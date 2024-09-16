High School

Vote: Who was best offensive Texas high school football player of Week 3?

From Duncanville's Keelon Russell to Sanger's Reggie Jones, make your pick for the top player in Texas last week

Atascocita running back Cardae Mack runs against North Shore during a Texas high school football showdown in 2023.
Atascocita running back Cardae Mack runs against North Shore during a Texas high school football showdown in 2023. / Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

Week 3 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought plenty of compelling matchups, upsets and individual performances.

SBLive is taking a closer look at the top individual performances across the state on offense from Sept. 12-14.

Who was the best offensive player in Week 3? We want to hear from you.

Scroll down and cast your vote for the top defensive player in Week 3. Voting stays open through Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

TEXAS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Names are in alphabetical order.

JaQualon Armstrong, Duncanville, running back

He had 70 of his 88 rushing yards in the second half to help Duncanville reclaim the lead and control the clock in a win over nationally ranked St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

Austin Carlisle, Fort Bend Ridge Point quarterback

Completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 306 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Bridgeland.

Ryan Estrada, El Paso El Dorado running back

Turned in 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 win over Montwood.

Reggie Jones, Sanger running back

Rushed for 407 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-57 win over Community.

Cardae Mack, Atascocita quarterback

Accounted for five touchdowns in Atascocita's road upset of Westlake on Friday. He threw for of them, then ran in the fifth — a scoop-and-score after a fumble by running back Tory Blaylock.

Cam Newton, Walnut Grove running back

The junior running back went for145 yards and two TDs in a 29-28 win over Emerson.

Camben Emanuel, Fort Bend Hightower quarterback

Faked a handoff and gained the crucial three yards need for a go-ahead touchdown to beat Port Arthur Memorial.

Cael Hatnot, Buda Johnson running back

Rushed for 148 yards on14 carries for three TDs — two rushing a one receiving.

Jaxsen Ludlow, White Oak quarterback

The do-it-all junior finished 15 of 19 passing with 202 yards and three TDs. He rushed 15 times for 122 yards and two TDs in a 52-14 win over Quitman.

Keelon Russell, Duncanville quarterback

Completed 20 of 26 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in a win over No. 23 St. Frances Academy of Maryland.

Noah Spinks, Flower Mound quarterback

Connected on 21 of 32 pass attempts for 250 yards and two TDs, the second of which a game-winning TD with three seconds left.

Micai Thompson, San Antonio Brennan running back

Rushed 14 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout of Sotomayor.

Zach Turner, Duncanville tight end

With the nation's No. 1 wide receiver blanketed by coverage, Turner took advantage, reeling in 10 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Chad Warner, Steele quarterback

Steele's offense picked up right where it left off last year thanks to Warner, who had 250 yards passing and four touchdowns in the Knights' third straight blowout win.

