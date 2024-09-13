North Shore vs. Westfield: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (9/13/2024)
Nationally ranked North Shore hits the road to face state-ranked Westfield in a 2024 Texas high school football Week 3 showdown between Houston powers.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
SBLive is providing live updates from North Shore-Westfield as it happens. Refresh this page for the latest score and game updates:
PREGAME (LIVE): NORTH SHORE VS. WESTFIELD
About North Shore:
North Shore beat Crowley 28-13 last week in a game where the Mustangs threw five interceptions. Kaleb Bailey hit Kendrick DeBlanc for an 80-yard TD in the third quarter to defense held plenty firm enough to hold on. Bailey, a four-year starter, was 8 of 13 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, but threw four interceptions.
The Mustangs have the nation's No. 1 cornerback in Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez.
In Week 1, Bailey connected twice with senior receiver Cameron Smith, who finished with 113 yards and two TDs in North Shore's 38-0 win over No. 12 South Oak Cliff to open the season. The Mustangs have Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 corner.
About Westfield:
Westfield lost to Fort Bend Hightower 14-7 in Week 2 after opening the season with awin over King. Senior quarterback Miles Dent has rushed for 307 yards on 31 carries (9.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown and thrown for 196 yards on 14-for-28 passing and another touchdown through the air. Junior Emmanuel Yancy has a team-high 90 receiving yards.
More Texas high school football Week 3:
