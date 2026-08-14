Corner Canyon overcomes early deficit to beat in Utah High School Football Season Opener

FINAL: Corner Canyon 51, Davis 14

4th QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN! Borg to Beckam Coon for an 84-yard touchdown score. 1st pass for Borg. Corner Canyon 51, Davis 14

QB Daren Borg in for Corner Canyon

Schienberg to Sparrow on 2-point attempt. Corner Canyon 44, Davis 14

Davis calls a timeout before PAT attempt.

TOUCHDOWN! Scheinberg to Sparrow for a 23-yard TD. That will stop the running clock. The Darts answered for the 1st time tonight. 44-13

TOUCHDOWN! Pehrson to Dart -- in triple coverage -- for a touchdown. 60-yard score. 11:51 to go. PAT is good. 44-6.

Canyon Corner takes over at own 40-yard line.

End of 3: Corner Canyon 37, Davis 6

3rd QUARTER

Davis goes 3 and out. 1:35 to go and another punt coming up for the Darts.

TOUCHDOWN! Josh Harris fields free kick and runs it back 68 yard TD. With 5 plays, an offensive TD, defensive points and now a special teams TD. Corner Canyon 37, Davis 6. 2:3 5 to play

SAFETY! James Bowman with a sack in end zone on Scheinberg. Corner Canyon up 30-6.

TOUCHDOWN! Pehrson with an 82-yard TD on on a keeper. He ran nearly untouched up the sidelines. Corner Canyon 28, Davis 6. 2:58 to go

Corner Canyon at the 18-yard line.

Scheinberg with a run and he comes up short. 4th and 2 coming up. Punt

Davis facing a 3rd and short and a WR jumps offsides. 3rd and 8

TOUCHDOWN Pehrson to Carter Kjar on a slant route. 5-yard TD. 6:23 left. Corner Canyon 21, Davis 6

Sparrow with a TFL on the 1st play. Chargers lose 3 yards

Perhson to Deagan Mason with a double move. Long pass play. Looks like a TD. Ball at the 2-yard line.

Perhson to Luke HIll to the 47-yard. 7:17 left

Davis has to call a timeout unable to get the punt off.

Davis does nothing on the ensuing drive. Punt coming up.

TOUCHDOWN! Dart with a 1-yard run. 9:24 to play. Canyon Corner up 14-6 now after PAT kick.

Dart comes in at QB in a 'heavy' package for the Chargers

Pehrson to Jackson Carruth down to the 3-yard line

Pehrson throws a first-down pass

END OF 2nd: Corner Canyon 7, Davis 6

2ND QUARTER

Burnha Sudweeks with an interception in the end zone on the final play of the first half. Corner Canyon maintains lead.

Timeout by Corner Canyon, if nothing else to stop the momentum by the Darts. 36 seconds left.

Scheinberg to Sparrow. Ball at the 29-yard line. Darts are picking apart the secondary on sideline routes.

Sparrow with a 9-yard catch and the ball is in the Darts' side of the field.

offsides follows on the next play. 1:13 left in the 1st

Scheinberg to Coleman and the ball is at the 49-yard line.

Davis ball at the 14-yard line.

Punt coming up by Corner Canyon

Ball at the 25-yard line coming out of the break

Corner Canyon's Will Tenney cause havoc on a blitz. Incomplete pass for Davis. Punt coming up.

Davis calls a timeout. Last one of the half

Sparrow with a first-down catch and run - including a juke -- to get extra yardage. Flag on the play.

TOUCHDOWN! Pehrson to Dart, a Utah pledge, for a long touchdown for 63 yards. 6:27 to go. PAT good. Corner Canyon 7, Davis 6.

Davis to punt and Corner Canyon will get the ball back. Ball at the Chargers' 42-yard line.

Turnover! Sam Coleman with INT and outjumps Diesel Dart for a turnover. Ball at the 21-yard line for Davis.

TOUCHDOWN! Scheinberg to TE Jaxton Itaahau with a jump ball TD on 4th down. PAT coming up. Kick no good. 6-0

Davis calls a timeout to think it over. 9:24 left.

Scheinberg with run but it stopped. 4th and 3 at the 11-yard line. 9:35 left

Scheinberg with a first-down run. 11 minutes left. ball in the red zone

END of 1: 0-0

1ST QUARTER

Jaxon Pehrson with a run on 3rd and 14 but is taken down. Avoided a few tackles at line, but Chargers have to punt. 1:01 left

Facing a 3rd and 5, the Chargers draw the Darts offsides

Chargers take over at their own 3-yard line

Corner Canyon gets the ball with 3:41 left. Still scoreless.

Josh Harris nearly with a pick for Corner Canyon. Punt coming up by Davis

First down pass by Scheinberg, but a flag on the play with 6:01 left

Scheinberg to Bode Sparrow for a 1st down at the 44-yard line

Turnover on downs and Davis gets the ball back after stopping Corner Canyon

Punt ends the 1st drive. Chargers ball at Davis 40-yard line

Scheinberg sacked by Jack West and Nathan Falekaono

Delay of Game on the Darts after the 1st down

Scheinberg with a 1st-down run to keep drive alive for the Darts.

Davis gets the ball first after the kickoff goes into the end zone

What: Corner Canyon at Davis, Utah High School Football

When: Friday, Aug. 14, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Davis Dart Stadium, Kaysville, Utah

Preview

Defending Utah Class 6A football state champion Corner Canyon opens the 2026 season with an immediate test Friday night against a Davis team loaded with returning talent and one of the state’s most intriguing new quarterbacks.

The matchup brings together two of Utah’s highest-profile programs and a long list of college prospects, giving both teams an early opportunity to establish themselves among the state’s best.

Corner Canyon Begins Title Defense Under New Leadership

Corner Canyon enters the season with a new head coach after hiring Casey Sutera away from Brighton during the offseason. Sutera takes over a Chargers program that finished No. 1 in Utah, captured the UHSAA Class 6A state championship and also competed for the inaugural Overtime Nationals championship.

While Corner Canyon has several new pieces to fit into place, the Chargers return plenty of college-level talent.

Safety Diesel Dart, a three-star prospect committed to Utah, headlines the defense. Corner Canyon also features three-star offensive tackle Moa Brown, a Fresno State commit, and three-star athlete Jackson West, another Utah commit. Sophomore cornerback AJ Anigbo, a member of the Class of 2029, is another young prospect to watch.

Davis Brings a Loaded Roster Into the Opener

Davis, meanwhile, begins the season as the No. 2 in Utah and brings back an impressive collection of playmakers.

Four-star athlete Bode Sparrow, an Oklahoma commit and one of Utah’s top-ranked prospects, leads the group. The Darts also feature three-star athlete Jaxton Itaaehau, a Utah commit, along with three-star offensive tackle Mason Bush and 2027 athlete Samuel Coleman, who is committed to Utah State.

Brodie Scheinberg Takes Over at Quarterback for Davis

One of the biggest storylines will be the debut of Davis quarterback Brodie Scheinberg.

The three-star prospect transferred from national powerhouse St. John Bosco in California and steps into an offense that produced huge numbers a year ago. Scheinberg replaces Tradon Bessinger, who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 53 touchdowns for the Darts in 2025.

That gives Scheinberg a difficult standard to follow, particularly against a Corner Canyon program accustomed to competing for championships.

Follow along below for live score updates, key plays and highlights throughout Friday night’s Corner Canyon-Davis matchup.