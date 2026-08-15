Utah High School Football Scores: Friday Night Results From 2026 Season Openers

Friday night lights returned across the Beehive State as the 2026 Utah high school football season kicked into high gear on Friday, Aug. 14, with teams from every corner of the state taking the field for their season openers.

The opening night provided the first look at many of Utah’s top teams, returning standouts and new faces hoping to make an impact this fall. It also offered an early glimpse at programs that could emerge as contenders once region play and the race for state championships begin to take shape.

With the first full Friday night of the season now in the books, High School On SI has you covered with results from across the state.

Check out the complete list of Utah high school football scores from Friday, Aug. 14, below, and follow High School On SI throughout the 2026 season for scores, rankings, news and coverage from across Utah.

Altamont 62, St. Joseph 59

American Fork 36, Pleasant Grove 16

American Leadership Academy 23, Carbon 21

Alta 38, Springville 35

Bear River 36, Ogden 13

Box Elder 49, Deseret Peak 0

Brighton 34, West Field 0

Canyon View 35, Jordan 0

Clearfield 24, Cyprus 7

Copper Hills 29, Northridge 0

Corner Canyon 51, Davis 14

Delta 29, Juab 26

Desert Hills 40, Hillcrest 0

Farmington 14, Bingham 11

Fremont 34, Weber 3

Grand County 53, Water Canyon 38

Grantsville 30, San Juan 20

Green Canyon 10, Provo 6

Herriman 25, Bountiful 14

Hurricane 47, Virgin Valley 12

Kanab 48, Emery 13

Layton Christian Academy 48, Hunter 0

Lehi 35, Maple Mountain 13

Lincoln County 35, Parowan 28

Logan 25, Summit Academy 21

Lone Peak 33, Crimson Cliffs 21

Milford 52, Whitehorse 7

Moapa Valley 27, Beaver 21

Mountain Crest 49, Deer Creek 0

Murray 49, Uintah 39

North Sanpete 57, Cottonwood 0

North Sevier 41, Ben Lomond 33

North Summit 14, Enterprise 13

Olympus 49, Cedar Valley 14

Orem 16, Kamehameha Kapalama 7

Pahrump Valley 29, Providence Hall 6

Payson 20, Mountain View 19

Pine View 44, Manti 28

Rich 21, Gunnison Valley 14

Richfield 62, Dixie 20

Ridgeline 42, Morgan 28

Riverton 35, West Jordan 17

Roy 54, Taylorsville 7

Salem Hills 41, Granger 7

Sky View 13, Park City 10

Snow Canyon 64, Spanish Fork 62

Tafuna (American Samoa) 46, East 0

Timpanogos 44, Juan Diego Catholic 0

Timpview 40, Layton 21

Tooele 14, Union 10

UMACW 27, Panguitch 22

Viewmont 24, Bonneville 0

West 20, Arbor View 14

Westlake 42, Highland 21

Woods Cross 27, Syracuse 26