ago. Then the nationally ranked Austin power rattled off 38 straight points. Chad Warner, Jalen Cooper, Royal Capell still make up one of the state's most prolific offenses.
12. Denton Ryan (3-0) on BYE
Up next: Against Granbury, Sept. 26 | Prev. ranking: No. 12
After a two-score win over Eaton in Week 1, Ryan rolled with two straight wins before a Week 4 bye.
13. Highland Park (3-1) lost to Cherry Creek (Colo.), 51-39
Prev. ranking: No. 15
Took its first loss of the season in a 51-39 home shootout with Colorado Class 5A power Cherry Creek.
14. Alamo Heights (4-0) def. Clemens (1-3), 36-19
Prev. ranking: No. 18
The San Antonio power keeps rolling with a lopsided Week 4 win over Clemens on Thursday thanks to uncommitted 5-star Michael Terry III's 245 rushing yards and three TDs.
15. Katy (3-1) def. Cinco Ranch (1-3), 52-7
Prev. ranking: No. 13
Thumped Cinco Ranch 52-7 at Rhodes Stadium on Friday.
16. Aledo (3-1) def. Birdville (2-2), 56-0
Prev. ranking: No. 14
The Bearcats are winners of three in a row, most recently a 56-0 walloping of Birdville, after dropping its first game of the season to Guyer.
17. South Oak Cliff (2-2) def. Spruce (0-4), 62-0
Prev. ranking: No. 16
Beat Spruce 62-0 in a well-deserved blowout after a murderer's row in Weeks 1-3: At No. 3 North Shore, against No. 1 Duncanville, then at Longview in East Texas. Does this mean the Bears are tuned up?
18. Frisco Lone Star (4-0) def. Centennial (3-1), 62-7
Prev. ranking: No. 19
Karece Hoyt had 664 passing yards through three games and led an offensive explosion in a 62-7 win over Centennial on Thursday. The sophomore QB had six total TDs.
19. Coppell (3-0) on BYE
Prev. ranking: No. 20
The Cowboys resume play against Hebron on Thursday.
20. Allen (4-0) def. Plano (1-3), 38-21
Prev. ranking: No. 21
After a college-like pep rally, the Eagles turned in a three-score win on homecoming. Junior Jaden Hambric rushed 11 times for 96 yards and two scores and sophomore Lyndon Springs added two TDs on the ground.
21. Tyler Chapel Hill (3-1) lost to Carthage (3-1), 45-14
Prev. ranking: No. 22
Shakeup atop UIL Class 4A? The Bulldogs were smashed by Carthage on the road, 45-14, befallen by Jett Surratt's 285 yards and 5 TDs on 20 of 27 pass attempts.
22. The Woodlands (3-1) lost to Willis (4-0), 45-42
Prev. ranking: No. 23
No DJ Lagway? No problem. The Woodlands take their first loss of the season thanks to Jermaine Bishop Jr.'s 231 receiving yards and three TDs on nine total catches. The Woodlands gave up 451 total passing yards.
23. Texarkana Texas (4-0), def. Fayetteville (Ark.) (2-1), 55-54
Up next: At Fayetteville, Friday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. FJ
The Tigers scored a gutsy win in Fayetteville, Arkansas — one decided by a two-point conversion pass from Kameron Wrightner to Shavante Montgomery.
24. A&M Consolidated (4-0) def. College Station (3-1), 34-20
Prev. ranking: NR
The battle of College Station had it all: A decisive 99-yard big-man touchdown, cross-town bragging rights and a strong showing from Consol after debuting in the rankings.
25. Stephenville (4-0) def. Abilene Wylie (2-1), 49-27
Prev. ranking: No. 25
Tristian Gentry caught eight passes for 123 yards and two TDs as the Yellowjackets rolled.
More Week 4 Texas high school football coverage:
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx