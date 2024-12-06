High School

Port Neches-Groves vs. South Oak Cliff football: Live score updates from Texas high school football playoffs

Follow along here for live updates from the 5A Division II quarterfinal playoff game between South Oak Cliff and Port Neches-Groves in Dallas

South Oak Cliff will play Port Neches-Groves in the Texas UIL 5A Division II quarterfinals on Friday night.
A pair of Texas high school football powers will collide in a state championship rematch on Friday night when South Oak Cliff hosts Port Neches-Groves in Dallas for a UIL Class 5A Division II quarterfinal showdown.

South Oak Cliff (11-2) began its season with back-to-back losses to a pair of Texas teams ranked in the top 6 of the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, but the Bears tallied their 11th straight win in a 35-7 victory over Marshall last week.

Port Neches-Groves (12-1) was on the losing end 24-21 thriller against Nederland in October, but that's been their only slip up of the season, and the Indians earned their way back to the quarterfinals with a 31-28 win over the Texas Tigers a week ago.

Follow along below for live updates from South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves in their 5A Division II quarterfinal playoff game Friday in Dallas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Port Neches-Groves vs. South Oak Cliff football live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.

