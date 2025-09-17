Vote: Who is the Houston/SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 16, 2025
Week 3 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Houston area.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Sept. 11-13 list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Tweet or send me a message @Codythorn
Houston/SE Texas area Football Player of the Week nominees
Joshua Babin, Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
During a 68-7 win against Friendswood Clear Brook, the senior had 7 catches for 284 yards and 5 TDs.
Kyden Barker, Houston Cypress Falls
The Tulsa pledge threw 6 touchdown passes and finished with 375 yards in a 51-44 win versus League City Clear Falls on Thursday.
Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis
The Texas pledge had a season-high 12 catches, finishing with 240 yards and 3 TDs as the Wildkats beat Conroe Caney Creek, 49-0, on Friday. He added 5 tackles and 2 TFL on defense.
Javien Grant, Sealy
The senior had 14 tackles, 2 TFL and 5 quarterback hurries in a 58-0 win for the Tigers over Freeport Brazosport on Friday.
Chris Guidry, Brenham
The senior became the Cubs' all-time receiving leader in career yards during the win against Bryan. He posted 12 catches for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has 1,884 yards following the win.
Landon Hinson, Kingwood
The Mustangs’ junior quarterback completed 28 of 42 passes for 404 yards and a trio of touchdowns in a 34-14 win against Houston Stratford on Thursday.
Jacaleb Johnson, Silsbee
The senior quarterback ran for 3 TDs and threw for another in a 27-13 win over Nederland.
Jamaal Jones Jr., Katy Mayde Creek
The senior had 10 carries and rolled up 230 yards and 3 touchdowns. His longest score was an 85-yard dash in a 55-27 victory against Katy Taylor on Thursday. He entered the game with 76 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Lil Eric Norris, Houston Waltrip
The Rams posted a 56-0 win over Houston Milby on Friday. The senior had a pair of interception returns for touchdowns, totaling 133 yards. He also had tackles, a pass breakup and carried 2 for 28 yards.
Keyan Pickett, Houston Cypress Woods
The senior tallied 10 total tackles, an 85-yard fumble return touchdown and an interception in a 42-10 victory over Houston Cypress Creek.
Timothy Potts, Houston C.E. King
The senior accounted for 5 touchdowns for the Panthers in a 58-7 win over Dekaney. He completed 7 passes and 4 were touchdowns and he also added 1 TD on the ground.
Tyler Puccetti, Santa Fe
For the second week in a row, the sophomore ran for more than 150 yards for the Indians. He had season-high marks in yards (163) and TDs (3) in a 48-13 win over Sugar Land Clements.
Donovan Warren, Bellaire Episcopal
During a 44-42 win against Austin St. Michael’s, the sophomore ran for 204 yards and 3 TDs and threw for 562 yards and 5 TDs.
Carson White, Iowa Colony
The junior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and completed 7 of 11 passes for 156 yards and 3 TDs in a 59-14 win Friday night over Alief Elsik.
Landen Williams-Callis, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
The junior ran for 6 TDs on 22 carries. He gained 326 yards to help the Lions beat Richmond Travis, 56-29, on Friday. Read about it here.
