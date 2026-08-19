Mountain West High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Corner Canyon Leads Six-State Region

Which high school football program is the best in the Mountain West?

High School On SI is answering that question for the first time in 2026 with a new regional Top 25 bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Utah dominates the inaugural rankings, claiming the first four spots, led by defending Class 6A state champion Corner Canyon at No. 1. Idaho power Bishop Kelly, the reigning Class 5A state champion, breaks up the Utah contingent at No. 5.

The six-state region features defending champions, nationally recruited prospects and several programs capable of making a case for the top spot as the season unfolds.

Utah kicked off its season last week, while the rest of the states open over the next two weeks.

Here are the inaugural High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings.

High School On SI

Last season: 12-2, Utah 6A state champion

The defending Utah Class 6A champions left little doubt about their preseason No. 1 ranking, roouting Davis 51-14 in Casey Sutera's debut as head coach. Corner Canyon has become one of the Mountain West's most nationally recognizable programs and will have opportunities this fall to strengthen that reputation.

Last season: 14-0, Utah 4A state champion

The Riverhawks had lost in the semifinals the previous three years before going unbeaten last year; they opened this season with a 42-28 win over Morgan.

Last season: 12-2, Utah 5A state champion

The Tigers traveled to Honolulu to open the season with a 16-7 victory against Kamehameha Kapalama.

Last season: 8-5, Utah 6A state finalist

After opening with a 33-21 victory over Crimson Cliffs, Lone Peak gets an opportunity to make a national statement when the Knights host national No. 1 IMG Academy. An upset would almost certainly shake up these regional rankings.

Last season: 13-0, Idaho 5A state champion

The Knights finished the year No. 1 in the High School On SI Idaho rankings and return several standouts, including reigning defensive player of the year Jared Thiel, a junior cornerback.

Last season: 11-1, Idaho 6A state champion

The Trojans have won five of the last seven Class 6A championships — a level of excellence unseen in the state’s top classification since the IHSAA playoffs began in 1977.

Last season: 10-2, Utah 6A quarterfinalist

The Darts’ only two losses last season came in overtime — to Fremont in Week 2 and Lone Peak in double overtime in the state quarterfinals.

Last season: 10-3, Utah 6A semifinalist

The Sentinels will look to follow up their first trip to the semifinals led by the duo of QB Jaxon Hunt and WR Tytan DeJong, a BYU commit.

First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and my family for giving me the opportunity to be the person and player that I am today. That being said after lots of thought and prayer I am excited to announce my commitment to BYU!!

GO COUGARS!!🔵⚪️

AGTG!!!@BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/kViFmtqw9U — Tytan DeJong (@Tytan_Dejong08) March 30, 2026

Last season: 10-2, Idaho 6A semifinalist

The Grizzlies are the last team from the Southern Idaho Conference to win a 6A title, doing so in 2020.

Last season: 9-3, Utah 6A semifinalist

The Falcons will look to rebound from a season-opening 41-26 loss to Mountain Ridge.

Last season: 7-5, Utah 6A quarterfinalist

The Cavemen travel this week to face Southern California power Mater Dei.

Last season: 12-0, Wyoming 3A state champion

The Braves have won four consecutive 3A championships and 33 games in a row.

Last season: 6-5, Utah 6A playoff qualifier

The rebuilding Pioneers got off to a winning start by defeating Maple Mountain 35-13.

Last season: 11-1, Montana A state finalist

The Rams’ loss to Frenchtown in last year’s championship game was one of the upsets of the season in the Treasure State.

Last season: 8-2, Idaho 6A quarterfinalist

The Mustangs must replace a lot of firepower from last season but have one of the state’s top offensive lines, including 3-star TE Landon Bult.

Last season: 10-2, Utah 5A quarterfinalist

The Mustangs return 13 starters from a year ago and will battle rival Mountain Ridge for Region 2 honors.

17. West (Salt Lake City, UT)

Last season: 11-2, Utah 5A semifinalist

The Panthers were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs last year and bring back 15 starters — eight on offense and seven on defense.

Last season: 8-4, Utah 5A quarterfinalist

Six starters return on both sides of the ball from a team that won a share of its first region title since 2014.

Last season: 7-4, Utah 6A quarterfinalist

The Titans dropped a 27-26 decision to Woods Cross in their season opener.

Last season: 10-2, South Dakota 11AAA finalist

The Patriots’ quest for a third state title in four years rides on the right arm of South Dakota State commit Brody Schafer, who had 4,311 total yards and 57 touchdowns last fall.

Excited to announce that I'll be continuing my academic and athletic career at South Dakota State University. Huge thanks to my family and coaches for helping me get here. @PatsRevolution @GoJacksFB @CoachDtjackson @CoachEidsness @Coach_Benedetto#committed #GoJacks🐰 pic.twitter.com/Y6a3ETCoIA — Brody Schafer (@Brody4Schafer) November 21, 2025

21. Brighton (Salt Lake City, UT)

Last season: 7-6, Utah 5A semifinalist

The Bengals opened the season with a 34-0 whitewashing of West Field.

Last season: 6-6, Utah 5A second round

The Thunderbirds started last year 0-3 but are already off to a better start this season after beating Layton 40-21 last week.

Last season: 5-6, Utah 6A playoff qualifier

Farmington opened its season with an emotional 14-11 victory over Bingham while the program mourned the passing of former standout player Afu Fiefia.

Last season: 9-2, Wyoming 3A finalist

The Broncs will hope the fifth time is the charm in their battles with rival Star Valley for Wyoming 3A supremacy.

Last season: 10-1, North Dakota Class AA semifinalist

Led by FBS commits TE Brooks Bakko (Minnesota) and OT Luke Starcevic (Clemson), the Vikings have plenty of motivation after falling in overtime in the state semifinals a year ago.

The Mountain West Top 25 will evolve quickly as teams across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas join Utah in regular-season action. Corner Canyon owns the top spot for now, but Lone Peak's matchup with national No. 1 IMG Academy provides an immediate opportunity for one of the region's best teams to make a national statement. With defending state champions occupying several of the top spots, the race to become the Mountain West's No. 1 team is only beginning.

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Under Consideration

Alta (Sandy, UT)

Brandon Valley (SD)

Coeur d’Alene (ID)

Crimson Cliffs (Washington, UT)

Fremont (Plain City, UT)

Highland (Pocatello, ID)

Manhattan (MT)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

Sheridan (WY)