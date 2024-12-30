Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (12/30/2024)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway
High School on SI will have coverage of Minnesota high school boys hockey throughout the season.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings
1. Moorhead (11-1)
Give the Spuds an inch and they'll take a mile. Deadlocked at one in the third against No. 3 St. Thomas Academy, they converted on the only two power plays given to help take down the Cadets, earning them the top spot this week. They’ll battle it out with STA again this week, this time at Moorhead Sports Center.
2. Hill Murray (9-0-1)
Despite outshooting No. 15 Eden Prairie 38-17, the Pioneers settled for a 3-3 tie against the Eagles Saturday afternoon. They did handle business earlier in the week against Prior Lake and Lakeville North to stay unblemished heading into 2025. Only one game on the schedule this week, with No. 14 Minnetonka taking the trip to Aldrich Arena for a Saturday afternoon tilt.
3. St. Thomas Academy (10-1)
The Cadets got the full holiday tournament experience this weekend: a blowout victory, a close win and a tight loss. A 4-1 loss to No. 1 Moorhead stings, but a 2-1 win over No. 5 Edina earlier in the week keeps them firmly in the top three. Act II against Moorhead is Saturday, giving them a chance to jockey for the top spot with a win.
4. Rogers (11-1-1)
The Royals went on a Lake Conference demolition tour over the weekend –first knocking off No. 14 Minnetonka before blitzing No. 12 Wayzata 8-3 to cap off a perfect week. Things lighten up this week with three-win Osseo and two-win Elk River/Zimmerman on the docket.
5 . Edina (8-3)
The Hornets got a crack at two top three teams this weekend, coming up short against No. 3 St. Thomas Academy and No. 1 Moorhead in two tightly contested affairs. A gutsy win over No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall to cap the week off keeps the Hornets buzzing around the top five for now. A Thursday matchup against erratic No. 22 Holy Family highlights a much lighter week for Coach Giles and the squad.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (8-2-1)
Nothing came easy this week for the Raiders. They kicked things off with a 3-1 win over No. 15 Eden Prairie in a highly physical contest. Later in the week, they needed overtime to defeat Prior Lake before capping the week off with a tough 3-2 loss to No. 5 Edina. The Suburban East schedule couldn't come soon enough for the Raiders, who will hit the road to face off against East Ridge and No. 25 Roseville this week.
7. Rosemount (12-1)
The Irish slipped up against a dangerous but winless Andover squad to start their holiday tournament. Wins against Champlin Park and Sartell later in the tourney suggest the loss to the Huskies was just a bump in the road. Games against Prior Lake and Lakeville South this week should help them regain any confidence lost the week prior.
8. Stillwater (8-1)
The Ponies remained in the stable for the holidays, keeping their spot at No. 8 for the time being. An afternoon game on New Year's Eve against No. 13 White Bear Lake will likely have huge seeding implications as the two fight for a top seed in section 4AA.
9. Grand Rapids (7-3)
While other ranked foes were battling it out, The Thunderhawks sat at home for holidays, making their spot unchanged heading into the new year. They’ll hit the road running to start 2025, with trips to Duluth East and No. 12 Wayzata highlighting a busy week.
10. Holy Angels (9-2)
The Stars had a formable week, but a loss versus Andover sandwiched between two wins over Champlin Park and Sartell steals some of the spotlight. The schedule opens up this week with a couple of winnable games against St. Louis Park and Eastview.
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3)
Benilde leaves the holiday tournaments potentially the biggest winners. They picked up wins over No. 17 Shakopee, No. 23 Maple Grove and No. 22 Holy Family to shoot six spots up the rankings. The Red Knights are idle this week, not dusting off the armor until January 6 against Waconia.
12. Wayzata (8-4-1)
The Trojans picked up gritty wins over Lakeville South and No. 15 Minnetonka before ending their week on a whimper against surging No. 4 Rogers 8-3. They’ll get a much-needed six day breather before taking on No. 9 Grand Rapids Saturday.
13. White Bear Lake (7-2-1)
A well-rested Bears squad picked up an impressive win over No. 20 Hermantown in their only action of the week. A huge seeding game awaits them on Saturday against No. 8 Stillwater.
14. Minnetonka (6-5-1)
The Skippers suffered their third and fourth one-goal loss of the season this weekend, failing to No. 4 Rogers and No. 12 Wayzata. Finishing the week off with a 9-3 drubbing of a formable Lakeville South squad proves they still belong in the top half of the rankings. They’ll get some rest before crossing the metro to take on No. 2 Hill Murray this Saturday.
15. Eden Prairie (6-5-1)
The Eagles tied 3-3 against No. 2 Hill-Murray on Saturday to end the Pioneers perfect season, which made earlier in the week losses to No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall and No. 1 Moorhead sting a little less. They’ll have just one game against No. 20 Hermantown this Saturday.
16. Monticello (10-0-1)
It's Monitcello's turn to claim the top spot in class A –the fourth team this year to do so. The Moose took the short trip up I-94 and went undefeated in the Granite City Classic, the only imperfection being a 3-3 tie to a tough No. 19 Bemidji squad. They’ll have to be on their toes this week as a stout Minneapolis squad awaits them Friday night.
17. Shakopee (8-4-1)
The Sabers cannot wait to turn the calendar over. After last week's loss to No. 11 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Shakopee is 0-4-1 against current teams ranked inside the Power 25. They’ll kick off the new year with one game this week against struggling Farmington.
18. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (10-1)
After taking down previously undefeated Luverne to start the weekend, the Lumberjacks suffered an inexplicable loss to middling St. Cloud to end their perfect season. They’ll cross the border this Thursday to take on Superior before heading down to the metro to take on always-dangerous Mahtomedi.
19. Bemidji (9-2-1)
The Lumberjacks picked up wins over a couple of St Cloud teams and tied No. 16 Monticello to put a bow on an impressive week. They’ll look to keep the train rolling on Saturday with a matchup against a gritty St. Michael-Albertville squad.
20. Hermantown (6-3-2)
The Hawks took down state tournament regular Delano on Thursday before suffering a 5-2 loss at the hands of No. 23 White Bear Lake. The Class 2A schedule will of course continue this week, with No. 21 Rock Ridge and No. 15 Eden Prairie on the docket to start the new year.
21. Rock Ridge (8-3-1)
Rock Ridge stuck to its identity this week by beating a strong Delano squad 3-0 and then narrowly getting past a vastly inferior Buffalo squad 6-5. Will see which Wolverines squad shows up against No. 20 Hermantown on Thursday.
22. Holy Family (6-4)
Holy Family’s absence from the rankings lasts just one week after picking up two quality wins over Chanhassen and No. 23 Maple Grove at the Holiday Classic. In a wide-up section 2AA, a couple of key wins could see them secure a top seed. Two road games this week against tough opposition in Delano and No. 5 Edina will give them more quality reps heading into section play.
23. Maple Grove (6-6)
Maple Grove's performance this weekend was a synopsis of their entire season thus far: competitive, but unable to get the necessary results. The Crimson kicked things off by taking down Chanhassen before losing tight games to No. 22 Holy Family and No. 11 Benilde-St. Margaret’s. One game this week against middling Totino-Grace should help them regain any lost confidence.
24. Hibbing/Chisholm (9-4)
The Bluejackets shook off any bad juju they acquired a couple of weeks ago last week when they took down Delano and rival Cambridge-Isanti. They're idle this week, with a big matchup with No. 9 Grand Rapids looming later in January.
25. Roseville (6-4)
Roseville makes its inaugural appearance in the Power 25 after taking down co-op Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 6-2. Scoring has not been the issue for the Raiders, scoring over five goals a game on average. Will see if they can keep the positive momentum going as they take on the upper echelon of the Suburban East this week, starting with Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday.
