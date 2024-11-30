High School

Minnesota high school football 2024 all-state offense

See who are the top performers in the 2024 Minnesota high school football season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Edina's Meyer Swinney in the 2023 Class 6A Prep Bowl
Edina's Meyer Swinney in the 2023 Class 6A Prep Bowl / Jeff Lawler

The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI has its first and second team all-state offense to highlight some of the top performers this season.

For the first team, two quarterbacks were chosen to highlight the great season that multiple quarterbacks had in 2024. Three running backs were chosen for the second team for the same reason.

The all-state defense will be published next week. You'll have a chance to cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School on SI's top players by classification polls to be published in the coming weeks.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jett Feeney, So., Moorhead

The Spuds’ sophomore was unstoppable in 2024. He threw 291 times in 10 games and completed 71.5 percent of his throws for 3,221 yards, 48 touchdowns and only six interceptions. 

Mason West, Jr., Edina

West had a great junior season for the Hornets. He threw 37 touchdowns to four interceptions. West also completed 73 percent of his 22 pass attempts per game, and he finished the season with 2,592 passing yards.

Running Back

Kevon Johnson, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong

Johnson was a consistent force for Armstrong. He had 35 rushing touchdowns in 11 games as well as 2,143 rushing yards for an 8.7 yards per carry average. 

Charles Langama, Sr., Maple Grove

Langama missed four games this season with an injury, but his talent and production when healthy was undeniable. He led the Class 6A champions with 1,209 rushing yards on 8.5 yards per carry, and he had 20 touchdowns in nine games.

Wide Receiver

Meyer Swinney, Sr., Edina

Swinney was West’s top target in 2024. He had 80 receptions for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns. Swinney is committed to Cal.

Nolan Ginskey, Sr., Owatonna

Ginskey led the state in receptions with 85. He also had 1,319 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as Owatonna made it to the Class 5A semifinal. 

Offensive Line

Trey Boyd, Sr., Shakopee

Boyd helped Shakopee to the Class 6A semifinal. He led a physical Sabers team that ran for 330 yards per game. Boyd is committed to Northwestern. 

Michael Wagner, Sr., Maple Grove

The leader of a top offensive line, Wagner helped the Crimson to the 2024 Class 6A championship. Wagner is committed to North Dakota.

Gavin Wang, Sr., Annandale

Wang is 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and he moved defensive lineman at will. Wang is committed to North Dakota State.

Ryan Babatz, Sr., Buffalo

Babatz is the Metro-Maroon Offensive Lineman of the Year, and it's easy to see why in his highlight tape. Babatz is committed to North Dakota State.

Jake Allex, Sr., Marshall

Allex is the South Central - Red Offensive Lineman of the Year, and he helped Marshall to the Class 4A semifinals

Kicker

Daniel Jackson, Sr., Alexandria

Jackson went 60-for-60 on PATs, and he hit a 54-yard field goal in 2024, which is the second-longest in MSHSL history. 

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE

Quarterback

Chase Thompson, Sr., Alexandria

Running Back

Isaiah Wright, Sr., Fertile-Beltrami

Taye Manns, Sr., Duluth Denfeld

Ryan Meagher, Sr., Minneota

Wide Receiver

David Mack, So., Moorhead

Parker Wangen, Sr., Stewartville

Offensive Line

Weston Rowe, Jr., Jackson County Central

Owen Linder, Jr., Chanhassen

Luke Pappas, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong 

Cooper Mansfield, Sr., Elk River

Ethan Beckman, Jr., Prior Lake

Kicker

Luke Ryerse, Sr., East Ridge

Published
