With Utah in full swing and Idaho teams joining the fray, the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings saw some significant changes this week.

While the top two teams — No. 1 Corner Canyon and No. 2 Ridgeline — remained the same, Skyridge was among the week's biggest movers, climbing from No. 10 to No. 7 after a come-from-behind 21-14 victory over Orem, which dropped five spots to No. 8.

Idaho 6A powers Rigby and Eagle also climbed after picking up Week 0 victories, while Crimson Cliffs entered the rankings at No. 24.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Timpview (UT) 40-7

Next up: vs. Fremont (Plain City, UT), Aug. 28

Quarterback Jaxon Pehrson accounted for 169 yards of offense and threw three touchdown passes as the Chargers maintained the top spot and moved into the national Power 25 rankings.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Park City (UT) 31-9

Next up: vs. No. 25 Brighton, Aug. 28

Senior RB Noah Fiefia, a Utah State commit, followed up a career-high performance against Morgan with 213 yards and four touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Aquinas (San Bernardino, CA), Aug. 28

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Roy (UT) 35-0

Next up: vs. Farmington (UT), Rocky Mountain Rumble, Aug. 28

The Trojans posted the shutout while breaking in new quarterback Evan Freeman, a senior and second-team all-state receiver last season who had not played behind center since his freshman year.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Fremont (Plain City, UT) 56-28

Next up: vs. No. 6 Mountain Ridge, Aug. 27

The Darts bounced back from a Week 0 loss to Corner Canyon as junior QB Brodie Scheinberg threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. No. 18 Lehi 42-0

Next up: at No. 5 Davis, Aug. 27

Another impressive performance by the Sentinels, with senior QB Jaxon Hunt throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. No. 8 Orem 21-14

Next up: vs. Hun (Princeton, NJ), Aug. 29

The Falcons rebounded from a season-opening loss as Beckham Bennett’s 4-yard TD run with just over three minutes remaining capped their comeback.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost 21-14 to No. 7 Skyridge

Next up: vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA), Aug. 29

The Tigers gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the loss. Now, they play host to national power Mater Dei.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost 59-3 to IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Next up: at Skyline (Salt Lake City), Aug. 28

The Knights were no match for High School On SI’s top-ranked team in the nation, falling behind 38-0 by halftime.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Owyhee (Meridian, ID), Aug. 28

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Soldotna (AK), Aug. 29

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Highland (Pocatello, ID) 33-28

Next up: vs. Timberline (Boise), Aug. 28

Junior Jace Dahlgren threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs passed an early-season road test.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Beaverhead County (Dillon, MT), Aug. 28

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT) 40-36

Next up: at West Jordan (UT), Aug. 28

Bryson Sweeney connected with Hayes Priest on a 50-yard touchdown pass with 3 seconds left to lift the Mustangs to victory.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost 31-11 to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Next up: at Timpview (UT), Aug. 28

The Cavemen trailed High School On SI's 10th-ranked team just 17-11 through three quarters but couldn't keep pace.

16. West (Salt Lake City) (2-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. East (Salt Lake City) 60-0

Next up: vs. Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco), Aug. 28

Derendrick Dixon ran for four touchdowns, and Lester Falatea returned two interceptions and a punt for touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. West Field (Taylor, UT) 26-21

Next up: vs. Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT), Aug. 28

The Wildcats saw a 20-0 halftime lead disappear but survived as Sam Bahr scored on a 5-yard run with 1:10 remaining.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost 42-0 at No. 6 Mountain Ridge

Next up: vs. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA), Aug. 29

The Pioneers managed just 124 total yards and couldn't capitalize on two interceptions by their defense.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Granger (West Valley City, UT) 52-6

Next up: vs. Bountiful (UT), Aug. 28

The Titans led 52-0 at halftime as Ledger Wight threw for 160 yards and four touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. O’Gorman (Sioux Falls, SD), Aug. 28

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Big Horn (WY), Aug. 28

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Corner Canyon 40-7

Next up: vs. No. 15 American Fork, Aug. 28

The Thunderbirds' loss to Corner Canyon came as little surprise. Their game this week against American Fork should tell us much more about this team.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Devils Lake (ND), Aug. 28

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Provo (UT) 31-13

Next up: vs. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT), Aug. 28

Senior Tanoai Andresen threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs rebounded from an opening-week defeat.

25. Brighton (Salt Lake City, UT) (1-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Lost 38-31 to Weber (Pleasant View, UT)

Next up: at No. 2 Ridgeline, Aug. 28

The Bengals grabbed a 31-28 lead after three quarters but couldn’t hang on.

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Dropped Out

23. Farmington (Draper, UT)

Under Consideration

Alta (Sandy, UT)

Bountiful (UT)

Brandon Valley (SD)

Coeur d’Alene (ID)

Fremont (Plain City, UT)

Highland (Pocatello, ID)

Manhattan (MT)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

Sheridan (WY)