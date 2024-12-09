Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (12/9/2024)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
The Warroad Warriors (2-1-1) fell to Grand Rapids (5-1) 6-1 last week, so there is a new top Class 1A team.
High School on SI will have coverage of Minnesota high school boys hockey throughout the season.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings
1. Hill-Murray
The Pioneers spotted Holy Family and Maple Grove an early first period goal before running away with both games 7-2 and 6-1 respectively. With Tartan on the schedule this week, expect it to be a quick night for lines one and two.
2. St. Thomas Academy
There isn't an adjective that adequately describes the Cadet's 18-0 win over Sibley on Thursday. Parlay that with a 6-0 win over Centennial and you have a compelling argument for the top spot. A road game against always-tough Chanhassen allows them to continue building their case.
3. Edina
The Hornet's win last week over Benilde-St. Margaret’s could be their most important victory of the season. The win gets them a leg-up on the 6AA seeding, with this being the twos only meeting of the year. Two games this week versus No. 25 St. Louis Park and No. 11 Grand Rapids gives them an opportunity to continue piling on ranked wins.
4. Rogers
Not much to report from the northwest metro. The Royals took care of Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper in their only action of the week. Things will ramp up this week with No. 19 Champlin Park and No. 8 Stillwater on the docket.
5. Moorhead
The Spuds have run the gauntlet so far through five games and have come out relatively unscathed. Last week they took down Andover and No. 13 Minnetonka to earn themselves a spot in the top five. Things lighten up this week with Roseau and Elk River/Zimmerman on the schedule.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall
The Raiders were a perfect 2-0 on the week, highlighted by a 4-0 win over Lakeville South. An intriguing matchup with No. 17 Holy Angels will be their first big class 2A test of the season.
7 . Rosemount
The Irish are doing something good teams do: definitively beating teams they are better than. This week they defeated Apple Valley/Burnsville and Lakeville North by a combined score of 18-4. Two tricky teams in Lakeville South and Delano highlight a busy week.
8. Stillwater
Stillwater flashed its defensive chops in its 3-0 victory over No. 14 Eden Prairie last week. A tuneup bout versus Park on Tuesday will prepare the Ponies for their biggest test of the young season when they take on No. 4 Rogers on Saturday.
9. Wayzata
The Trojans salvaged a tie in their meeting against White Bear Lake on Saturday. A 7-2 win over Centennial earlier in the week keeps them in the top 10 for now. They’ll hit the road this week and take on No. 14 Eden Prairie and Andover in hopes of returning to the win column.
10. Shakopee
There is trouble in paradise for the preseason number-one team. The Sabers fell 5-4 against unranked Holy Family to drop to 4-2 on the young season. A Tuesday matchup against Eagan should give them some confidence back heading into a weekend tilt against No. 14 Eden Prairie.
11. Grand Rapids
The Thunderhawks finished a successful trip up north with a perfect 3-0 record with wins over No. 22 Warroad, Roseau and Proctor. This week they’ll welcome sliding metro foe Maple Grove on Friday.
12. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
A crucial section loss to No. 3 Edina slides the Knights back a few spots in this week's rankings. It seems like the typical BSM squad so far: heavily relying on their backend to create offense. This week they'll hit the road to face off against a reeling Andover squad.
13. Minnetonka
The record isn't impressive, but the Skippers are staying competitive against the top teams. Last week they pushed Moorhead to the brink, eventually coming up short 3-2. It seems coach Goldsworthy’s squad is starting to find continuity, making them still a major player in section 2AA. This week they take on No. 24 Prior Lake and Chaska.
14. Eden Prairie
Often an afterthought in section 2AA, the Eagles are poised to make a run in what is now a wide-open section. After losing to No. 8 Stillwater, they bounced back with an 8-2 win over Duluth East. It's a tough week ahead, with No. 10 Shakopee, No. 9 Wayzata and Blake on the docket.
15. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
With Warroad having a tough week, the Lumberjacks stumble into the top spot in class 1A. In their only action of the week they took down East Grand Forks to improve to a perfect 4-0. This week they'll take on section foe Proctor and will finish the week in the metro against Blaine.
16. White Bear Lake
It's been a grind thus far for the Bears, who managed a 1-1 tie against Wayzata to move to 2-1-1 on the season. Things start to lighten up this week with two Suburban East rivals in East Ridge and Mounds View on the schedule.
17. Holy Angels
The quality of opposition hasn't quite been there, but the Stars are beating those in front of them so far. Last week St. Paul Academy and Woodbury provided little resistance as Holy Angels moved to 4-0 on the season. The biggest test of the season comes Saturday when they welcome No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall to Richfield Ice Arena.
18. Hermantown
The Hawks got a pair of Class 1A victories over the weekend to get themselves in the win column for the first time this season. A busy week concludes with a Saturday night tilt against struggling but dangerous Maple Grove.
19. Champlin Park
The rapid ascension up the rankings continues for Champlin Park, who grinded out a 3-2 win over Andover on Thursday to stay perfect on the season. Senior Brent Solomon continues to lead the charge for the Rebels with nine points through four games. The Rebels will face its biggest test of the season on Thursday when they take on No. 4 Rogers.
20. Hibbing/Chisholm
The barrage of section 7A teams continues with Hibbing/Chisholm entering the top 20. The Bluejackets swept their road trip, defeating Proctor and Totino-Grace to improve to 5-2 on the year. A weekend matchup against always-tough Little Falls should give them a good test heading into the holiday break.
21. Bemidji
The Lumberjacks concluded their four-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over Grand Forks Central to extend their win streak to three. They’ll look to carry that momentum into their seven-game road trip that starts with Brainerd on Tuesday.
22. Warroad
Consider it an early season rankings correction as Warroad drops 13 spots in this week's rankings. The Warriors were dominated in their first loss of the season by No. 11 Grand Rapids 6-1. Things won't get much easier this week with two class 1A powers in Mahtomedi and Orono on the docket.
23. St. Cloud Cathedral
The Crusaders had to settle for a 2-2 versus Northfield after squandering a two-goal lead. It’s been that kind of season so far for coach Stocker’s squad, who have just one win through four games. They’ll look to get back in the win column this week with games against Alexandria and Rock Ridge.
24. Prior Lake
Another team has entered the wide-open race of section 2AA. The Lakers have yet to pick up a signature win, but thus far have played strong enough hockey to earn a spot in the top 25. Lucky for them, they have a chance to get that win on Thursday against No. 13 Minnetonka.
25. St. Louis Park
They might not win a state championship, but the Orioles have been as exciting as any team in the metro through six games. Averaging over six goals per game, they breezed past Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids and Hopkins to get to 5-1 on the season. They’ll have their hands full this weekend with a matchup against No. 3 Edina on Saturday.
