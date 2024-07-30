Kaleb Burns flips to Baylor; Texas Tech loses star Texas high school football star linebacker
Cypress Falls (Texas) standout Kaleb Burns, one of the top high school linebackers returning to Texas this fall, has flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Baylor.
Burns, a 6-1, 230-pound 3-star prospect, committed to Texas Tech on July 1 — news cheered on by 3-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He's the nation's No. 30 rated linebacker and the No. 69 rated prospect in Texas in 2025, per On3.
"Taking everything into perspective, I feel like this is the best option for me and my family," Burns said in a statement posted to Twitter/X on Tuesday afternoon.
As a junior, he logged 73 tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception while helping Cy Falls to a 6A District 16 runner-up finish and a 6A Division II bi-district (first round) playoff appearance. Cy Falls moves to 6A District 17 in the new UIL realignment.
That earned him district defensive MVP honors.
Burns' best game to date came the week before in a 38-23 winover Cypress Ranch in 2023. He logged 10 tackles, a sack, a 49-yard interception return and a pass deflection.
Burns' departure leaves Texas Tech's 2025 class with 16 commitments and one other linebacker — Flower Mound Marcus 3-star Brock Golwas.
Now, Burns is one of 14 of Baylor's 19 class of 2025 commits from the state of Texas, which includes 4-star D-lineman Kamauryn Morgan (South Oak Cliff), 4-star North Richland Hills running back Michael Turner and Red Oak 3-star wideout Taz Williams Jr.
