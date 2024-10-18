Texas high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and a full slate of games kick off across Lone Star State on Friday.
SBLive is tracking the latest score and game updates across all classifications and corners of the state.
Two nationally ranked teams from Texas played on Thursday night: No. 8 North Shore throttled Channelview and Southlake Carroll (national bubble) blasted previously undefeated Justin Northwest.
Duncanville (Texas), the nation's No. 3 team, kicks off at 7 p.m. against Lancaster, which is the same time DeSoto plays Mesquite Horn.
The rest of the field, for the most part, plays on Friday. Catch results as they come in and tune into games live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx