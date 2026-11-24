Jezelle “GG” Banks, one of the nation's top high school girls basketball players, has signed to play college basketball at the University of South Carolina.

Banks, a Delaware native, is a senior point guard at The St. James Performance Academy in Springfield, Virginia. She chose the Gamecocks over offers from LSU, Texas and several other NCAA Division I programs.

Ranked No. 4 nationally in ESPN's SC Next rankings, Banks was also recruited by UCLA, Southern California, Notre Dame and Maryland before choosing the three-time NCAA champion Gamecocks.

“They made us feel welcome and they made us feel like they wanted us really bad,” Banks said of her official visit to South Carolina.

Joining a National Women's Basketball Powerhouse

Under head coach Dawn Staley, South Carolina has established itself as one of the nation's premier women's basketball programs.

The Gamecocks won NCAA championships in 2017, 2022 and 2024 and have captured 10 Southeastern Conference regular-season championships and nine SEC Tournament titles since 2014.

South Carolina has finished as the NCAA Tournament runner-up in each of the past two seasons and has produced numerous WNBA players and Olympians.

In fact, 12 former South Carolina players who entered WNBA training camps in April earned spots on opening-day rosters in 2026.

Among them were A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever) and Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky).

From Delaware State Champion to National Standout

A five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, Banks began her high school career at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, where she spent her freshman and sophomore seasons.

During the 2023-24 season, Banks helped lead Ursuline to a state championship and was named the Delaware MaxPreps Player of the Year. She also earned Delaware Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors in both seasons at Ursuline.

Banks enjoyed an outstanding junior season at The St. James Performance Academy, averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game while leading the Strivers to a 23-4 record.

The Strivers, led by head coach Tamika Dudley, entered the 2026-27 season ranked No. 1 nationally in ESPN's SC Next preseason rankings.

Banks also excelled on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit, averaging 19 points and 5.5 assists per game for Team Durant.

International Success With USA Basketball

Over the summer, Banks earned a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, where she averaged 13.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

She also competed in her third season with Overtime Select, leading her team to the championship game for the second time in three seasons.

During the five-game season, Banks averaged 19.6 points, eight assists and six rebounds. She has led her team in scoring, rebounding and assists in each of the past two seasons.

Her versatility and competitive drive have impressed her future college coach.

“GG is a dynamic scorer with a point guard's mindset of making everyone around her better,” Staley said. “Her court vision and unselfish play match her scoring ability, and she is a lockdown defender. End of the day, GG wants to win no matter what, and we love that in a Gamecock.”

Sharing the Court With WNBA Stars

Banks also participated in WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago this year, where she connected with several accomplished players with ties to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Among them were Shakira Austin and Jonquel Jones, who attended Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Rebekkah Brunson, a graduate of Oxon Hill High School in Maryland.

During the event, Banks teamed with Austin and Elena Delle Donne to help Team Washington win the 2026 Kia WNBA Shooting Stars competition.

For Banks, who has already won a high school state championship, earned an international gold medal and competed alongside some of the biggest names in women's basketball, the next chapter will take her to Columbia, South Carolina, where she will join one of college basketball's most accomplished programs.