Minnesota high school football 2024 all-state defense
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI has its first and second team all-state defense to highlight some of the top performers this season.
Here is the 2024 Minnesota high school football first and second team all-state defense.
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Howie Johnson, Jr., Forest Lake
The leader in the state in tackles for loss with 32, Johnson continues to build an impressive career. He also had one forced fumble and four sacks. Johnson is committed to Minnesota.
Colin Hansen, Sr., Byron
Hansen set the edge for the Bears’ defense all season. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound defensive end is committed to Minnesota.
Graysen Schneider, Sr., Stewartville
Schneider led the Class 3A champions in sacks with eight, and he also had 54 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in 13 games. Schneider is committed to Montana State.
Max Coles, Sr., Shakopee
Coles was in the backfield all season long. He had 63 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Coles is committed to South Dakota.
Linebacker
Emmanuel Karmo, Sr., Robbinsdale Cooper
Karmo flew around the field in 2024. His speed showed when he played both in the middle and on the edge of the defense. Karmo is committed to Minnesota.
Dylan Hudgens, Sr., Minnetonka
Hudgens was the center of one of the best defenses in the state. He had 69 solo tackles, 120 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and one sack. Hudgens is committed to South Dakota.
Jacob Wrbanek, Sr., Maple Grove
Wrbanek led the Crimson to the Class 6A title on defense. His 2024 was fantastic with 72 solo tackles and 110 total tackles. He also had 16 tackles for loss and five sacks. He is committed to North Dakota.
Defensive Back
Damarius Russell, Sr., Waseca
Russell was a playmaker on defense, offense and special teams for Waseca. As a safety, Russell had 41 tackles and three interceptions. He is committed to South Dakota State.
Dylan Vokal, Sr., Maple Grove
Vokal had 52 total tackles as he patrolled the secondary for the Crimson. He had three interceptions and he forced a fumble. He is committed to North Dakota State.
Luke Emmerich, Sr., Monticello
Few players played with the same speed and physicality that Emmerich did. He finished 2024 with 80 total tackles and two interceptions in 11 games.
Josiah Young, Sr., Totino-Grace
One of the best pure cornerbacks in the state, Young helped the Eagles reach the Class 4A Prep Bowl. He is committed to Northern Iowa.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Abu Tarawalie, Sr., Providence Academy
Michael Bruggers, Sr., Champlin Park
Simon Vinton, Jr., Orono
Jack Morrissette, Jr., Alexandria
Linebacker
Kaleb Weikel, Sr., Andover
Chase Evink, Sr., Hancock
Eli Klimek, Sr., Nevis
Defensive Back
Owen Theilges, Sr., Moorhead
Evan Kludt, Sr., Alexandria
Blake Betton, So. Shakopee
Logan Smith, Jr., Chanhassen
