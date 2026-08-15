Utah High School Football Scores: Friday Night Results From 2026 Season Openers
Friday night lights returned across the Beehive State as the 2026 Utah high school football season kicked into high gear on Friday, Aug. 14, with teams from every corner of the state taking the field for their season openers.
The opening night provided the first look at many of Utah’s top teams, returning standouts and new faces hoping to make an impact this fall. It also offered an early glimpse at programs that could emerge as contenders once region play and the race for state championships begin to take shape.
With the first full Friday night of the season now in the books, High School On SI has you covered with results from across the state.
Check out the complete list of Utah high school football scores from Friday, Aug. 14, below, and follow High School On SI throughout the 2026 season for scores, rankings, news and coverage from across Utah.
Altamont 62, St. Joseph 59
American Fork 36, Pleasant Grove 16
American Leadership Academy 23, Carbon 21
Alta 38, Springville 35
Bear River 36, Ogden 13
Box Elder 49, Deseret Peak 0
Brighton 34, West Field 0
Canyon View 35, Jordan 0
Clearfield 24, Cyprus 7
Copper Hills 29, Northridge 0
Delta 29, Juab 26
Desert Hills 40, Hillcrest 0
Farmington 14, Bingham 11
Fremont 34, Weber 3
Grand County 53, Water Canyon 38
Grantsville 30, San Juan 20
Green Canyon 10, Provo 6
Herriman 25, Bountiful 14
Hurricane 47, Virgin Valley 12
Kanab 48, Emery 13
Layton Christian Academy 48, Hunter 0
Lehi 35, Maple Mountain 13
Lincoln County 35, Parowan 28
Logan 25, Summit Academy 21
Lone Peak 33, Crimson Cliffs 21
Milford 52, Whitehorse 7
Moapa Valley 27, Beaver 21
Mountain Crest 49, Deer Creek 0
Murray 49, Uintah 39
North Sanpete 57, Cottonwood 0
North Sevier 41, Ben Lomond 33
North Summit 14, Enterprise 13
Olympus 49, Cedar Valley 14
Orem 16, Kamehameha Kapalama 7
Pahrump Valley 29, Providence Hall 6
Payson 20, Mountain View 19
Pine View 44, Manti 28
Rich 21, Gunnison Valley 14
Richfield 62, Dixie 20
Ridgeline 42, Morgan 28
Riverton 35, West Jordan 17
Roy 54, Taylorsville 7
Salem Hills 41, Granger 7
Sky View 13, Park City 10
Snow Canyon 64, Spanish Fork 62
Tafuna (American Samoa) 46, East 0
Timpanogos 44, Juan Diego Catholic 0
Timpview 40, Layton 21
Tooele 14, Union 10
UMACW 27, Panguitch 22
Viewmont 24, Bonneville 0
West 20, Arbor View 14
Westlake 42, Highland 21
Woods Cross 27, Syracuse 26
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.