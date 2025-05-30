No. 1 Melissa vs. No. 3 Barbers Hill: Texas Class 5A DI state softball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
This game could be one for the ages.
The most highly-anticipated matchup in the state of Texas on Friday night is also the most highly-anticipated high school softball game in the country, as two of the very best teams in the country - No. 1 Melissa and No. 3 Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill - battle for the UIL Texas Class 5A Division I state championship.
Games are running a bit behind so far on Friday at McCombs Field In Austin, so there could be a delay, but first pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often as we will be posting live scoring, updates and highlights from the big game in the space below, which will expand as we post so be sure to refresh often.
Melissa (37-1) rides into the title game behind a record-breaking offense that leads the nation in home runs with 124 - already a national high school single-season record. The Lady Cardinals, led by standout hitters like Finlee Williams, Hutton "Lulu" Adrian, Kennedy Bradley and Caigan Crabtree, average double-digit runs per game and are coming off a 15-4 semifinal win over Aledo. Sophomore ace Eloisa Maes is 30-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 222 strikeouts, while senior Makenna Ramsey has notched 12 saves.
Barbers Hill (35-3) hasn’t dropped a playoff game and has allowed just eight runs total through eight postseason contests. The Lady Eagles’ elite pitching duo - Kentucky signee Hailey Nutter and sophomore Macie Bryant - has combined for 463 strikeouts and just 85 hits allowed across 225.1 innings. Nutter threw a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts in their 4-0 semifinal win over Spring Branch Smithson Valley.
The matchup is textbook strength-versus-strength. Melissa’s offense is inarguably the most dangerous in the country, with power at every spot in the lineup. Barbers Hill counters with one of the most dominant staffs in Texas, anchored by two arms capable of silencing even the best lineups. Melissa’s 10-run win over Lake Belton in the regional finals followed by their semifinal rout of Aledo reasserted who they are this season, but Barbers Hill’s arms have overwhelmed about every opponent they’ve seen.
Something must give.
This game has been on everyone's radar for months, so emotions will likely be high. With the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country battling for the 5AD1 crown, what more could high school softball fans want?
