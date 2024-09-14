Katy vs. Morton Ranch: Live score, updates of Texas high school football game (9/14/2024)
Katy looks to bounce back on the road against Morton Ranch in Week 3 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Saturday.
The Tigers (1-2), ranked No. 17 in Texas, are coming off of a loss to No. 6 Atascocita while the Mavericks look to get in the win column for the first time this UIL season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central time and can be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
ABOUT NO. 17 KATY (1-1)
The Tigers hung tight with No. 6 Atascocita in Week 2 for a little more than two quarters, then the Eagles pulled away to hand Katy its first loss of season.
Quarterback Gunner Nelson's double-reverse deep ball to Israel Olotu-Judah is up for SBLive's top play of Week 2.
ABOUT MORTON RANCH (0-2):
Morton Ranch is winless but hasn't been blown out. The Mavericks lost to Nimitz 28-14 in Week 1 and lost to Magnolia West, 24-21.
