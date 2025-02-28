Texas UIL girls basketball 3A-II state championship: Paradise vs. Kountze preview, live scoring, updates
HOW TO WATCH PARADISE (27-10) vs. KOUNTZE (30-3)
What: UIL Class 3A Division II championship game
When: 11 a.m., Feb. 28
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
PREGAME PREVIEW
Neither Paradise nor Kountze has a state title but that will change by Friday morning.
Paradise is unranked, while Kountze was No. 5 in the final regular season TABC poll heading into this championship game.
First-year head coach Tena Matthews Williams has led Kountze to the state championship on a 15-game winning streak.
Kountze hammered Jourdanton, 73-37, in a semifinal game on Tuesday. In advance of the game, Koutze ISD canceled school to allow fans a chance to drive to San Antonio for the game.
The Lionettes are captained by seniors Jada Skipper and Keyiona McDaniel.
Kountze scored 117 in a win against Kirbyville and also had a 93-point game against Anahuac this season.
Matthews Williams played at Northwestern State, where she was a 1,000-point scorer.
Kountze had been in the final four in Class 1A, 2A and 3A — the most recent finals berth was the 2002-03 season — falling to Canyon in the finals.
Paradise is in the state championship game for the first time in school history.
The North Texas school enters with a 7-game winning streak and since the calendar flipped to 2025, the Panthers are 12-2 with the only two losses to No. 18-ranked Ponder.
The Panthers beat No. 11-ranked Idalou, 42-40, to punch the ticket to San Antonio.
Paradise vs. Kountze, Texas UIL girls 3A-II state final; scoring, updates
Updates will be here once the game starts
