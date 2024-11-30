Minnesota high school football 2024 all-state offense
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI has its first and second team all-state offense to highlight some of the top performers this season.
High School on SI has chosen from talent across the state.
For the first team, two quarterbacks were chosen to highlight the great season that multiple quarterbacks had in 2024. Three running backs were chosen for the second team for the same reason.
The all-state defense will be published next week. You'll have a chance to cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School on SI's top players by classification polls to be published in the coming weeks.
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jett Feeney, So., Moorhead
The Spuds’ sophomore was unstoppable in 2024. He threw 291 times in 10 games and completed 71.5 percent of his throws for 3,221 yards, 48 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Mason West, Jr., Edina
West had a great junior season for the Hornets. He threw 37 touchdowns to four interceptions. West also completed 73 percent of his 22 pass attempts per game, and he finished the season with 2,592 passing yards.
Running Back
Kevon Johnson, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong
Johnson was a consistent force for Armstrong. He had 35 rushing touchdowns in 11 games as well as 2,143 rushing yards for an 8.7 yards per carry average.
Charles Langama, Sr., Maple Grove
Langama missed four games this season with an injury, but his talent and production when healthy was undeniable. He led the Class 6A champions with 1,209 rushing yards on 8.5 yards per carry, and he had 20 touchdowns in nine games.
Wide Receiver
Meyer Swinney, Sr., Edina
Swinney was West’s top target in 2024. He had 80 receptions for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns. Swinney is committed to Cal.
Nolan Ginskey, Sr., Owatonna
Ginskey led the state in receptions with 85. He also had 1,319 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as Owatonna made it to the Class 5A semifinal.
Offensive Line
Trey Boyd, Sr., Shakopee
Boyd helped Shakopee to the Class 6A semifinal. He led a physical Sabers team that ran for 330 yards per game. Boyd is committed to Northwestern.
Michael Wagner, Sr., Maple Grove
The leader of a top offensive line, Wagner helped the Crimson to the 2024 Class 6A championship. Wagner is committed to North Dakota.
Gavin Wang, Sr., Annandale
Wang is 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and he moved defensive lineman at will. Wang is committed to North Dakota State.
Ryan Babatz, Sr., Buffalo
Babatz is the Metro-Maroon Offensive Lineman of the Year, and it's easy to see why in his highlight tape. Babatz is committed to North Dakota State.
Jake Allex, Sr., Marshall
Allex is the South Central - Red Offensive Lineman of the Year, and he helped Marshall to the Class 4A semifinals
Kicker
Daniel Jackson, Sr., Alexandria
Jackson went 60-for-60 on PATs, and he hit a 54-yard field goal in 2024, which is the second-longest in MSHSL history.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Quarterback
Chase Thompson, Sr., Alexandria
Running Back
Isaiah Wright, Sr., Fertile-Beltrami
Taye Manns, Sr., Duluth Denfeld
Ryan Meagher, Sr., Minneota
Wide Receiver
David Mack, So., Moorhead
Parker Wangen, Sr., Stewartville
Offensive Line
Weston Rowe, Jr., Jackson County Central
Owen Linder, Jr., Chanhassen
Luke Pappas, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong
Cooper Mansfield, Sr., Elk River
Ethan Beckman, Jr., Prior Lake
Kicker
Luke Ryerse, Sr., East Ridge
More 2024 Minnesota high school football coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App