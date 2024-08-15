Texas high school football: Top 25 safeties returning for 2024 season
The 2024 Texas high school football season is weeks away and games are fast-approaching.
In the lead-up to Week 1, which kicks off Aug. 29, SBLive is taking a position-by-position look at the top returning players across the Lone Star State.
After identifying the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen returning to Texas this fall.
Next, we continue with our focus on the defensive secondary. After examining the top 30 defensive linemen and top 30 corners, we narrowed down the 25 best safeties returning to Texas high school football fields this fall.
Dive into the top safeties returning, based on projected impact via past personal and team success.
TOP 25 SAFETIES RETURNING IN TEXAS
This list is in alphabetical order.
Joseph Albright, Spring Westfield, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 160
After two standout seasons at Aldine Eisenhower, he posted a dominant junior year at Westfield. He logged 82 tackles (two for loss), an interception, nine pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He committed to TCU in June over Arkansas, Utah and Rice.
Juan-Milleon Aguilar, Dallas Kimball, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 170
The uncommitted three-star had a standout sophomore season at Dallas Bishop Dunne (51 tackles, three picks, one forced fumble) before transferring to Dallas Kimball. Equally strong at safety and corner, he had 10 interceptions as a junior to go with 66 tackles and two kick returns for touchdown.
David Alvarado, Canutillo, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 160
The standout safety and 5A District 1 Defensive MVP was one of the state's most productive players in 2023. He logged 78 tackles as a junior (46 solo), along with three picks and two fumble recoveries as Cantunillo rattled off a 9-3 season and a playoff win.
Crew Bowman, Bullard, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 170
As a junior, he recorded 54 tackles (43 solo) and five interceptions for Bullard, which landed him second team all-East Texas honors. He was a first team all-district selection as a utility player as a junior.
Jayden Bradley, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 190
The uncommitted 3-star finished with 68 tackles (two for loss), a sack, three pass break-ups and a three TD catches as a receiver.
Zaylen Cormier, Houston Heights, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 180
As a junior, the 3-star Houston commit went for 27 tackles and two interceptions on defense as well as 763 receiving yards and 12 TD receptions for Heights, turning a 6A District 18 runner-up finish.
Jordan Deck, Frisco Lone Star, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 180
He's risen to a four-star prospect and the No. 13 safety in nation after a breakout sophomore year that ended with 5A District 6 newcomer of the year honors with 75 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and five picks.
Gerry Diaz, Fort Stockton, jr.
As a sophomore, Diaz picked seven passes off and recorded 33 tackles (two for loss) and a sack. Also a wide receiver. He helped the Panthers to a 9-2 record and playoff berth and earned defensive newcomer of the year honors in 4A District 1.
Braylon Edwards, Duncanville, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 175
As a sophomore, the uncommitted 3-star corner accrued 86 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions on 12 targets and four forced fumbles in his second standout season at Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins. Now as a junior, he'll suit up for a national powerhouse.
Markel Ford, Mesquite Horn, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
The 3-star Texas A&M commit broke out as a sophomore, recording 56 tackles (seven for loss), four interceptions a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety. He's since gained more than 30 offers.
Allen Gant, Coronado, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
The 3-star safety had 55 tackles (four for loss), four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior. He's being pursued by the likes of Arizona, Texas Tech and TCU.
Braydn Gilliam, Needville, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 150
Recorded 46 tackles (18 solo), six interceptions, five pass deflections and a forced fumble as a junior while helping Needville go 10-3 and finish third in 4A District 12. He was an SBLive all-Southeast Texas second team selection
Darius Jones, Stratford, soph.
Measurables: 5-8
As a freshman, Gilliam made an immediate impact with 53 tackles, six interceptions and seven pass deflections while helping Stratford to a 14-1 record, undefeated 2A District 1 title run and 2A Division I state semifinal appearance.
Bo Onu, Carrollton Hebron, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 195
The 3-star Baylor commit has been a multi-year defensive force for Hebron. As a sophomore he was named 6A District 6 newcomer of the year, then logged three picks, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns as a junior.
Coleman Patmon, Del Valle, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 190
A 3-star Arizona commit was an all-district selection as a junior after going for 41 tackles, three picks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Kyle Peterson, Shadow Creek, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
The 3-star safety chose Wazzu in July (on his 17th birthday) and will lead a prospect-laden Shadow Creek squad. As a junior, Peterson had 50 tackles, four picks, seven pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.
Jermaine Santana-Diaz, Ridge Point, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 180
The uncommitted 3-star had a breakout sophomore season as a defensive playmaker. That included 19 tackles (two for loss), a pick-six and a forced fumble.
Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 170
Recorded 76 tackles (three for loss), six interceptions and a fumble recovery as a junior and helped Sharyland Pioneer reach the second round of the 5A Division II playoffs.
Adrian Sanchez, Glen Rose, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 165
As a junior, Sanchez logged 57 tackles, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections while leading Glen Rose to a 10-5 season, 4A District 4 title and 4A Division II state semifinal showing.
Xavier Skowron, Texas City, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
A big-hitting 3-star Arizona State commit, Skowron also helps out on offense and special teams on top of helping Texas City's sprints team on top of being a defensive quarterback at safety. He helped Texas City finish runner-up to 4A Division I champ Port Neches-Groves near the top of the 5A District 9 standings, and could miss some of the start of the 2024 season with toe surgery lined up.
Nathan Tilmon, Mansfield Timberview, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 185
The 3-star safety committed to Utah last weekend. He broke out as a sophomore, logging 44 tackles (three for loss), an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass break-ups. As a junior, he followed that up with 34 tackles and six pass break-ups for a team that went 9-2.
Cordial Vann, Anna, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
The uncommitted 3-star is as sure a defensive secondary presence as there is in Texas. He's a third-year starter after logging 27 tackles and an interceptions in eight games in 2023 as a junior and 48 tackles (four for loss) and an interception as a sophomore — both at Frisco Heritage.
Isaiah Williams, Fort Bend Marshall, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 190
The uncommitted 3-star prospect exploded as a sophomore. He finished with 91 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble and has nearly 30 offers.
Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200
There are few-to-no athletes across the country comparable to Williams. He turned in a 5A District 9 Defensive MVP season as a junior (58 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and four special teams touchdowns). The hulking defensive backfield presence who is interchangeably dominant as a linebacker is the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, per 247 Sports. His late August commitment is actively the state's most-awaited.
Braylen Wortham, College Station, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 200
The senior safety was a first team all-5A District 21 pick at College Station as a junior after winning district offensive MVP at Bremond as a sophomore. He chose Louisiana Tech, where he verbally committed in June, over Arkansas State, Army and several ivies.
Antonio Yarbrough, Garrison, jr.
Measurables: 5-9, 170
The standout safety and running back led Garrison to a 12-win season and turned in six interceptions and 84 total tackles (56 solo).
