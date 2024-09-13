North Crowley, Guyer tied: Live score, updates of Texas high school football showdown (9/13/2024)
North Crowley managed to pull off the win heard around the country last week, upsetting nationally ranked DeSoto in a shootout on the road.
Can the Panthers keep its hot start rolling? Guyer stands in the way. The Wildcats and North Crowley play on Friday night and the kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
1Q (LIVE): NORTH CROWLEY 7, GUYER 7
1Q
About Guyer (2-0)
Guyer opened the season by ending two-time defending 5A-D1 champ Aledo's lone winning streak. Then it blasted Martin 38-19 in Week 2.
About North Crowley (2-0)
North Crowley is the No. 2 ranked team in Texas and No. 7 ranked team in the country after upsetting DeSoto 57-51 in Week 2.
Senior Quinten Gibson caught 7 balls for 180 yards and four TDs and North Texas-bound Chris Jimerson Jr. is a dynamo to be reckoned with under center.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx