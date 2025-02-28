High School

Texas UIL girls basketball 3A-II state championship: Paradise vs. Kountze preview, live scoring, updates

Follow along for live updates and final scores from Texas high school basketball final

Cody Thorn

Koutze senior Jada Skipper, right, dribbles against East Chambers during a Feb. 6 game. Kountze plays in the Class 3 Division II finals on Feb. 28.
Koutze senior Jada Skipper, right, dribbles against East Chambers during a Feb. 6 game. Kountze plays in the Class 3 Division II finals on Feb. 28. / Julie Isbell

HOW TO WATCH PARADISE (27-10) vs. KOUNTZE (30-3)

What: UIL Class 3A Division II championship game

When: 11 a.m., Feb. 28

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.

PREGAME PREVIEW

Neither Paradise nor Kountze has a state title but that will change by Friday morning.

Paradise is unranked, while Kountze was No. 5 in the final regular season TABC poll heading into this championship game.

First-year head coach Tena Matthews Williams has led Kountze to the state championship on a 15-game winning streak. 

Kountze hammered Jourdanton, 73-37, in a semifinal game on Tuesday. In advance of the game, Koutze ISD canceled school to allow fans a chance to drive to San Antonio for the game. 

The Lionettes are captained by seniors Jada Skipper and Keyiona McDaniel. 

Kountze scored 117 in a win against Kirbyville and also had a 93-point game against Anahuac this season. 

Matthews Williams played at Northwestern State, where she was a 1,000-point scorer.

Kountze had been in the final four in Class 1A, 2A and 3A — the most recent finals berth was the 2002-03 season — falling to Canyon in the finals. 

Paradise is in the state championship game for the first time in school history.

The North Texas school enters with a 7-game winning streak and since the calendar flipped to 2025, the Panthers are 12-2 with the only two losses to No. 18-ranked Ponder.

The Panthers beat No. 11-ranked Idalou, 42-40, to punch the ticket to San Antonio. 

Paradise vs. Kountze, Texas UIL girls 3A-II state final; scoring, updates

