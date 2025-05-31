Humble Kingwood vs. Forney: Texas high school UIL 6A Division II state softball title game; live scoring, updates
Humble Kingwood (33-4-1) vs. Forney (34-2-1)
Forney is in the state finals for the third time in school history and will look to be the first team to win a Class 6A Division II title in UIL history.
Meanwhile, Humble Kingwood is hoping to win state title No. 1. This is the first time Kingwood has been in the finals since a 3-2 loss to Lewisville in 2013.
In Division II, Kingwood has been one of the state’s hottest teams down the stretch. The Lady Mustangs have won 10 in a row since a regular season loss to Humble Summer Creek and are unbeaten in the playoffs. Their pitching staff has allowed just 14 runs in nine playoff games, and their offense has produced plenty to advance.
Forney, the 2018 Class 5A state champion, brings one of the most complete resumes in the field. The Lady Jackrabbits have outscored opponents 366-69 this year and showed plenty of grit in their semifinal series against Denton Guyer. After dropping Game 1, they got clutch homers from Ryann Harris and Cailey Slade to win the next two and punch their ticket to the final.
First pitch is schedule for 1 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field in Austin. You can watch the game (subscription fee required) on NFHS Network.
About Kingwood
Playoff record: 9-0
Key players: Hunter Quentel (P/UTIL) .462 / 17-3; Mia Gagliardi (C/3B, sr.) .442; Addyson Sheppard (SS/UTIL, sr.) .459; Lyndsie Gilman (P, jr.) 5-0; Leilani Garcia (2B/SS, sr.) .451; Hunter Quentel (P/UTIL, soph.) .462; Samantha Trezecki (DH/C, fr.) .317; Kendall Yates (1B/P) .316 / 2-1; Frei Pizarro (P/3B, jr.) .286 / 9-0.
About Forney
Playoff record: 8-1
Key players: Cailey Slade (P/1B, sr.) .479 / 17-0; Emmit Santos (P/OF, soph.) .333 / 17-2; Eva Daniels (SS/2B, sr.) .462; Emma Boren (2B/SS, sr.) .409; Ryann Harris (C/3B, fr.) .388; Domiana English (3B/LF, soph.) .397; Ashlyn Oscar (1B/UTIL, sr.) .429; Maddy Dickey (CF/SS, sr.) .389; Juliana Tamburine (LF/2B, soph.) .388.
